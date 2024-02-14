World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Phase 2 brings the Leatherworking skill cap to 225, offering new crafting opportunities and stylish gear inspired by the Gnomeregan raid. With coveted recipes and challenges awaiting, craftsmen can leave their mark on Azeroth's ever-evolving landscape.
If you prefer not to purchase leather from the auction house for leather skinning in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explore our comprehensive skinning guide for the most effective farming route.
New Leatherworking Recipes SoD Phase 2
Below is a list of of the New Leatherworking Recipes for Season of Discovery Phase 2.
|
Item
|
Skill
|
Where to Get
|
Materials
|
Faintly Glowing Leather
|
200
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan for 15 Gold
|
|
Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl
|
225
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2
|
|
Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif
|
225
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2
|
|
Gneuro-Conductive Channeler's Hood
|
225
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2
|
|
Rad-Resistant Scale Hood
|
225
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2
|
Below are the important Leaterworking Recipes for Season of Discovery Phase 2.
|
Item
|
Skill
|
Where to Get
|
Materials
|
100
|
Epic questline
|
|
165
|
World Drop
|
|
185
|
Taught by:
|
|
200
|
World Drop
|
|
200
|
Sold by: Rikqiz in Booty Bay (28.4 76.0) (limited supply)
|
|
220
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
Quickdraw Quiver
|
225
|
Taught by:
|
|
Thick Leather Ammo Pouch
|
225
|
Taught by:
|
Leveling up Leatherworking in Season of Discovery
Apprentice Leatherworking (1-55)
1-20
- 19x Light Leather - 57 Ruined Leather Scraps
20-45
- 40x Light Armor Kit - 40 Light Leather
45-55
- 20x Handstitched Leather Cloak - 40 Light Leather and 20 Coarse Thread
Journeyman Leatherworking (55 - 137)
Horde trainers:
-
Arthur Moore in Undercity.
-
Karolek in Orgrimmar.
-
Tarn in Thunder Bluff.
Alliance trainers:
-
Simon Tanner in Stormwind City.
-
Faldron in Darnassus.
-
Fimble Finespindle in Ironforge.
55-100
- 50x Embossed Leather Gloves - 150 Light Leather, 100 Coarse Thread
100-125
- 40x Fine Leather Belt - 240 Light Leather, 80 Coarse
125-137
- 15x Dark Leather Boots - 60 Medium Leather, 30 Fine Thread, 15 Gray Dye
Expert Leatherworking (137 - 225)
- Be level 20
- Have 120 Leatherworking Skill
Horde Trainer:
- Una (Thunder Bluff)
Alliance Trainer:
- Telonis (Darnassus)
137 - 205
- 20x Dark Leather Pants - 240 Medium Leather, 20 Gray Dye, 20 Fine Thread
150-155
- 7x Heavy Leather - 35 Medium Leather
155-165
- 20x Cured Heavy Hide - 20 Heavy Hide, 60 Salt (Save the Cured Heavy Hides)
165-180
- 15x Heavy Armor Kit - 75 Heavy Leather, 15 Fine Thread
180-190
- 10x Barbaric Shoulders - 80 Heavy Leather, 10 Cured Heavy Hide, 20 Fine Thread
190-200
- 10x Guardian Gloves - 40 Heavy Leather, 10 Cured Heavy Hide, 10 Silken Thread
200-205
- 5x Thick Armor Kit - 25 Thick Leather, 5 Silken Thread
205-225 (SoD Phase 2 Cap)
- 40x Nightscape Headband - 200 Thick Leather, 80 Silken Thread