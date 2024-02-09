In my experience playing as a level 28 Rogue, I must say this was very fun. This quest spans both Horde and Alliance territories and I encountered pvp both times in fun locations. Westfall was particularly challenging as it automatically unstealths you and is a PvP hotspot in order to loot a specific item.

Screenshot 2024-02-09 160527

The first step depends on your faction, Alliance starts in Westfall, Horde in the Barrens. The second step is just the other factions' first step.

Horde Start (Step 2 Alliance)

  1. Travel to the Barrens
  2. Follow the road south of Camp Taurajo (46, 74) to find a burnt tower.
  3. Click Burned-Out Remains.
  4. Accept the quest ...and that note you found

Alliance Start (Step 2 Horde)

  1. Travel to Westfall, Eastern Kingdoms
  2. Go to the Alexston Farmstead West of Sentinel Hill (37, 50), to find the wreckage of a cart.
  3. Pick up Burned-Out remains in the Rubble. Turn in ...and that note you found quest.
  4. Accept Stepping Stones Quest

Step 3:

  1. Travel to Stonetalon Mountains
  2. Take the path that is northeast of Sun Rock Retreat (50.9, 52.3). Follow this path to find a an abandoned camp at (40.6, 52.4)
  3. Click the Pocket Litter on the box to complete the Stepping Stones Quest.
  4. Accept the next quest called Scramble.

Step 4:

  1. Head north up the hill as instructed.
  2. Click A Mound of Dirt (39.6, 49.8).
  3. Jump over and click the Mound of Dirt to complete the quest Scramble.
  4. Accept the quest, Wet Job.
Mound of Dirt

Step 5:

  1. Head to Loch Modan
  2. Interact with the Eagle Figurine on the side of the Dam at Loch Modan (49.4,12.9) to complete the quest
  3. Accept the quest, Eagle's Fist

Step 6:

  1. Go to the Thoradin Wall on the western border of Hillsbrad Foothills.
  2. Climb the cart beside the wall (87.3, 49.6) and travel up the wall into the room.
  3. Interact with the Messenger Bag to complete the quest.
  4. Accept the quest, This Must Be The Place.
  5. Click the Hastily Rolled-Up Satchel under the Messenger Bag to complete the quest to obtain the Cozy Sleeping Bag.