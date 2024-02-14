World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Phase 2 brings the Leatherworking skill cap to 225, offering new crafting opportunities and stylish gear inspired by the Gnomeregan raid. With coveted recipes and challenges awaiting, craftsmen can leave their mark on Azeroth's ever-evolving landscape.

If you prefer not to purchase leather from the auction house for leather skinning in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explore our comprehensive skinning guide for the most effective farming route.

New Leatherworking Recipes SoD Phase 2

Below is a list of of the New Leatherworking Recipes for Season of Discovery Phase 2.

Item

Skill

Where to Get

Materials

Faintly Glowing Leather

200

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan for 15 Gold

Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl

225

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2

Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif

225

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2
  • 1x Low-Background Truesilver Plates
  • 10x Thick Murloc Scale
  • 2x Silken Thread
  • 5x Faintly Glowing Leather

Gneuro-Conductive Channeler's Hood

225

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2
  • 1x Insulating Gniodine
  • 5x Cured Thick Hide
  • 5x Faintly Glowing Leather
  • 1x Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament

Rad-Resistant Scale Hood

225

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2
  • 1x Low-Background Truesilver Plates
  • 5x Cured Thick Hide
  • 5x Faintly Glowing Leather
  • 1x Insulating Gniodine Important Leatherworking Recipes - SoD: Phase 2

Below are the important Leaterworking Recipes for Season of Discovery Phase 2.

Item

Skill

Where to Get

Materials

Void-Touched Leather Gloves

100

Epic questline

Dusky Leather Leggings

165

World Drop

Dusky Bracers

185

Taught by:

  • Telonis in Darnassus (64.6 21.6)
  • Una in Thunder Bluff (41.8 42.6)
  • Drakk Stonehand in The Hinterlands (13.4 43.4)
  • Hahrana Ironhide in Feralas (74.4 43.0)

Dusky Boots

200

World Drop

Shadowskin Gloves

200

Sold by: Rikqiz in Booty Bay (28.4 76.0) (limited supply)

Wild Leather Shoulders

220
  • Alliance Quest: Wild Leather Shoulders from Pratt McGrubben at Feathermoon Stronghold in Feralas (30.6 42.6).
  • Horde Quest: Wild Leather Shoulders from Jangdor Swiftstrider at Camp Mojache in Feralas (74.4 42.8).

Wild Leather Helmet

225
  • Alliance Quest: Wild Leather Helmet from Pratt McGrubben at Feathermoon Stronghold in Feralas (30.6 42.6).
  • Horde Quest: Wild Leather Helmet from Jangdor Swiftstrider at Camp Mojache in Feralas (74.4 42.8).

Wild Leather Vest

225
  • Alliance Quest: Wild Leather Vest from Pratt McGrubben at Feathermoon Stronghold in Feralas (30.6 42.6).
  • Horde Quest: Wild Leather Vest from Jangdor Swiftstrider at Camp Mojache in Feralas (74.4 42.8).

Quickdraw Quiver

225

Taught by:

  • Telonis in Darnassus (64.6 21.6)
  • Una in Thunder Bluff (41.8 42.6)
  • Drakk Stonehand in The Hinterlands (13.4 43.4)
  • Hahrana Ironhide in in Feralas (74.4 43.0)

Thick Leather Ammo Pouch

225

Taught by:

  • Telonis in Darnassus (64.6 21.6)
  • Una in Thunder Bluff (41.8 42.6)
  • Drakk Stonehand in The Hinterlands (13.4 43.4)
  • Hahrana Ironhide in in Feralas (74.4 43.0)

Leveling up Leatherworking in Season of Discovery

Apprentice Leatherworking (1-55)

1-20

  • 19x Light Leather - 57 Ruined Leather Scraps

20-45

  • 40x Light Armor Kit - 40 Light Leather

45-55

  • 20x Handstitched Leather Cloak - 40 Light Leather and 20 Coarse Thread

Journeyman Leatherworking (55 - 137)

Horde trainers:

  • Arthur Moore in Undercity.

  • Karolek in Orgrimmar.

  • Tarn in Thunder Bluff.

Alliance trainers:

  • Simon Tanner in Stormwind City.

  • Faldron in Darnassus.

  • Fimble Finespindle in Ironforge.

55-100

  • 50x Embossed Leather Gloves - 150 Light Leather, 100 Coarse Thread

100-125

  • 40x Fine Leather Belt - 240 Light Leather, 80 Coarse

125-137

  • 15x Dark Leather Boots - 60 Medium Leather, 30 Fine Thread, 15 Gray Dye

Expert Leatherworking (137 - 225)

  • Be level 20
  • Have 120 Leatherworking Skill

Horde Trainer:

  • Una (Thunder Bluff)

Alliance Trainer:

  • Telonis (Darnassus)

137 - 205

  • 20x Dark Leather Pants - 240 Medium Leather, 20 Gray Dye, 20 Fine Thread

150-155

  • 7x Heavy Leather - 35 Medium Leather

155-165

  • 20x Cured Heavy Hide - 20 Heavy Hide, 60 Salt (Save the Cured Heavy Hides)

165-180

  • 15x Heavy Armor Kit - 75 Heavy Leather, 15 Fine Thread

180-190

  • 10x Barbaric Shoulders - 80 Heavy Leather, 10 Cured Heavy Hide, 20 Fine Thread

190-200

  • 10x Guardian Gloves - 40 Heavy Leather, 10 Cured Heavy Hide, 10 Silken Thread

200-205

  • 5x Thick Armor Kit - 25 Thick Leather, 5 Silken Thread

205-225 (SoD Phase 2 Cap)

  • 40x Nightscape Headband - 200 Thick Leather, 80 Silken Thread