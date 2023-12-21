Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Holy Priest Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain. Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest
BIS Gear Head Neck Should Back Chest Wrist Hand Holy Leg Feet Ring Trinket Main Hand Off Hand Ranged
As with most Healers, the prime focus should be on Intellect and Mp/5. These bolster your mana as well as your mana recovery every 5 seconds. The more mana you have to draw from, the more effective healer you are. You'll also want to boost Healing and Spell power. With that said, this should be your order of prioritization for Holy Priest Stats:
- Intellect > Mp/5 > Spirit > Healing Power > Spell Power > Spell Critical Strike
Holy Priest Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Holy Priests. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Back
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Chest
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Wrists
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Hands
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Belt
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Legs
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Tailoring
|
Ring 1
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Ring 2
|
World Drop
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Off-Hand
|
Quest - Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)
|
Ranged Weapon
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Holy Priest In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Engineering
|
World Drop, Fishing
Best Neck Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop, Fishing
Best Shoulder Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Quest - Bride of the Embalmer (A) (Duskwood)
|
World Drop
|
Death Speaker Jargba (Razorfen Kraul)
Best Back Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Tailoring
Best Chest Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
Best Wrist Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)
Best Hand Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Gyrodrillmatic Excavationators (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)
|
World Drop
Best Waist Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Charys Yserian (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (Vendor in Wetlands)
|
World Drop
Best Leg Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
|
Tailoring
Best Feet Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
Best Ring Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
|
Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)
|
Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)
Best Trinket Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Best Weapon Options For Holy Priest In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Quest - The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)
|
World Drop, Fishing
Best Off-Hand Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Multiple Vendors
|
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For Holy Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Worgen in the Woods (A) (Duskwood)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop