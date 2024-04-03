Quick Links
Phase 3 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery introduces a host of exciting content, including new Runes for all classes, the reworked version of Sunken Temple, close to two dozen PvP sets, and more. With the level cap being raised to 50, players also have access to new quests and, even more importantly, new quest rewards.
While most of your BiS gear will eventually come from Sunken Temple, you can get your hands on a lot of powerful items simply by completing quests. Some of these quests will force you to delve into various dungeons while others can be completed out in the open world. Meanwhile, Phase 3 also introduces a new series of class-specific quests that grant several blue items upon completion.
With so much new content to look forward to, things are bound to get a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re a new player. Don’t worry, though, because we took the time to compile a handy list of all the best quest rewards you can acquire at level 50. In many cases, the quests can even be completed way before you hit max level. There are also instances where the recommended level is higher than 50, though players can still pick up the quest and complete it in spite of that.
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 Best Quest Rewards
Check out the tables below for the best quest rewards you can obtain throughout Phase 3. These are all from regular quests that can be completed at any time provided you meet the minimum level requirements. Some of these quests are part of a chain and won’t be available until you’ve completed the prerequisite quests. We took the liberty to sort the rewards by category for your convenience.
Weapon Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Type
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Sword
|
Main Hand
|
It's Dangerous To Go Alone
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Sword
|
One Hand
|
The Remains Of Trey Lightforge
|
Felwood
|
Dagger
|
One Hand
|
Mace
|
Main Hand
|
Return To Tinkee
|
Winterspring
|
Axe
|
One Hand
|
Sword
|
One Hand
|
Zapped Giants
|
Feralas
|
Axe
|
Two-Hand
|
The Mighty U'Cha
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Axe
|
Two-Hand
|
Weapons Of Spirit (Horde)
|
Feralas
|
Staff
|
Two-Hand
|
Staff
|
Two-Hand
|
Gahz'ridian
|
Tanaris
|
Fishing Pole
|
Two-Hand
|
Snapjaws, Mon! (Horde)
|
The Hinterlands
|
Bow
|
Ranged
|
Return To Primal Torntusk (Horde)
|
The Hinterlands
|
Master Hunter's Bow
|
Bow
|
Ranged
|
Big Game Hunter (Horde)
|
Stranglethorn Vale
|
Master Hunter's Rifle
|
Gun
|
Ranged
|
Big Game Hunter (Alliance)
|
Stranglethorn Vale
|
Wand
|
Wand
|
The Morrow Stone (Alliance)
|
Feralas
|
Wand
|
Wand
|
Dark Vessels
|
The Hinterlands
|
Off-Hand
|
Off-Hand
|
It's Dangerous To Go Alone
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Off-Hand
|
Off-Hand
|
Calm Before The Storm
|
Orgrimmar (Horde) Darnassus (Alliance)
|
Off-Hand
|
Off-Hand
|
Return To Tymor (Alliance)
|
Ironforge
|
Off-Hand
|
Off-Hand
|
Return to Primal Torntusk (Horde)
|
The Hinterlands
|
Shield
|
Off-Hand
|
Shizzle's Flyer
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Shield
|
Off-Hand
|
Venom to the Undercity (Horde)
|
Undercity
|
Fist Weapon
|
Off-Hand
|
Bone-Bladed Weapons (Horde)
|
Orgrimmar
Cloth Armor Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Chest
|
Timbermaw Ally
|
Felwood
|
Chest
|
Oran's Gratitude (Horde)
|
Undercity
|
Wrist
|
Shizzle's Flyer
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Wrist
|
Shadoweaver (Tailoring)
|
Shadoweaver
|
Hands
|
Separation Anxiety (Horde)
|
The Hinterlands
|
Hands
|
Winterfall Activity
|
Winterspring
|
Hands
|
The Mystery of Morrowgrain (Alliance)
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Hands
|
Dark Heart (Horde)
|
Feralas
|
Waist
|
A Final Blow
|
Felwood
|
Waist
|
The Undermarket (Tailoring)
|
Searing Gorge
|
Waist
|
Akiris by the Bundle
|
Stranglethorn Vale
|
Legs
|
A Little Help From My Friends
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Feet
|
Southsea Shakedown
|
Tanaris
|
Feet
|
Roll the Bones
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Feet
|
Rescue OOX-09/HL!
|
Stranglethorn Vale
Leather Armor Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Head
|
Fuel for the Zapping
|
Feralas
|
Head
|
Oran's Gratitude (Horde)
|
Undercity
|
Head
|
Rise, Obsidion! (Alliance)
|
Saering Gorge
|
Shoulders
|
Ancient Spirit (Alliance)
|
Felwood
|
Shoulders
|
Runecloth
|
Felwood
|
Chest
|
Tremors of the Earth (Alliance) Broken Alliances (Horde)
|
Badlands
|
Chest
|
The Bait for Lar'korwi
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Gloves
|
The Final Message to the Wildhammer (Horde)
|
The Hinterlands
|
Gloves
|
Winterfall Activity
|
Winterspring
|
Gloves
|
A Final Blow
|
Felwood
|
Waist
|
Roll the Bones
|
Un'Goro
|
Waist
|
Wandering Shay (Alliance)
|
Feralas
|
Legs
|
Saving Sharpbeak (Alliance)
|
The Hinterlands
|
Feet
|
Excelsior
|
Stranglethorn Vale
Mail Armor Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Head
|
Set Them Ablaze!
|
Searing Gorge
|
Head
|
A Little Help From My Friends
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Chest
|
Tremors of the Earth (Alliance) Broken Alliances (Horde)
|
Badlands
|
Chest
|
WANTED: Overseer Maltorius
|
Searing Gorge
|
Chest
|
Winterfall Activity
|
Winterspring
|
Wrist
|
Tooga's Quest
|
Tanaris
|
Hands
|
Beware of Pterrordax
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Hands
|
A Little Slime Goes a Long Way (Alliance)
|
Ironforge
|
Hands
|
Runecloth
|
Felwood
|
Waist
|
Dark Heart (Horde)
|
Feralas
|
Waist
|
Timbermaw Ally
|
Felwood
|
Waist
|
Fiery Menace!
|
Searing Gorge
|
Legs
|
The Bait for Lar'korwi
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Feet
|
Scrounging (Alliance)
|
Badlands
|
Feet
|
Split Bone Necklace (Horde)
|
Stranglethorn Vale
Plate Armor Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Head
|
Southsea Shakedown
|
Tanaris
|
Shoulders
|
The Mystery of Morrowgrain (Alliance)
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Chest
|
Winterfall Activity
|
Winterspring
|
Chest
|
Tremors of the Earth (Alliance) Broken Alliances (Horde)
|
Badlands
|
Wrist
|
Prayer to Elune (Alliance)
|
Searing Gorge
|
Hands
|
Wandering Shay (Alliance)
|
Feralas
|
Hands
|
Curse These Fat Fingers
|
Searing Gorge
|
Waist
|
A Final Blow
|
Felwood
|
Legs
|
Rise, Obsidion! (Alliance)
|
Searing Gorge
|
Legs
|
Separation Anxiety (Horde)
|
The Hinterlands
|
Legs
|
A Little Help From My Friends
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Feet
|
Beware of Pterrordax
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Feet
|
Deliver to MacKinley
|
Tanaris
Accessory Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Neck
|
Hidden Treasures
|
Eastern Plaguelands
|
Neck
|
Tremors of the Earth (Alliance) Broken Alliances (Horde)
|
Badlands
|
Neck
|
Wanted: Vile Priestess Hexx and Her Minions (Horde)
|
Eastern Plaguelands
|
Neck
|
Summoning the Princess
|
Badlands
|
Ring
|
Melding of Influences (Horde)
|
Undercity
|
Ring
|
Bone-Bladed Weapons
|
Orgrimmar
|
Ring
|
Service to the Horde
|
Orgrimmar
|
Ring
|
The Morrow Stone (Alliance)
|
Feralas
|
Ring
|
Death From Below
|
Arathi Highlands
|
Ring
|
Hidden Treasures
|
Eastern Plaguelands
|
Ring
|
Tooga's Quest
|
Tanaris
|
Trinket
|
Job Opening: Guard Captain of Revantusk Village (Horde)
|
The Hinterlands
|
Trinket
|
Incendosaurs? Whateverosaur is More Like It
|
Searing Gorge
|
Trinket
|
Heroes of Old
|
Swamp of Sorrows
|
Trinket
|
It's Dangerous to Go Alone
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Back
|
Wanted: Vile Priestess Hexx and Her Minions (Horde)
|
The Hinterlands
|
Back
|
Ancient Spirit (Alliance)
|
Felwood
|
Back
|
A Grim Discovery (Horde)
|
Feralas
|
Back
|
Keep An Eye Out
|
Stranglethorn Vale
Season Of Discovery Phase 3 Sunken Temple LootHere's all the loot you can get your hands on in Sunken Temple.
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 Best Dungeon Quest Rewards
Dungeons have a lot of great loot to offer, but not all of it drops from bosses. Many items can be acquired by simply picking up quests that require you to complete specific objectives while running dungeons. Phase 3 opens the gates to three new dungeons in the form of Zul’Farrak, Maraudon, and Blackrock Depths. There are several quests associated with each of them and they tend to offer pretty good items as rewards. Here are the most noteworthy ones:
Zul'Farrak Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Trinket
|
Gahz'rilla
|
Thousand Needles
|
Ring
|
Divino-matic Rod
|
Tanaris
|
Two-Hand
|
Tiara of the Deep
|
Dustwallow Marsh
|
Shoulders
Maraudon Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
One-Hand
|
Corruption of Earth and Seed (Alliance)
|
Desolace
|
Verdant Keeper's Aim
|
Ranged
|
Corruption of Earth and Seed (Horde)
|
Desolace
|
Trinket
|
The Pariah's Instructions
|
Desolace
|
Neck
|
Shadowshard Fragments (Alliance)
|
Dustwallow Marsh
|
Neck
|
Shadowshard Fragments (Horde)
|
Orgrimmar
|
Ring
|
Vyletongue Corruption (Alliance)
|
Darnassus
|
Waist
|
Vyletongue Corruption (Horde)
|
Desolace
|
Chest
|
Twisted Evils
|
Desolace
Blackrock Depths Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Ring
|
The Princess's Surprise (Alliance)
|
Blackrock Depths
|
Ring
|
The Princess Saved? (Horde)
|
Blackrock Depths
|
Wrist
|
The Love Potion
|
Blackrock Depths
|
Two-Hand
|
Hurley Blackbreath (Alliance) Lost Thunderbrew Recipe (Horde)
|
Dun Morogh Badlands
|
Ring
|
The Last Element
|
Badlands
|
Back
|
Incendius! (Alliance) Disharmony of Fire (Horde)
|
Burning Steppes Badlands
|
Wrist
|
Waist
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 Best Class Quest Rewards
Phase 3 introduces brand new class quests that take players into the depths of Sunken Temple. Warlocks get access to two of these quests while every other class only gets one. Interestingly enough, players aren’t forced to choose just a single reward this time around, so expect to receive all the items listed below upon the quest’s completion.
Druid Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Chest
|
A Better Ingredient
|
Un'Goro Crater
|
Two-Hand
Hunter Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Two-Hand
|
The Green Drake
|
Azshara
|
Trinket
|
Devilsaur Tooth
Mage Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
One Hand
|
Destroy Morphaz
|
Azshara
|
Neck
|
Trinket
Paladin Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Two-Hand
|
Forging the Mightstone (Alliance)
|
Western Plaguelands
|
Trinket
|
Finger
Priest Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Trinket
|
Blood of Morphaz
|
Azshara
|
Ranged
|
Finger
Rogue Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Head
|
The Azure Key
|
Azshara
|
Feet
|
Back
Shaman Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Hands
|
Da Voodoo (Horde)
|
Alterac Mountains
|
Two-Hand
|
Trinket
Warlock Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Two-Hand
|
Trolls of a Feather
|
Felwood
|
Trinket
|
Chest
|
Off-Hand
|
Kroshius' Infernal Core
|
Felwood
Warrior Quest Rewards
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Quest
|
Zone
|
Trinket
|
Voodoo Feathers
|
Swamp of Sorrows
|
Head
|
Shoulders