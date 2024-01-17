It's time to think about consumables in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 2 while you can still make big profits. Acquiring these ingredients and consumables during Phase 1 will likely mean you are getting them much cheaper than later. With bots and gold buying becoming rampant, not to mention GDKP runs, gold is very much an inflating currency.

Anticipating the upcoming Gnomeregan raid, we aim to highlight the potential for securing these materials early, mitigating costs, and maximizing profit as demand escalates in Phase 2.

We explore cooking recipes for food buffs, potions, and elixirs – critical assets for raiders. Furthermore, our examination extends to item enhancements such as enchanting, oils, sharpening stones, and armor kits. Be sure to stock up on ingredients for these items now, while the iron is hot.

Potions and Elixirs

Alchemists can make any of these consumables in phase 2 and they will be highly sought after:

Consumable

Profession

Skill Level Required

Elixir of Greater Defense

Alchemy

195

Elixir of Frost Power

Alchemy

190

Elixir of Firepower

Alchemy

140

Elixir of Agility

Alchemy

185

Elixir of Ogre's Strength

Alchemy

150

Elixir of Fortitude

Alchemy

175

Mighty Troll's Blood Potion

Alchemy

180

Superior Healing Potion

Alchemy

215

Greater Mana Potion

Alchemy

205

Wildvine Potion

Alchemy

225

Fire Protection Potion

Alchemy

165

Nature Protection Potion

Alchemy

190

Great Rage Potion

Alchemy

175

Restorative Potion

Alchemy

215

Free Action Potion

Alchemy

150

Lesser Stoneshield Potion

Alchemy

215

Lesser Invisibility Potion

Alchemy

165

Magic Resistance Potion

Alchemy

210

Oil of Immolation

Alchemy

205

Food Buffs

If you don't yet have cooking as a profession, make sure you pick it up now on at least one of your characters. The following cooking recipes will be important to raid members for their food buffs.

Consumable

Profession

Skill Level Required

Sagefish Delight

Cooking

175

Dragonbreath Chili

Cooking

200

Heavy Kodo Stew

Cooking

200

Spider Sausage

Cooking

200

Monster Omelet

Cooking

225

Tender Wolf Steak

Cooking

225

Spiced Chili Crab

Cooking

225

Item Enhancements

These item enhancements will help each role with their parses, whether it is extra damage, armor, intellect, or more.

Consumable

Profession

Skill Level Required

Solid Sharpening Stone

Blacksmithing

200

Solid Weightstone

Blacksmithing

200

Deadly Scope

Engineering

210

Thick Armor Kit

Leatherworking

200

Frost Oil

Alchemy

200

Shadow Oil

Alchemy

165

Lesser Wizard Oil

Enchanting

200

Enchant Boots - Minor Speed

Enchanting

225

Enchant Boots - Stamina

Enchanting

215

Enchant Boots - Lesser Spirit

Enchanting

190

Enchant Bracer - Greater Spirit

Enchanting

220

Enchant Bracer - Intellect

Enchanting

210

Enchant Bracer - Strength

Enchanting

180

Enchant Bracer - Stamina

Enchanting

170

Enchant Chest - Superior Health

Enchanting

220

Enchant Chest - Lesser Stats

Enchanting

200

Enchant Chest - Greater Mana

Enchanting

185

Enchant Cloak - Lesser Agility

Enchanting

225

Enchant Cloak - Resistance

Enchanting

205

Enchant Cloak - Greater Defense

Enchanting

205

Enchant Gloves - Strength

Enchanting

225

Enchant Gloves - Agility

Enchanting

210

Enchant Shield - Stamina

Enchanting

210

Enchant Shield - Lesser Block

Enchanting

195

Enchant Shield - Spirit

Enchanting

180

Enchant Weapon - Winter's Might

Enchanting

190

Enchant Weapon - Striking

Enchanting

195

Enchant 2H Weapon - Impact

Enchanting

200