It's time to think about consumables in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 2 while you can still make big profits. Acquiring these ingredients and consumables during Phase 1 will likely mean you are getting them much cheaper than later. With bots and gold buying becoming rampant, not to mention GDKP runs, gold is very much an inflating currency.

Anticipating the upcoming Gnomeregan raid, we aim to highlight the potential for securing these materials early, mitigating costs, and maximizing profit as demand escalates in Phase 2.

We explore cooking recipes for food buffs, potions, and elixirs – critical assets for raiders. Furthermore, our examination extends to item enhancements such as enchanting, oils, sharpening stones, and armor kits. Be sure to stock up on ingredients for these items now, while the iron is hot.

Potions and Elixirs

Alchemists can make any of these consumables in phase 2 and they will be highly sought after:

Consumable Profession Skill Level Required Elixir of Greater Defense Alchemy 195 Elixir of Frost Power Alchemy 190 Elixir of Firepower Alchemy 140 Elixir of Agility Alchemy 185 Elixir of Ogre's Strength Alchemy 150 Elixir of Fortitude Alchemy 175 Mighty Troll's Blood Potion Alchemy 180 Superior Healing Potion Alchemy 215 Greater Mana Potion Alchemy 205 Wildvine Potion Alchemy 225 Fire Protection Potion Alchemy 165 Nature Protection Potion Alchemy 190 Great Rage Potion Alchemy 175 Restorative Potion Alchemy 215 Free Action Potion Alchemy 150 Lesser Stoneshield Potion Alchemy 215 Lesser Invisibility Potion Alchemy 165 Magic Resistance Potion Alchemy 210 Oil of Immolation Alchemy 205

Food Buffs

If you don't yet have cooking as a profession, make sure you pick it up now on at least one of your characters. The following cooking recipes will be important to raid members for their food buffs.

Consumable Profession Skill Level Required Sagefish Delight Cooking 175 Dragonbreath Chili Cooking 200 Heavy Kodo Stew Cooking 200 Spider Sausage Cooking 200 Monster Omelet Cooking 225 Tender Wolf Steak Cooking 225 Spiced Chili Crab Cooking 225

Item Enhancements

These item enhancements will help each role with their parses, whether it is extra damage, armor, intellect, or more.