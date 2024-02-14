World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Phase 2 brings the Leatherworking skill cap to 225, offering new crafting opportunities and stylish gear inspired by the Gnomeregan raid. With coveted recipes and challenges awaiting, craftsmen can leave their mark on Azeroth's ever-evolving landscape.

If you prefer not to purchase leather from the auction house for leather skinning in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explore our comprehensive skinning guide for the most effective farming route.

New Leatherworking Recipes SoD Phase 2

Below is a list of of the New Leatherworking Recipes for Season of Discovery Phase 2.

Item Skill Where to Get Materials Faintly Glowing Leather 200 Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan for 15 Gold 1x Cured Thick Hide

5x Irradiated Leather Scraps Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl 225 Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2 1x Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament

5x Cured Thick Hide

2x Silken Thread

5x Faintly Glowing Leather Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif 225 Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2 1x Low-Background Truesilver Plates

10x Thick Murloc Scale

2x Silken Thread

5x Faintly Glowing Leather Gneuro-Conductive Channeler's Hood 225 Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2 1x Insulating Gniodine

5x Cured Thick Hide

5x Faintly Glowing Leather

1x Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament Rad-Resistant Scale Hood 225 Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket - Gnomeregan after completing the epic crafting quests in SoD Phase 2 1x Low-Background Truesilver Plates

5x Cured Thick Hide

5x Faintly Glowing Leather

1x Insulating Gniodine Important Leatherworking Recipes - SoD: Phase 2

Below are the important Leaterworking Recipes for Season of Discovery Phase 2.

Leveling up Leatherworking in Season of Discovery

Apprentice Leatherworking (1-55)

1-20

19x Light Leather - 57 Ruined Leather Scraps

20-45

40x Light Armor Kit - 40 Light Leather

45-55

20x Handstitched Leather Cloak - 40 Light Leather and 20 Coarse Thread

Journeyman Leatherworking (55 - 137)

Horde trainers:

Arthur Moore in Undercity.

Karolek in Orgrimmar.

Tarn in Thunder Bluff.

Alliance trainers:

Simon Tanner in Stormwind City.

Faldron in Darnassus.

Fimble Finespindle in Ironforge.

55-100

50x Embossed Leather Gloves - 150 Light Leather, 100 Coarse Thread

100-125

40x Fine Leather Belt - 240 Light Leather, 80 Coarse

125-137

15x Dark Leather Boots - 60 Medium Leather, 30 Fine Thread, 15 Gray Dye

Expert Leatherworking (137 - 225)

Be level 20

Have 120 Leatherworking Skill

Horde Trainer:

Una (Thunder Bluff)

Alliance Trainer:

Telonis (Darnassus)

137 - 205

20x Dark Leather Pants - 240 Medium Leather, 20 Gray Dye, 20 Fine Thread

150-155

7x Heavy Leather - 35 Medium Leather

155-165

20x Cured Heavy Hide - 20 Heavy Hide, 60 Salt (Save the Cured Heavy Hides)

165-180

15x Heavy Armor Kit - 75 Heavy Leather, 15 Fine Thread

180-190

10x Barbaric Shoulders - 80 Heavy Leather, 10 Cured Heavy Hide, 20 Fine Thread

190-200

10x Guardian Gloves - 40 Heavy Leather, 10 Cured Heavy Hide, 10 Silken Thread

200-205

5x Thick Armor Kit - 25 Thick Leather, 5 Silken Thread

205-225 (SoD Phase 2 Cap)