Mining is a fundamental profession in World of Warcraft Classic, providing essential materials for Blacksmithing and Engineering. This guide will assist you in efficiently farming copper, tin, silver, and iron, ensuring a steady supply of resources for your crafting endeavors

When farming Iron as of the time of writing this guide, most nodes are gold because of the inability to have the skill level requirement and the sharing of node locations

1. Starting Zones: Copper Farming

Elwynn Forest - Durotar - Mulgore - Tirisfal Glades - Dun Morogh Start your mining journey in the beginner zones corresponding to your race. Copper veins are abundant in these areas and also have a rare chance to be dropped by low-level creatures like Kobolds in and around mines. NOTE: If starting on Teldrassil, ore does not spawn there, and you must travel to Darkshore (see the Tin section of this guide and follow that route)



2. Progressing to Tin

Barrens - Hillsbrad Foothills - Redridge Mountains

3. Seeking Silver Ore

Farming Tips: Silver nodes can spawn anywhere that copper and tin nodes spawn Prioritize Silver Veins for increased yields and gain easy smelting skill levels Be cautious of higher-level enemies in caves



4. Advanced Tips

Mining Routes and Add-ons Be sure to go back to town often (once per loop) to smelt your ore and gain mining levels so you can get to the next tier faster. Utilize mining routes or add-ons to optimize your farming efficiency. Add-ons like GatherMate2 can help you track and remember resource locations. That is what I used for the screenshots and routes provided. Note: you will also need to download GatherMate2's Data for it to work. I also like using GatherNotify to tell you when you can mine a new tier.

Auction House Considerations: Monitor the Auction House for Copper, Tin, Silver, and Iron Ore. Purchasing ores when prices are low can save time compared to extensive farming.

Pairing with Blacksmithing or Engineering: If you're pursuing Blacksmithing or Engineering, consider gathering more resources than you immediately need. A surplus of ores can be stored for future crafting endeavors or sold for profit. Note that Waylaid Supply boxes require bars so you can get skill points then sell the bars for profit!



With a pickaxe in hand and a keen eye for veins, you're well-equipped to embark on a successful mining journey in World of Warcraft Classic. By efficiently farming copper, tin, and silver, you'll amass a valuable resource stockpile for your crafting professions. Happy mining, and may your pickaxe strike true in the abundant mineral veins of Azeroth!