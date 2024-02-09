In my experience playing as a level 28 Rogue, I must say this was very fun. This quest spans both Horde and Alliance territories and I encountered pvp both times in fun locations. Westfall was particularly challenging as it automatically unstealths you and is a PvP hotspot in order to loot a specific item.

The first step depends on your faction, Alliance starts in Westfall, Horde in the Barrens. The second step is just the other factions' first step.

Horde Start (Step 2 Alliance)

Travel to the Barrens Follow the road south of Camp Taurajo (46, 74) to find a burnt tower. Click Burned-Out Remains. Accept the quest ...and that note you found

Alliance Start (Step 2 Horde)

Travel to Westfall, Eastern Kingdoms Go to the Alexston Farmstead West of Sentinel Hill (37, 50), to find the wreckage of a cart. Pick up Burned-Out remains in the Rubble. Turn in ...and that note you found quest. Accept Stepping Stones Quest

Step 3:

Travel to Stonetalon Mountains Take the path that is northeast of Sun Rock Retreat (50.9, 52.3). Follow this path to find a an abandoned camp at (40.6, 52.4) Click the Pocket Litter on the box to complete the Stepping Stones Quest. Accept the next quest called Scramble.

Step 4:

Head north up the hill as instructed. Click A Mound of Dirt (39.6, 49.8). Jump over and click the Mound of Dirt to complete the quest Scramble. Accept the quest, Wet Job.

Step 5:

Head to Loch Modan Interact with the Eagle Figurine on the side of the Dam at Loch Modan (49.4,12.9) to complete the quest Accept the quest, Eagle's Fist

Step 6: