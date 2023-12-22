Herbalism is a valuable profession in World of Warcraft's Season of Discovery, providing essential materials for Alchemy. The skill currently is at a cap of 150 so reaching max level is quick and even faster with this guide. Whether you're gathering to increase your alchemy level or looking to optimize your monetary gains, this guide will walk you through the zones and routes in order to reach maxed herbalism the quickest and start making money from the higher end herbs quicker!

Choosing Herbalism as a Profession:

Visit a Herbalism Trainer:

In your faction's major city, seek out a Herbalism trainer. Talk to any guard if you're having trouble locating them.

Train in Herbalism to learn the basics of identifying and gathering herbs.

Be sure to have proper bag space before venturing out on long circuits. Linen bags are around 2 silver on the auction house and well worth the price at early levels.

Always have the locate herbs buff on. (This is easy to forget if you die)

Peacebloom and Silverleaf Farming Routes (1-50):

Any herb will help raise skill - these will not sell for any value except for the occasional waylaid supplies purchaser.

Durotar - Mulgore - Tirisfal Glades - Dun Morogh - Teldrassil - Elwynn Forest

Close

Mageroyal, Briarthorn, and Stranglekelp Farming Routes (50-115):

Mageroyal is mostly for skill levels.

Herbs of note: Briarthorn and Stranglekelp will fetch high prices because of their use in Free Action Potions and Mana/Healing Potions.

Swiftthistle is an additional herb that drops from Mageroyal and Briarthorn Swiftthistle sells well to rogues and for supply crates.

Stranglekelp requires herbalism at 85, so you may want to skip that part of the route until later.

Darkshore - Loch Modan - Silverpine Forest - Barrens

Close

Bruiseweed, Kingsblood, Liferoot, and Stranglekelp Farming Routes (115-150):

Wetlands is great and underutilized farming area. Search for Stanglekelp to be used for Free Action Potions (In blue for the Wetlands Route) Bruiseweed will be in high demand because of the use in Waylaid Supplies. Liferoot requires herbalism skill to be 150 but is a valueable herb. Consider skipping the river in Hillsbrad until you are maxed. Be careful of the higher level mobs in these zones as they will aggro from a far distance away.



Close

Tips for Novice Herbalists:

Herb Gathering Add-ons: Consider using herbalism add-ons like GatherMate2 to mark herb spawn locations on your map. You must download Gathermate2_Data as well These tools enhance your awareness of herbal resources. This is one of the strongest tools you can have to follow the route and make sure you are looking for every possible node spawn.

Combo with Alchemy: Pairing Herbalism with Alchemy is a natural synergy. Alchemists use herbs to create potions, elixirs, and flasks later. This combination provides self-sufficiency and potential income. Also consider pairing with fishing because of the additional stranglekelp and finding pools while out in the world.

Auction House Awareness: Keep an eye on the Auction House for valuable herbs. Selling excess herbs can be a lucrative endeavor. Herbs like Swiftthistle and Stranglekelp are often sought after by players.



Embarking on a Herbalism journey in World of Warcraft Classic is a delightful exploration of Azeroth's natural wonders. By following this beginner's guide, you'll cultivate your skills and witness the landscape bloom with valuable herbs on your way to max skill level. May your herbalist's pouch be ever full, and your journey through nature's bounty be rewarding!