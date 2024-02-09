In my experience playing as a level 28 Rogue, I must say this was very fun. This quest spans both Horde and Alliance territories and I encountered pvp both times in fun locations. Westfall was particularly challenging as it automatically unstealths you and is a PvP hotspot in order to loot a specific item.
The first step depends on your faction, Alliance starts in Westfall, Horde in the Barrens. The second step is just the other factions' first step.
Horde Start (Step 2 Alliance)
- Travel to the Barrens
- Follow the road south of Camp Taurajo (46, 74) to find a burnt tower.
- Click Burned-Out Remains.
- Accept the quest ...and that note you found
Alliance Start (Step 2 Horde)
- Travel to Westfall, Eastern Kingdoms
- Go to the Alexston Farmstead West of Sentinel Hill (37, 50), to find the wreckage of a cart.
- Pick up Burned-Out remains in the Rubble. Turn in ...and that note you found quest.
- Accept Stepping Stones Quest
Step 3:
- Travel to Stonetalon Mountains
- Take the path that is northeast of Sun Rock Retreat (50.9, 52.3). Follow this path to find a an abandoned camp at (40.6, 52.4)
- Click the Pocket Litter on the box to complete the Stepping Stones Quest.
- Accept the next quest called Scramble.
Step 4:
- Head north up the hill as instructed.
- Click A Mound of Dirt (39.6, 49.8).
- Jump over and click the Mound of Dirt to complete the quest Scramble.
- Accept the quest, Wet Job.
Step 5:
- Head to Loch Modan
- Interact with the Eagle Figurine on the side of the Dam at Loch Modan (49.4,12.9) to complete the quest
- Accept the quest, Eagle's Fist
Step 6:
- Go to the Thoradin Wall on the western border of Hillsbrad Foothills.
- Climb the cart beside the wall (87.3, 49.6) and travel up the wall into the room.
- Interact with the Messenger Bag to complete the quest.
- Accept the quest, This Must Be The Place.
- Click the Hastily Rolled-Up Satchel under the Messenger Bag to complete the quest to obtain the Cozy Sleeping Bag.