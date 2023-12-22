Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Mage Healing BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear which includes the latest Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25 as consideration.
Healing as a mage came as a new concept in Season of Discovery, and thus is still very new to all players. You will find that for the most part, the best in slot gear (BIS) is the same between a DPS mage and a healing mage. Since mages heal mostly by dealing damage, the best in slot gear is focused on damage. One main aspect to note is that you should be focusing on arcane damage, as healing mages scale off this specialization.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Healing Mage
With Mages, Spell Hits will always remain the top priority. But this may not be possible to achieve in Phase 1. The next best course of action is to bolster Intellect as this will boost your mana. This will also increase your opportunities for Critical Strikes. But of course, Spell Power and Critical Strike boosts will ultimately increase the impact of those attacks. Below is the best stat prioritization.
- Spell Hit > Intellect > Spell Power > Critical Strike > Spirit > Stamina
Healing Mage Best in Slot Season of Discovery
If you are still leveling through SOD, you will want to focus on any items "of Arcane Wrath" to boost your arcane damage, and thus, your healing. After this, focus on items of Intellect, Eagle, Falcon, Gorilla, Owl, and Concentration - in that order.
For those of you already in Blackfathom Deeps and looking for the absolute BIS, the table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Healing Mages. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
World Drop
|
Back
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Chest
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Wrists
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Hands
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Belt
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Legs
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Tailoring
|
Ring 1
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ring 2
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Trinket 1
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Off-Hand
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ranged Weapon
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For DPS Mage In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
Best Head Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Engineering
Best Neck Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Quest - Quest - A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Vorrel's Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
Best Back Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Je'neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|
Quest - Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
|
Tailoring
Best Chest Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
Best Wrist Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Returning the Lost Satchel (H) (Ragefire Chasm)
|
Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)
Best Glove Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
|
World Drop
Best Waist Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|
Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
|
World Drop
Best Leg Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Crimson Whelp (Wetlands)
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Best Feet Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
|
World Drop
Best Ring Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
Gilnid (The Deadmines)
Best Trinket Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Best Weapon Options ForHealing Mage In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Kam Deepfury (The Stockade)
|
World Drop, Fishing
Best Off-Hand Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Gesharahan (The Barrens)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For Healing Mage In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Quest - Dangerous! (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing