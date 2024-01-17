It's time to think about consumables in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 2 while you can still make big profits. Acquiring these ingredients and consumables during Phase 1 will likely mean you are getting them much cheaper than later. With bots and gold buying becoming rampant, not to mention GDKP runs, gold is very much an inflating currency.
Anticipating the upcoming Gnomeregan raid, we aim to highlight the potential for securing these materials early, mitigating costs, and maximizing profit as demand escalates in Phase 2.
We explore cooking recipes for food buffs, potions, and elixirs – critical assets for raiders. Furthermore, our examination extends to item enhancements such as enchanting, oils, sharpening stones, and armor kits. Be sure to stock up on ingredients for these items now, while the iron is hot.
Potions and Elixirs
Alchemists can make any of these consumables in phase 2 and they will be highly sought after:
|
Consumable
|
Profession
|
Skill Level Required
|
Elixir of Greater Defense
|
Alchemy
|
195
|
Elixir of Frost Power
|
Alchemy
|
190
|
Elixir of Firepower
|
Alchemy
|
140
|
Elixir of Agility
|
Alchemy
|
185
|
Elixir of Ogre's Strength
|
Alchemy
|
150
|
Elixir of Fortitude
|
Alchemy
|
175
|
Mighty Troll's Blood Potion
|
Alchemy
|
180
|
Superior Healing Potion
|
Alchemy
|
215
|
Greater Mana Potion
|
Alchemy
|
205
|
Wildvine Potion
|
Alchemy
|
225
|
Fire Protection Potion
|
Alchemy
|
165
|
Nature Protection Potion
|
Alchemy
|
190
|
Great Rage Potion
|
Alchemy
|
175
|
Restorative Potion
|
Alchemy
|
215
|
Free Action Potion
|
Alchemy
|
150
|
Lesser Stoneshield Potion
|
Alchemy
|
215
|
Lesser Invisibility Potion
|
Alchemy
|
165
|
Magic Resistance Potion
|
Alchemy
|
210
|
Oil of Immolation
|
Alchemy
|
205
Food Buffs
If you don't yet have cooking as a profession, make sure you pick it up now on at least one of your characters. The following cooking recipes will be important to raid members for their food buffs.
|
Consumable
|
Profession
|
Skill Level Required
|
Sagefish Delight
|
Cooking
|
175
|
Dragonbreath Chili
|
Cooking
|
200
|
Heavy Kodo Stew
|
Cooking
|
200
|
Spider Sausage
|
Cooking
|
200
|
Monster Omelet
|
Cooking
|
225
|
Tender Wolf Steak
|
Cooking
|
225
|
Spiced Chili Crab
|
Cooking
|
225
Item Enhancements
These item enhancements will help each role with their parses, whether it is extra damage, armor, intellect, or more.
|
Consumable
|
Profession
|
Skill Level Required
|
Solid Sharpening Stone
|
Blacksmithing
|
200
|
Solid Weightstone
|
Blacksmithing
|
200
|
Deadly Scope
|
Engineering
|
210
|
Thick Armor Kit
|
Leatherworking
|
200
|
Frost Oil
|
Alchemy
|
200
|
Shadow Oil
|
Alchemy
|
165
|
Lesser Wizard Oil
|
Enchanting
|
200
|
Enchant Boots - Minor Speed
|
Enchanting
|
225
|
Enchant Boots - Stamina
|
Enchanting
|
215
|
Enchant Boots - Lesser Spirit
|
Enchanting
|
190
|
Enchant Bracer - Greater Spirit
|
Enchanting
|
220
|
Enchant Bracer - Intellect
|
Enchanting
|
210
|
Enchant Bracer - Strength
|
Enchanting
|
180
|
Enchant Bracer - Stamina
|
Enchanting
|
170
|
Enchant Chest - Superior Health
|
Enchanting
|
220
|
Enchant Chest - Lesser Stats
|
Enchanting
|
200
|
Enchant Chest - Greater Mana
|
Enchanting
|
185
|
Enchant Cloak - Lesser Agility
|
Enchanting
|
225
|
Enchant Cloak - Resistance
|
Enchanting
|
205
|
Enchant Cloak - Greater Defense
|
Enchanting
|
205
|
Enchant Gloves - Strength
|
Enchanting
|
225
|
Enchant Gloves - Agility
|
Enchanting
|
210
|
Enchant Shield - Stamina
|
Enchanting
|
210
|
Enchant Shield - Lesser Block
|
Enchanting
|
195
|
Enchant Shield - Spirit
|
Enchanting
|
180
|
Enchant Weapon - Winter's Might
|
Enchanting
|
190
|
Enchant Weapon - Striking
|
Enchanting
|
195
|
Enchant 2H Weapon - Impact
|
Enchanting
|
200