Phase 3 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery introduces a host of exciting content, including new Runes for all classes, the reworked version of Sunken Temple, close to two dozen PvP sets, and more. With the level cap being raised to 50, players also have access to new quests and, even more importantly, new quest rewards.

While most of your BiS gear will eventually come from Sunken Temple, you can get your hands on a lot of powerful items simply by completing quests. Some of these quests will force you to delve into various dungeons while others can be completed out in the open world. Meanwhile, Phase 3 also introduces a new series of class-specific quests that grant several blue items upon completion.

With so much new content to look forward to, things are bound to get a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re a new player. Don’t worry, though, because we took the time to compile a handy list of all the best quest rewards you can acquire at level 50. In many cases, the quests can even be completed way before you hit max level. There are also instances where the recommended level is higher than 50, though players can still pick up the quest and complete it in spite of that.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 Best Quest Rewards

Check out the tables below for the best quest rewards you can obtain throughout Phase 3. These are all from regular quests that can be completed at any time provided you meet the minimum level requirements. Some of these quests are part of a chain and won’t be available until you’ve completed the prerequisite quests. We took the liberty to sort the rewards by category for your convenience.

Weapon Quest Rewards

Item

Type

Slot

Quest

Zone

Linken's Sword of Mastery

Sword

Main Hand

It's Dangerous To Go Alone

Un'Goro Crater

Tidecrest Blade

Sword

One Hand

The Remains Of Trey Lightforge

Felwood

Hunt Tracker Blade

Dagger

One Hand

Grave Scepter

Mace

Main Hand

Return To Tinkee

Winterspring

Blitzcleaver

Axe

One Hand

Zorbin's Mega-Slicer

Sword

One Hand

Zapped Giants

Feralas

Beastslayer

Axe

Two-Hand

The Mighty U'Cha

Un'Goro Crater

Will of the Mountain Giant

Axe

Two-Hand

Weapons Of Spirit (Horde)

Feralas

Strength of the Treant

Staff

Two-Hand

Staff of Lore

Staff

Two-Hand

Gahz'ridian

Tanaris

Nat Pagle's Extreme Angler FC-5000

Fishing Pole

Two-Hand

Snapjaws, Mon! (Horde)

The Hinterlands

Highland Bow

Bow

Ranged

Return To Primal Torntusk (Horde)

The Hinterlands

Master Hunter's Bow

Bow

Ranged

Big Game Hunter (Horde)

Stranglethorn Vale

Master Hunter's Rifle

Gun

Ranged

Big Game Hunter (Alliance)

Stranglethorn Vale

Cairnstone Sliver

Wand

Wand

The Morrow Stone (Alliance)

Feralas

Nature's Breath

Wand

Wand

Dark Vessels

The Hinterlands

Spirit of Aquementas

Off-Hand

Off-Hand

It's Dangerous To Go Alone

Un'Goro Crater

Oblivion Orb

Off-Hand

Off-Hand

Calm Before The Storm

Orgrimmar (Horde) Darnassus (Alliance)

Skullspell Orb

Off-Hand

Off-Hand

Return To Tymor (Alliance)

Ironforge

Flask of Forest Mojo

Off-Hand

Off-Hand

Return to Primal Torntusk (Horde)

The Hinterlands

Shizzle's Drizzle Blocker

Shield

Off-Hand

Shizzle's Flyer

Un'Goro Crater

Aegis of Battle

Shield

Off-Hand

Venom to the Undercity (Horde)

Undercity

White Bone Shredder

Fist Weapon

Off-Hand

Bone-Bladed Weapons (Horde)

Orgrimmar

Cloth Armor Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Earth Warder's Vest

Chest

Timbermaw Ally

Felwood

Antiquated Nobleman's Tunic

Chest

Oran's Gratitude (Horde)

Undercity

Shizzle's Nozzle Wiper

Wrist

Shizzle's Flyer

Un'Goro Crater

Shadowy Bracers

Wrist

Shadoweaver (Tailoring)

Shadoweaver

Greenleaf Handwraps

Hands

Separation Anxiety (Horde)

The Hinterlands

Earth Warder's Gloves

Hands

Winterfall Activity

Winterspring

Quintis' Research Gloves

Hands

The Mystery of Morrowgrain (Alliance)

Un'Goro Crater

Wingcrest Gloves

Hands

Dark Heart (Horde)

Feralas

Brantwood Sash

Waist

A Final Blow

Felwood

Shadowy Belt

Waist

The Undermarket (Tailoring)

Searing Gorge

Scorching Sash

Waist

Akiris by the Bundle

Stranglethorn Vale

Treetop Leggings

Legs

A Little Help From My Friends

Un'Goro Crater

Southsea Mojo Boots

Feet

Southsea Shakedown

Tanaris

Archaeologist's Quarry Boots

Feet

Roll the Bones

Un'Goro Crater

Gnomish Inventor Boots

Feet

Rescue OOX-09/HL!

Stranglethorn Vale

Leather Armor Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Zorbin's Water Resistant Hat

Head

Fuel for the Zapping

Feralas

Undercity Reservist's Cap

Head

Oran's Gratitude (Horde)

Undercity

Lordrec Helmet

Head

Rise, Obsidion! (Alliance)

Saering Gorge

Clouddrift Mantle

Shoulders

Ancient Spirit (Alliance)

Felwood

Shadowskin Spaulders

Shoulders

Runecloth

Felwood

Blazewind Breastplate

Chest

Tremors of the Earth (Alliance) Broken Alliances (Horde)

Badlands

Plainstalker Tunic

Chest

The Bait for Lar'korwi

Un'Goro Crater

Owlbeast Hide Gloves

Gloves

The Final Message to the Wildhammer (Horde)

The Hinterlands

Gloves of the Pathfinder

Gloves

Winterfall Activity

Winterspring

Blight Leather Gloves

Gloves

A Final Blow

Felwood

Excavator's Utility Belt

Waist

Roll the Bones

Un'Goro

Vinehedge Cinch

Waist

Wandering Shay (Alliance)

Feralas

Gryphon Rider's Leggings

Legs

Saving Sharpbeak (Alliance)

The Hinterlands

Excelsior Boots

Feet

Excelsior

Stranglethorn Vale

Mail Armor Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Drakefire Headguard

Head

Set Them Ablaze!

Searing Gorge

Clayridge Helm

Head

A Little Help From My Friends

Un'Goro Crater

Prismscale Hauberk

Chest

Tremors of the Earth (Alliance) Broken Alliances (Horde)

Badlands

Seared Mail Vest

Chest

WANTED: Overseer Maltorius

Searing Gorge

Vest of the Den Watcher

Chest

Winterfall Activity

Winterspring

Chelonian Cuffs

Wrist

Tooga's Quest

Tanaris

Grotslab Gloves

Hands

Beware of Pterrordax

Un'Goro Crater

Brazen Gauntlets

Hands

A Little Slime Goes a Long Way (Alliance)

Ironforge

Bricksteel Gauntlets

Hands

Runecloth

Felwood

Stronghorn Girdle

Waist

Dark Heart (Horde)

Feralas

Belt of the Den Watcher

Waist

Timbermaw Ally

Felwood

Seared Mail Girdle

Waist

Fiery Menace!

Searing Gorge

Outrider Leggings

Legs

The Bait for Lar'korwi

Un'Goro Crater

Ironheel Boots

Feet

Scrounging (Alliance)

Badlands

Darkspear Boots

Feet

Split Bone Necklace (Horde)

Stranglethorn Vale

Plate Armor Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Southsea Head Bucket

Head

Southsea Shakedown

Tanaris

Bark Iron Pauldrons

Shoulders

The Mystery of Morrowgrain (Alliance)

Un'Goro Crater

Ursa's Embrace

Chest

Winterfall Activity

Winterspring

Warforged Chestplate

Chest

Tremors of the Earth (Alliance) Broken Alliances (Horde)

Badlands

Runesteel Vambraces

Wrist

Prayer to Elune (Alliance)

Searing Gorge

Granite Grips

Hands

Wandering Shay (Alliance)

Feralas

Slagplate Gauntlets

Hands

Curse These Fat Fingers

Searing Gorge

Gearforge Girdle

Waist

A Final Blow

Felwood

Centurion Legplates

Legs

Rise, Obsidion! (Alliance)

Searing Gorge

Laquered Wooden Plate Legplates

Legs

Separation Anxiety (Horde)

The Hinterlands

Bejeweled Legguards

Legs

A Little Help From My Friends

Un'Goro Crater

Cragplate Greaves

Feet

Beware of Pterrordax

Un'Goro Crater

Shinkicker Boots

Feet

Deliver to MacKinley

Tanaris

Accessory Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Archlight Talisman

Neck

Hidden Treasures

Eastern Plaguelands

Mindburst Medallion

Neck

Tremors of the Earth (Alliance) Broken Alliances (Horde)

Badlands

Woven Ivy Necklace

Neck

Wanted: Vile Priestess Hexx and Her Minions (Horde)

Eastern Plaguelands

Pulsating Crystalline Shard

Neck

Summoning the Princess

Badlands

Chemist's Ring

Ring

Melding of Influences (Horde)

Undercity

White Bone Band

Ring

Bone-Bladed Weapons

Orgrimmar

Band of Allegiance Lonetree's Circle

Ring

Service to the Horde

Orgrimmar

Seedtime Hoop

Ring

The Morrow Stone (Alliance)

Feralas

Seafire Band Coldwater Ring

Ring

Death From Below

Arathi Highlands

Ring of Protection

Ring

Hidden Treasures

Eastern Plaguelands

Band of the Great Tortoise

Ring

Tooga's Quest

Tanaris

Rune of the Guard Captain

Trinket

Job Opening: Guard Captain of Revantusk Village (Horde)

The Hinterlands

Luffa

Trinket

Incendosaurs? Whateverosaur is More Like It

Searing Gorge

Shard of the Splithooves

Trinket

Heroes of Old

Swamp of Sorrows

Linken's Boomerang

Trinket

It's Dangerous to Go Alone

Un'Goro Crater

Deep Woodlands Cloak

Back

Wanted: Vile Priestess Hexx and Her Minions (Horde)

The Hinterlands

Ethereal Mist Cape

Back

Ancient Spirit (Alliance)

Felwood

Battlehard Cape

Back

A Grim Discovery (Horde)

Feralas

Darktide Cape

Back

Keep An Eye Out

Stranglethorn Vale

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 Best Dungeon Quest Rewards

Dungeons have a lot of great loot to offer, but not all of it drops from bosses. Many items can be acquired by simply picking up quests that require you to complete specific objectives while running dungeons. Phase 3 opens the gates to three new dungeons in the form of Zul’Farrak, Maraudon, and Blackrock Depths. There are several quests associated with each of them and they tend to offer pretty good items as rewards. Here are the most noteworthy ones:

Zul'Farrak Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Carrot on a Stick

Trinket

Gahz'rilla

Thousand Needles

Masons Fraternity Ring Engineer's Guild Headpiece

Ring

Divino-matic Rod

Tanaris

Spellshifter Rod

Two-Hand

Tiara of the Deep

Dustwallow Marsh

Gemshale Pauldrons

Shoulders

Maraudon Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Thrash Blade

One-Hand

Corruption of Earth and Seed (Alliance)

Desolace

Verdant Keeper's Aim

Ranged

Corruption of Earth and Seed (Horde)

Desolace

Mark of the Chosen

Trinket

The Pariah's Instructions

Desolace

Zealous Shadowshard Pendant

Neck

Shadowshard Fragments (Alliance)

Dustwallow Marsh

Prodigious Shadowshard Pendant

Neck

Shadowshard Fragments (Horde)

Orgrimmar

Woodseed Hoop

Ring

Vyletongue Corruption (Alliance)

Darnassus

Sagebrush Girdle

Waist

Vyletongue Corruption (Horde)

Desolace

Acumen Robes Relentless Chain

Chest

Twisted Evils

Desolace

Blackrock Depths Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Magni's Will Songstone of Ironforge

Ring

The Princess's Surprise (Alliance)

Blackrock Depths

Thrall's Resolve Eye of Orgrimmar

Ring

The Princess Saved? (Horde)

Blackrock Depths

Manacle Cuffs

Wrist

The Love Potion

Blackrock Depths

Limb Cleaver

Two-Hand

Hurley Blackbreath (Alliance) Lost Thunderbrew Recipe (Horde)

Dun Morogh Badlands

Lagrave's Seal

Ring

The Last Element

Badlands

Sunborne Cape

Back

Incendius! (Alliance) Disharmony of Fire (Horde)

Burning Steppes Badlands

Crypt Demon Bracers

Wrist

Stalwart Clutch

Waist

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 Best Class Quest Rewards

Phase 3 introduces brand new class quests that take players into the depths of Sunken Temple. Warlocks get access to two of these quests while every other class only gets one. Interestingly enough, players aren’t forced to choose just a single reward this time around, so expect to receive all the items listed below upon the quest’s completion.

Druid Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Grizzled Pelt

Chest

A Better Ingredient

Un'Goro Crater

Forest's Embrace

Moonshadow Stave

Two-Hand

Hunter Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Hunting Spear

Two-Hand

The Green Drake

Azshara

Devilsaur Eye

Trinket

Devilsaur Tooth

Mage Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Glacial Spike

One Hand

Destroy Morphaz

Azshara

Arcane Crystal Pendant

Neck

Fire Ruby

Trinket

Paladin Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Lightforged Blade

Two-Hand

Forging the Mightstone (Alliance)

Western Plaguelands

Sanctified Orb

Trinket

Chivalrous Signet

Finger

Priest Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Blessed Prayer Beads

Trinket

Blood of Morphaz

Azshara

Woestave

Ranged

Circle of Hope

Finger

Rogue Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Ebon Mask

Head

The Azure Key

Azshara

Whisperwalk Boots

Feet

Duskbat Drape

Back

Shaman Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Azurite Fists

Hands

Da Voodoo (Horde)

Alterac Mountains

Wildstaff

Two-Hand

Enamored Water Spirit

Trinket

Warlock Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Soul Harvester

Two-Hand

Trolls of a Feather

Felwood

Abyss Shard

Trinket

Robes of Servitude

Chest

Shard of the Green Flame

Off-Hand

Kroshius' Infernal Core

Felwood

Warrior Quest Rewards

Item

Slot

Quest

Zone

Diamond Flask

Trinket

Voodoo Feathers

Swamp of Sorrows

Fury Visor

Head

Razorsteel Shoulders

Shoulders

