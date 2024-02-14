Gnomeregan crafted items are extremely powerful items (including epics!) introduced in phase 2 of World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery. Obtaining these patterns for your chosen profession is no easy feat. You will need to enter Gnomeregan to start the process first, then continue along a path of tasks to complete and obtain the patterns.

In this guide, we will present all of the items available through Gnomeregan, as well as explain all of the steps to obtain them.

All Available Gnomeregan Crafted Items By Profession

There are significant items for each professions offered by Gnomeregan's crafted item quest line. Each of these professions is getting a big boost to their usefulness in a raid setting, giving players all the more reason to take appropriate crafting professions if they want to min-max their raid parses and PvP usefulness.

Below, you will find each profession and all of the crafted items you can obtain related to Gnomeregan.

Alchemy

Alchemy Recipes Item Effect Recipe Cost Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion Grants you 35 spell power and 40 attack power for twenty seconds, but also -30% movement speed and +100% damage taken 25 Insulating Gniodine Crafting Component 15

Blacksmithing

Item Effect Recipe Cost Reflective Truesilver Braincage Ten seconds of immunity to silence, interrupt effects, and spell pushback 25 Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet Ten seconds of 20% increased melee attack speed, 50 spell resistance to all schools and -20% movement speed 25 Low-Background Truesilver Plates Crafting Component 15

Enchanting

Item Effect Recipe Cost Enchanted Sigil: Innovation Grants you 20 spell power and 20 attack power for thirty minutes 25 Formula: Enchant Chest - Retricutioner Reflects 9 damage back to the attacker when the bearer is struck in melee 25 Formula: Enchant Weapon - Dismantle Causes all spells and attacks to sometimes deal 60 to 90 additional damage with spells to mechanical creatures, 10% proc rate. 25

Engineering

Finished Item Effect Recipe Cost Hyperconductive Goldwrap Ten seconds of 10% movement speed or 3% critical strike chance 25 Whirling Truesilver Gearwall Deals 5 to 10 physical damage to the attacker and 2 to 10 physical damage to the bearer on a successful block. 25 High-Yield Radiation Bomb Deals around 200 fire damage plus 125 nature damage to those in the blast radius and also slows them by 25% for ten seconds. 25 Ez-Thro Radiation Bomb Deals around 155 fire damage plus 50 nature damage to those in the blast radius and also slows them by 25% for ten seconds. 25 Polished Truesilver Gears Crafting Component 15

Leatherworking

Item Effect Recipe Cost Gneuro-Conductive Channeler's Hood Twenty seconds of 100% spirit-based mana regeneration while casting and 50 spell power 25 Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl Ten seconds of 20% increased melee and ranged attack speed at the cost of around 550 self-damage 25 Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif Ten seconds of 20% increased spell casting speed at the cost of around 500 self-damage 25 Rad-Resistant Scale Hood Removes all poisons and grants three seconds of full immunity to all nature damage 25 Faintly Glowing Leather Crafting Component 15

Tailoring

Item Effect Recipe Cost Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle Twelve seconds of 50% reduced mana cost of all spells and 50 spell power 25 Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament Crafting Component 15

Getting Crafted Patterns from Gnomeregan

Follow the 5 steps below to obtain the patterns needed to craft the Gnomeregan items listed above.

Step 1. Grime-Encrusted Salvage Within The Raid

Go into the Gnomeregan raid with your raid group. Clear the raid as you normally would. Trash mobs in Gnomeregan and some bosses have chances to drop the Grim-Encrusted Salvage. After you get the Grime-Encrusted Salvage, you can choose to head over to The Dormitory using the teleporter just before the Electrocutioner 6000 fight. If you do this step now, you will be able to start collecting items from the next part while you are still in this raid clear. Insert the salvage into The Salvagematic 9000!, you will also have to pay 30 silver to complete this quest. After the machine breaks down, Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket offers to fix it, offering you a new quest to turn in the following materials: 10x Mithril Bars 5x Greater Mystic Essence 3x GG12-082 Cartridge Fuse 1x Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor

You can easily purchase the Mithril Bars and Greater Mystic Essence off the auction house later. The GG12-082 Cartidge Fuses will drop as loot from enemies within the Gnomeregan raid, which you can obtain as you continue through the raid with your group.

The hardest part here is to obtain the Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor, and this is where the next step comes in.

Step 2. Obtain the Corroded G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor & Speak to Scooty

Techbot - Outside of Gnomeregan

Head outside the raid (you can do this after your raid group is finished with Gnomeregan) and defeat Techbot, the level 40 elite. Obtain his Corroded G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor. Head back into Gnomeregan to talk with Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket and choose the dialogue option. After speaking with her, she will point you in the direction to meet with Scooty in Booty Bay. Head to Booty Bay and speak with Scooty, who will give you the quest Quandrangulation.

Step 3. Gathering The Quadrangulation Beacons

You will now need to obtain the 4 Quadrangulation Beacons spread across the Kalimdor continent. It does not matter which order you obtain these in, but they are located in the following zones and waypoints:

Tanaris (/way Tanaris 37 27)

Desolace (/way Desolace 32 73)

Feralas (/way Feralas 29.3 93.8) - Swim around the outside of the island, as there are high level elites in the middle of the island you will want to avoid.

Dustwallow Marsh (/way Dustwallow Marsh 58 13) - This beacon is under the water

See the following exact locations:

Close

Head back to Scooty in Booty Bay and talk to him. He will then teleport you to Wirdal's hideout.

Step 4. Gather Reagents for Wirdal Wondergear

Wirdal Wondergear will offer a new quest called Warranty Claim. To finish this quest you will need:

Spent Voidcore - Obtain these from the Naga around the Isle of Dread in Feralas. You can also find more of these Naga south of Feathermoon Stronghold (also in Feralas). If you are in a group, these drops are not shared - each person will need to get all of their own.

Mote of Darkness - Drops from Shadowy Figure. This enemy only spawns after killing enough enemies to make her spawn. You can kill any enemies around your level (focus on 40+), and they should all have a chance to spawn the Shadowy Figure.

After obtaining both of these, head back into Gnomeregan.

Step 5. Final Hand-in to Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket

Go back to Gnomeregan and hand in the ocmpleted quest to Ziri Littlesprocket. You will now be able to purchase any of the crafted item patterns directly from her.

This step will also enable you to use the newly repaired Salvagematic 9000 to turn future Grime-Encrusted Salvage items into Box of Gnomeregan Salvage.