WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 comes with some good news and some bad news for PvP aficionados. The bad news is that there won’t be a PvP event this time around, which means that Stranglethorn Vale will continue to be the primary gathering place for PvP for the foreseeable future.

The good news is that Phase 3 brings with it many exciting PvP sets that can be purchased using the new Blood Moon currencies. There are 20 new sets to look forward to, with every class in the game being able to get their hands on at least two of them. Every set comprises six individual pieces of gear that grant fantastic bonuses when worn together.

Here’s the full list of PvP sets obtainable during Phase 3 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery:

Blood Guard's Plate

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Plate Helm Head Warrior, Paladin Blood Guard's Plate Pauldrons Shoulders Warrior, Paladin First Sergeant's Plate Gauntlets Hands Warrior, Paladin First Sergeant's Plate Greaves Feet Warrior, Paladin Stone Guard's Plate Armor Chest Warrior, Paladin Stone Guard's Plate Leggings Legs Warrior, Paladin

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Plate

Item Slot Class Knight Lieutenant's Plate Helm Head Warrior, Paladin Knight Lieutenant's Plate Pauldrons Shoulders Warrior, Paladin Sergeant Major's Plate Gauntlets Hands Warrior, Paladin Sergeant Major's Plate Greaves Feet Warrior, Paladin Knight's Plate Hauberk Chest Warrior, Paladin Knight's Plate Leggings Legs Warrior, Paladin

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Plate

Item Slot Class Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Helmet Head Paladin Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Pauldrons Shoulders Paladin Sergeant Major's Imbued Gauntlets Hands Paladin Sergeant Major's Imbued Greaves Feet Paladin Knight's Imbued Armor Chest Paladin Knight's Imbued Leggings Legs Paladin

(3) Set : +15 Stamina.

(6) Set : Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Knight-Lieutenant's Lammelar Plate

Item Slot Class Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Helm Head Paladin Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Pauldrons Shoulders Paladin Sergeant Major's Lamellar Gauntlets Hands Paladin Sergeant Major's Lamellar Boots Feet Paladin Knight's Lamellar Chestplate Chest Paladin Knight's Lamellar Legplates Legs Paladin

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Blood Guard's Inscribed Mail

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Inscribed Skullcap Head Shaman Blood Guard's Inscribed Shoulder Pads Shoulders Shaman First Sergeant's Inscribed Gauntlets Hands Shaman First Sergeant's Inscribed Sabatons Feet Shaman Stone Guard's Inscribed Chestpiece Chest Shaman Stone Guard's Inscribed Legplates Legs Shaman

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Blood Guard's Pulsing Mail

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Pulsing Helmet Head Shaman Blood Guard's Pulsing Shoulders Shoulders Shaman First Sergeant's Pulsing Gauntlets Hands Shaman First Sergeant's Pulsing Greaves Feet Shaman Stone Guard's Pulsing Breastplate Chest Shaman Stone Guard's Pulsing Legplates Legs Shaman

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Blood Guard's Mail

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Mail Helmet Head Shaman, Hunter Blood Guard's Mail Epaulets Shoulders Shaman, Hunter First Sergeant's Mail Gauntlets Hands Shaman, Hunter First Sergeant's Mail Sabatons Feet Shaman, Hunter Stone Guard's Mail Armor Chest Shaman, Hunter Stone Guard's Mail Legplates Legs Shaman, Hunter

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Mail

Item Slot Class Knight-Lieutenant's Mail Helmet Head Shaman, Hunter Knight-Lieutenant's Mail Epaulets Shoulders Shaman, Hunter Sergeant Major's Mail Gauntlets Hands Shaman, Hunter Sergeant Major's Mail Sabatons Feet Shaman, Hunter Knight's Mail Armor Chest Shaman, Hunter Knight's Mail Legplates Legs Shaman, Hunter

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Blood Guard's Chain

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Chain Helmet Head Hunter Blood Guard's Chain Epaulets Shoulders Hunter First Sergeant's Chain Gauntlets Hands Hunter First Sergeant's Chain Sabatons Feet Hunter Stone Guard's Chain Armor Chest Hunter Stone Guard's Chain Legplates Legs Hunter

(3) Set : +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Chain

Item Slot Class Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Helmet Head Hunter Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Epaulets Shoulders Hunter Sergeant Major's Chain Gauntlets Hands Hunter Sergeant Major's Chain Sabatons Feet Hunter Knight's Chain Armor Chest Hunter Knight's Chain Armor Legplates Legs Hunter

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Blood Guard's Leather

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Leather Headband Head Rogue, Druid Blood Guard's Leather Shoulders Shoulders Rogue, Druid First Sergeant's Leather Gauntlets Hands Rogue, Druid First Sergeant's Leather Boots Feet Rogue, Druid Stone Guard's Leather Armor Chest Rogue, Druid Stone Guard's Leather Pants Legs Rogue, Druid

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Leather

Item Slot Class Knight-Lieutenant's Leather Headband Head Rogue, Druid Knight-Lieutenant's Leather Shoulders Shoulders Rogue, Druid Sergeant Major's Leather Gauntlets Hands Rogue, Druid Sergeant Major's Leather Boots Feet Rogue, Druid Knight's Leather Armor Chest Rogue, Druid Knight's Leather Leggings Legs Rogue, Druid

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Blood Guard's Crackling Leather

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Crackling Leather Helmet Head Druid Blood Guard's Crackling Leather Spaulders Shoulders Druid First Sergeant's Crackling Leather Gauntlets Hands Druid First Sergeant's Crackling Leather Boots Feet Druid Stone Guard's Crackling Leather Tunic Chest Druid Stone Guard's Crackling Leather Leggings Legs Druid

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Blood Guard's Restored Leather

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Restored Leather Helm Head Druid Blood Guard's Restored Leather Spaulders Shoulders Druid First Sergeant's Restored Leather Gloves Hands Druid First Sergeant's Restored Leather Boots Feet Druid Stone Guard's Restored Leather Jerkin Chest Druid Stone Guard's Restored Leather Leggings Legs Druid

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather

Item Slot Class Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather Helmet Head Druid Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather Spaulders Shoulders Druid Sergeant Major's Crackling Leather Gauntlets Hands Druid Sergeant Major's Crackling Leather Boots Feet Druid Knight's Crackling Leather Tunic Chest Druid Knight's Crackling Leather Leggings Legs Druid

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather

Item Slot Class Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather Helm Head Druid Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather Spaulders Shoulders Druid Sergeant Major's Restored Leather Gloves Hands Druid Sergeant Major's Restored Leather Boots Feet Druid Knight's Restored Leather Jerkin Chest Druid Knight's Restored Leather Leggings Legs Druid

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Blood Guard's Dreadweave

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Dreadweave Hat Head Priest, Mage, Warlock Blood Guard's Dreadweave Mantle Shoulders Priest, Mage, Warlock First Sergeant's Dreadweave Gloves Hands Priest, Mage, Warlock First Sergeant's Dreadweave Boots Feet Priest, Mage, Warlock Stone Guard's Dreadweave Vest Chest Priest, Mage, Warlock Stone Guard's Dreadweave Leggings Legs Priest, Mage, Warlock

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Item Slot Class Knight-Lieutenant's Dreadweave Hat Head Priest, Mage, Warlock Knight-Lieutenant's Dreadweave Mantle Shoulders Priest, Mage, Warlock Sergeant Major's Dreadweave Gloves Hands Priest, Mage, Warlock Sergeant Major's Dreadweave Boots Feet Priest, Mage, Warlock Knight's Dreadweave Vest Chest Priest, Mage, Warlock Knight's Dreadweave Leggings Legs Priest, Mage, Warlock

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Blood Guard's Satin

Item Slot Class Blood Guard's Satin Cover Head Priest, Mage, Warlock Blood Guard's Satin Pads Shoulders Priest, Mage, Warlock First Sergeant's Satin Gloves Hands Priest, Mage, Warlock First Sergeant's Satin Boots Feet Priest, Mage, Warlock Stone Guard's Satin Armor Chest Priest, Mage, Warlock Stone Guard's Satin Leggings Legs Priest, Mage, Warlock

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Knight-Lieutenant's Satin

Item Slot Class Knight-Lieutenant's Satin Cover Head Priest, Mage, Warlock Knight-Lieutenant's Satin Pads Shoulders Priest, Mage, Warlock Sergeant Major's Satin Gloves Hands Priest, Mage, Warlock Sergeant Major's Satin Boots Feet Priest, Mage, Warlock Knight's Satin Armor Chest Priest, Mage, Warlock Knight's Satin Leggings Legs Priest, Mage, Warlock

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

(6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.