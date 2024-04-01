Quick Links

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 comes with some good news and some bad news for PvP aficionados. The bad news is that there won’t be a PvP event this time around, which means that Stranglethorn Vale will continue to be the primary gathering place for PvP for the foreseeable future.

The good news is that Phase 3 brings with it many exciting PvP sets that can be purchased using the new Blood Moon currencies. There are 20 new sets to look forward to, with every class in the game being able to get their hands on at least two of them. Every set comprises six individual pieces of gear that grant fantastic bonuses when worn together.

Here’s the full list of PvP sets obtainable during Phase 3 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery:

Blood Guard's Plate

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Plate Helm

Head

Warrior, Paladin

Blood Guard's Plate Pauldrons

Shoulders

Warrior, Paladin

First Sergeant's Plate Gauntlets

Hands

Warrior, Paladin

First Sergeant's Plate Greaves

Feet

Warrior, Paladin

Stone Guard's Plate Armor

Chest

Warrior, Paladin

Stone Guard's Plate Leggings

Legs

Warrior, Paladin

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Plate

Item

Slot

Class

Knight Lieutenant's Plate Helm

Head

Warrior, Paladin

Knight Lieutenant's Plate Pauldrons

Shoulders

Warrior, Paladin

Sergeant Major's Plate Gauntlets

Hands

Warrior, Paladin

Sergeant Major's Plate Greaves

Feet

Warrior, Paladin

Knight's Plate Hauberk

Chest

Warrior, Paladin

Knight's Plate Leggings

Legs

Warrior, Paladin

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Plate

Item

Slot

Class

Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Helmet

Head

Paladin

Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Pauldrons

Shoulders

Paladin

Sergeant Major's Imbued Gauntlets

Hands

Paladin

Sergeant Major's Imbued Greaves

Feet

Paladin

Knight's Imbued Armor

Chest

Paladin

Knight's Imbued Leggings

Legs

Paladin

  • (3) Set : +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set : Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Knight-Lieutenant's Lammelar Plate

Item

Slot

Class

Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Helm

Head

Paladin

Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Pauldrons

Shoulders

Paladin

Sergeant Major's Lamellar Gauntlets

Hands

Paladin

Sergeant Major's Lamellar Boots

Feet

Paladin

Knight's Lamellar Chestplate

Chest

Paladin

Knight's Lamellar Legplates

Legs

Paladin

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Blood Guard's Inscribed Mail

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Inscribed Skullcap

Head

Shaman

Blood Guard's Inscribed Shoulder Pads

Shoulders

Shaman

First Sergeant's Inscribed Gauntlets

Hands

Shaman

First Sergeant's Inscribed Sabatons

Feet

Shaman

Stone Guard's Inscribed Chestpiece

Chest

Shaman

Stone Guard's Inscribed Legplates

Legs

Shaman

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Blood Guard's Pulsing Mail

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Pulsing Helmet

Head

Shaman

Blood Guard's Pulsing Shoulders

Shoulders

Shaman

First Sergeant's Pulsing Gauntlets

Hands

Shaman

First Sergeant's Pulsing Greaves

Feet

Shaman

Stone Guard's Pulsing Breastplate

Chest

Shaman

Stone Guard's Pulsing Legplates

Legs

Shaman

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Blood Guard's Mail

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Mail Helmet

Head

Shaman, Hunter

Blood Guard's Mail Epaulets

Shoulders

Shaman, Hunter

First Sergeant's Mail Gauntlets

Hands

Shaman, Hunter

First Sergeant's Mail Sabatons

Feet

Shaman, Hunter

Stone Guard's Mail Armor

Chest

Shaman, Hunter

Stone Guard's Mail Legplates

Legs

Shaman, Hunter

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Mail

Item

Slot

Class

Knight-Lieutenant's Mail Helmet

Head

Shaman, Hunter

Knight-Lieutenant's Mail Epaulets

Shoulders

Shaman, Hunter

Sergeant Major's Mail Gauntlets

Hands

Shaman, Hunter

Sergeant Major's Mail Sabatons

Feet

Shaman, Hunter

Knight's Mail Armor

Chest

Shaman, Hunter

Knight's Mail Legplates

Legs

Shaman, Hunter

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Blood Guard's Chain

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Chain Helmet

Head

Hunter

Blood Guard's Chain Epaulets

Shoulders

Hunter

First Sergeant's Chain Gauntlets

Hands

Hunter

First Sergeant's Chain Sabatons

Feet

Hunter

Stone Guard's Chain Armor

Chest

Hunter

Stone Guard's Chain Legplates

Legs

Hunter

  • (3) Set : +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Chain

Item

Slot

Class

Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Helmet

Head

Hunter

Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Epaulets

Shoulders

Hunter

Sergeant Major's Chain Gauntlets

Hands

Hunter

Sergeant Major's Chain Sabatons

Feet

Hunter

Knight's Chain Armor

Chest

Hunter

Knight's Chain Armor Legplates

Legs

Hunter

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Blood Guard's Leather

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Leather Headband

Head

Rogue, Druid

Blood Guard's Leather Shoulders

Shoulders

Rogue, Druid

First Sergeant's Leather Gauntlets

Hands

Rogue, Druid

First Sergeant's Leather Boots

Feet

Rogue, Druid

Stone Guard's Leather Armor

Chest

Rogue, Druid

Stone Guard's Leather Pants

Legs

Rogue, Druid

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Knight-Lieutenant's Leather

Item

Slot

Class

Knight-Lieutenant's Leather Headband

Head

Rogue, Druid

Knight-Lieutenant's Leather Shoulders

Shoulders

Rogue, Druid

Sergeant Major's Leather Gauntlets

Hands

Rogue, Druid

Sergeant Major's Leather Boots

Feet

Rogue, Druid

Knight's Leather Armor

Chest

Rogue, Druid

Knight's Leather Leggings

Legs

Rogue, Druid

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.

Blood Guard's Crackling Leather

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Crackling Leather Helmet

Head

Druid

Blood Guard's Crackling Leather Spaulders

Shoulders

Druid

First Sergeant's Crackling Leather Gauntlets

Hands

Druid

First Sergeant's Crackling Leather Boots

Feet

Druid

Stone Guard's Crackling Leather Tunic

Chest

Druid

Stone Guard's Crackling Leather Leggings

Legs

Druid

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Blood Guard's Restored Leather

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Restored Leather Helm

Head

Druid

Blood Guard's Restored Leather Spaulders

Shoulders

Druid

First Sergeant's Restored Leather Gloves

Hands

Druid

First Sergeant's Restored Leather Boots

Feet

Druid

Stone Guard's Restored Leather Jerkin

Chest

Druid

Stone Guard's Restored Leather Leggings

Legs

Druid

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather

Item

Slot

Class

Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather Helmet

Head

Druid

Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather Spaulders

Shoulders

Druid

Sergeant Major's Crackling Leather Gauntlets

Hands

Druid

Sergeant Major's Crackling Leather Boots

Feet

Druid

Knight's Crackling Leather Tunic

Chest

Druid

Knight's Crackling Leather Leggings

Legs

Druid

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather

Item

Slot

Class

Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather Helm

Head

Druid

Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather Spaulders

Shoulders

Druid

Sergeant Major's Restored Leather Gloves

Hands

Druid

Sergeant Major's Restored Leather Boots

Feet

Druid

Knight's Restored Leather Jerkin

Chest

Druid

Knight's Restored Leather Leggings

Legs

Druid

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Blood Guard's Dreadweave

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Dreadweave Hat

Head

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Blood Guard's Dreadweave Mantle

Shoulders

Priest, Mage, Warlock

First Sergeant's Dreadweave Gloves

Hands

Priest, Mage, Warlock

First Sergeant's Dreadweave Boots

Feet

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Stone Guard's Dreadweave Vest

Chest

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Stone Guard's Dreadweave Leggings

Legs

Priest, Mage, Warlock

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Item

Slot

Class

Knight-Lieutenant's Dreadweave Hat

Head

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Knight-Lieutenant's Dreadweave Mantle

Shoulders

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Sergeant Major's Dreadweave Gloves

Hands

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Sergeant Major's Dreadweave Boots

Feet

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Knight's Dreadweave Vest

Chest

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Knight's Dreadweave Leggings

Legs

Priest, Mage, Warlock

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Blood Guard's Satin

Item

Slot

Class

Blood Guard's Satin Cover

Head

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Blood Guard's Satin Pads

Shoulders

Priest, Mage, Warlock

First Sergeant's Satin Gloves

Hands

Priest, Mage, Warlock

First Sergeant's Satin Boots

Feet

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Stone Guard's Satin Armor

Chest

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Stone Guard's Satin Leggings

Legs

Priest, Mage, Warlock

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Knight-Lieutenant's Satin

Item

Slot

Class

Knight-Lieutenant's Satin Cover

Head

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Knight-Lieutenant's Satin Pads

Shoulders

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Sergeant Major's Satin Gloves

Hands

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Sergeant Major's Satin Boots

Feet

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Knight's Satin Armor

Chest

Priest, Mage, Warlock

Knight's Satin Leggings

Legs

Priest, Mage, Warlock

  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
  • (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
