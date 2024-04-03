Phase 3 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery introduces a host of exciting content, including new Runes for all classes, the reworked version of Sunken Temple, close to two dozen PvP sets, and more. With the level cap being raised to 50, players also have access to new quests and, even more importantly, new quest rewards.

While most of your BiS gear will eventually come from Sunken Temple, you can get your hands on a lot of powerful items simply by completing quests. Some of these quests will force you to delve into various dungeons while others can be completed out in the open world. Meanwhile, Phase 3 also introduces a new series of class-specific quests that grant several blue items upon completion.

With so much new content to look forward to, things are bound to get a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re a new player. Don’t worry, though, because we took the time to compile a handy list of all the best quest rewards you can acquire at level 50. In many cases, the quests can even be completed way before you hit max level. There are also instances where the recommended level is higher than 50, though players can still pick up the quest and complete it in spite of that.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 Best Quest Rewards

Check out the tables below for the best quest rewards you can obtain throughout Phase 3. These are all from regular quests that can be completed at any time provided you meet the minimum level requirements. Some of these quests are part of a chain and won’t be available until you’ve completed the prerequisite quests. We took the liberty to sort the rewards by category for your convenience.

Weapon Quest Rewards

Cloth Armor Quest Rewards

Leather Armor Quest Rewards

Mail Armor Quest Rewards

Plate Armor Quest Rewards

Accessory Quest Rewards

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 Best Dungeon Quest Rewards

Dungeons have a lot of great loot to offer, but not all of it drops from bosses. Many items can be acquired by simply picking up quests that require you to complete specific objectives while running dungeons. Phase 3 opens the gates to three new dungeons in the form of Zul’Farrak, Maraudon, and Blackrock Depths. There are several quests associated with each of them and they tend to offer pretty good items as rewards. Here are the most noteworthy ones:

Zul'Farrak Quest Rewards

Maraudon Quest Rewards

Blackrock Depths Quest Rewards

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 Best Class Quest Rewards

Phase 3 introduces brand new class quests that take players into the depths of Sunken Temple. Warlocks get access to two of these quests while every other class only gets one. Interestingly enough, players aren’t forced to choose just a single reward this time around, so expect to receive all the items listed below upon the quest’s completion.

Druid Quest Rewards

Item Slot Quest Zone Grizzled Pelt Chest A Better Ingredient Un'Goro Crater Forest's Embrace Moonshadow Stave Two-Hand

Hunter Quest Rewards

Item Slot Quest Zone Hunting Spear Two-Hand The Green Drake Azshara Devilsaur Eye Trinket Devilsaur Tooth

Mage Quest Rewards

Item Slot Quest Zone Glacial Spike One Hand Destroy Morphaz Azshara Arcane Crystal Pendant Neck Fire Ruby Trinket

Paladin Quest Rewards

Item Slot Quest Zone Lightforged Blade Two-Hand Forging the Mightstone (Alliance) Western Plaguelands Sanctified Orb Trinket Chivalrous Signet Finger

Priest Quest Rewards

Item Slot Quest Zone Blessed Prayer Beads Trinket Blood of Morphaz Azshara Woestave Ranged Circle of Hope Finger

Rogue Quest Rewards

Item Slot Quest Zone Ebon Mask Head The Azure Key Azshara Whisperwalk Boots Feet Duskbat Drape Back

Shaman Quest Rewards

Item Slot Quest Zone Azurite Fists Hands Da Voodoo (Horde) Alterac Mountains Wildstaff Two-Hand Enamored Water Spirit Trinket

Warlock Quest Rewards

Warrior Quest Rewards