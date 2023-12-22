This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery Guides
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Mage Healing BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear which includes the latest Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25 as consideration.

Healing as a mage came as a new concept in Season of Discovery, and thus is still very new to all players. You will find that for the most part, the best in slot gear (BIS) is the same between a DPS mage and a healing mage. Since mages heal mostly by dealing damage, the best in slot gear is focused on damage. One main aspect to note is that you should be focusing on arcane damage, as healing mages scale off this specialization.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Healing Mage

With Mages, Spell Hits will always remain the top priority. But this may not be possible to achieve in Phase 1. The next best course of action is to bolster Intellect as this will boost your mana. This will also increase your opportunities for Critical Strikes. But of course, Spell Power and Critical Strike boosts will ultimately increase the impact of those attacks. Below is the best stat prioritization.

  • Spell Hit > Intellect > Spell Power > Critical Strike > Spirit > Stamina

Healing Mage Best in Slot Season of Discovery

If you are still leveling through SOD, you will want to focus on any items "of Arcane Wrath" to boost your arcane damage, and thus, your healing. After this, focus on items of Intellect, Eagle, Falcon, Gorilla, Owl, and Concentration - in that order.

For those of you already in Blackfathom Deeps and looking for the absolute BIS, the table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Healing Mages. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Rakkamar's Tattered Thinking Cap

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Neck

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shoulders

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Back

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Chest

Twilight Invoker's Robes

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Wrists

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Hands

Black Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Belt

Belt of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Legs

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Feet

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Ring 1

Signet of the Twilight Lord

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ring 2

Advisor's Ring

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Trinket 1

Rune of Perfection

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Trinket 2

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Main-Hand

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Off-Hand

Tome of Cavern Lore

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ranged Weapon

Phoenix Ignition

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head

Neck

Shoulder

Back

Chest

Wrist

Hand

Waist

Leg

Feet

Ring

Trinket

Weapon

Best Head Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Rakkamar's Tattered Thinking Cap

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme

Engineering

Best Neck Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spectral Necklace

World Drop, Fishing

Glowing Green Talisman

World Drop, Fishing

Scout's Medallion

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Feline Mantle

Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Fairywing Mantle

Quest - Quest - A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)

Sage's Mantle

World Drop

Mantle of Woe

Quest - Vorrel's Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)

Best Back Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Elder's Cloak

World Drop, Fishing

Resilient Cape

World Drop

Soft Willow Cape

Quest - Je'neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)

Windsong Drape

Quest - Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)

Pearl-clasped Cloak

Tailoring

Best Chest Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Invoker's Robes

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Black Velvet Robes

World Drop

Necrology Robes

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Watcher's Jerkin

World Drop

Tree Bark Jacket

Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)

Azure Silk Vest

Tailoring

Best Wrist Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Durable Bracers

World Drop

Featherbead Bracers

Quest - Returning the Lost Satchel (H) (Ragefire Chasm)

Crystalline Cuffs

Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)

Best Glove Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Black Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Raincaller Mitts

World Drop

Phoenix Gloves

Tailoring

Gnoll Casting Gloves

Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)

Jutebraid Gloves

Quest - Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)

Silver-thread Gloves

World Drop

Best Waist Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Belt of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Durable Belt

World Drop

Warsong Sash

Quest - Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)

Wizard's Belt

Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Keller's Girdle

World Drop

Best Leg Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Watcher's Leggings

World Drop

Smoldering Pants

Crimson Whelp (Wetlands)

Phoenix Pants

Tailoring

Silver-thread Pants

World Drop

Sacred Burial Trousers

Quest - Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Best Feet Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Raincaller Boots

World Drop

Silver-thread Boots

World Drop

Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Lightheel Boots

Quest - Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)

Sanguine Sandals

World Drop

Best Ring Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Signet of the Twilight Lord

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Advisor's Ring

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Black Widow Band

Leech Widow (Wetlands)

Snake Hoop

Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)

Cobalt Ring

World Drop

Lavishly Jeweled Ring

Gilnid (The Deadmines)

Best Trinket Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Rune of Perfection

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Best Weapon Options ForHealing Mage In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item

Source

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Magician Staff

World Drop

Rod of the Sleepwalker

Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Twisted Chanter's Staff

World Drop

Kam's Walking Stick

Kam Deepfury (The Stockade)

Honed Stiletto

World Drop, Fishing

Best Off-Hand Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Tome of Cavern Lore

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Watcher's Star

World Drop

Pulsating Hydra Heart

Gesharahan (The Barrens)

Antipodean Rod

World Drop

Witch's Finger

Quest - Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Healing Mage In SoD

Item

Source

Phoenix Ignition

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Dancing Flame

Quest - Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)

Firestarter

World Drop, Fishing

Charred Wand

Quest - Dangerous! (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Thunderwood

World Drop

Dire Wand

World Drop, Fishing