This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery Guides
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Holy Priest Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain. Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest

BIS Gear Head Neck Should Back Chest Wrist Hand Holy Leg Feet Ring Trinket Main Hand Off Hand Ranged

Gear Stat Priority for Paladin Tank

As with most Healers, the prime focus should be on Intellect and Mp/5. These bolster your mana as well as your mana recovery every 5 seconds. The more mana you have to draw from, the more effective healer you are. You'll also want to boost Healing and Spell power. With that said, this should be your order of prioritization for Holy Priest Stats:

  • Intellect > Mp/5 > Spirit > Healing Power > Spell Power > Spell Critical Strike

Holy Priest Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Holy Priests. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Rakkamar's Tattered Thinking Cap

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Neck

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shoulders

Azshari Novice's Shoulderpads

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Back

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Chest

Twilight Invoker's Robes

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Wrists

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Hands

Black Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Belt

Belt of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Legs

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Feet

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Ring 1

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Ring 2

The Queen's Jewel

World Drop

Trinket 1

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Trinket 2

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Main-Hand

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Off-Hand

Eye of Paleth

Quest - Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)

Ranged Weapon

Phoenix Ignition

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head

Neck

Shoulder

Back

Chest

Wrist

Hand

Waist

Leg

Feet

Ring

Trinket

Weapon

Best Head Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Rakkamar's Tattered Thinking Cap

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme

Engineering

Glowing Green Talisman

World Drop, Fishing

Best Neck Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spectral Necklace

World Drop, Fishing

Glowing Green Talisman

World Drop, Fishing

Best Shoulder Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Azshari Novice's Shoulderpads

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Feline Mantle

Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Mantle of Honor

Quest - Bride of the Embalmer (A) (Duskwood)

Sage's Mantle

World Drop

Death Speaker Mantle

Death Speaker Jargba (Razorfen Kraul)

Best Back Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Cutthroat's Cape

World Drop

Caretaker's Cape

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Resilient Cape

World Drop

Silver-thread Cloak

World Drop, Fishing

Pearl-clasped Cloak

Tailoring

Best Chest Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Invoker's Robes

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Robes of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Robes of Arcana

Tailoring

Civinad Robes

Quest - Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)

Watcher's Jerkin

World Drop

Black Velvet Robes

World Drop

Best Wrist Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Durable Bracers

World Drop

Fingerbone Bracers

Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)

Silver-thread Cuffs

World Drop

Bright Bracers

World Drop, Fishing

Crystalline Cuffs

Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)

Best Hand Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Black Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Truefaith Gloves

Tailoring

Raincaller Mitts

World Drop

Shilly Mitts

Quest - Gyrodrillmatic Excavationators (A) (Gnomeregan)

Zodiac Gloves

Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)

Silver-thread Gloves

World Drop

Best Waist Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Belt of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Durable Belt

World Drop

Resilient Cord

World Drop

Dreamer's Belt

Charys Yserian (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (Vendor in Wetlands)

Keller's Girdle

World Drop

Best Leg Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Watcher's Leggings

World Drop

Darkweave Breeches

World Drop

Silver-thread Pants

World Drop

Night Watch Pantaloons

Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)

Heavy Woolen Pants

Tailoring

Best Feet Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Raincaller Boots

World Drop

Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Moccasins of the White Hare

World Drop

Spider Silk Slippers

Tailoring

Silver-thread Boots

World Drop

Best Ring Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

The Queen's Jewel

World Drop

Deep Fathom Ring

Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)

Black Widow Band

Leech Widow (Wetlands)

Cobalt Ring

World Drop

Seal of Wrynn

Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)

Best Trinket Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Rune of Perfection

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Insignia of the Alliance

Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)

Best Weapon Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item

Source

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Staff of the Blessed Seer

Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)

Magician Staff

World Drop

Lorekeeper's Staff

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Staff of Westfall

Quest - The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)

Honed Stiletto

World Drop, Fishing

Best Off-Hand Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Eye of Paleth

Quest - Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)

Watcher's Star

World Drop

Orb of Mistmantle

World Drop

Strength of Will

Multiple Vendors

Orb of Power

Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Holy Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Phoenix Ignition

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Consecrated Wand

Quest - Worgen in the Woods (A) (Duskwood)

Firestarter

World Drop, Fishing

Thunderwood

World Drop