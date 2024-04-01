Quick Links
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 comes with some good news and some bad news for PvP aficionados. The bad news is that there won’t be a PvP event this time around, which means that Stranglethorn Vale will continue to be the primary gathering place for PvP for the foreseeable future.
The good news is that Phase 3 brings with it many exciting PvP sets that can be purchased using the new Blood Moon currencies. There are 20 new sets to look forward to, with every class in the game being able to get their hands on at least two of them. Every set comprises six individual pieces of gear that grant fantastic bonuses when worn together.
Here’s the full list of PvP sets obtainable during Phase 3 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery:
Blood Guard's Plate
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Plate Helm
|
Head
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Blood Guard's Plate Pauldrons
|
Shoulders
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
First Sergeant's Plate Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
First Sergeant's Plate Greaves
|
Feet
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Stone Guard's Plate Armor
|
Chest
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Stone Guard's Plate Leggings
|
Legs
|
Warrior, Paladin
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.
Knight-Lieutenant's Plate
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight Lieutenant's Plate Helm
|
Head
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Knight Lieutenant's Plate Pauldrons
|
Shoulders
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Sergeant Major's Plate Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Sergeant Major's Plate Greaves
|
Feet
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Knight's Plate Hauberk
|
Chest
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Knight's Plate Leggings
|
Legs
|
Warrior, Paladin
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.
Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Plate
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Helmet
|
Head
|
Paladin
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Pauldrons
|
Shoulders
|
Paladin
|
Sergeant Major's Imbued Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Paladin
|
Sergeant Major's Imbued Greaves
|
Feet
|
Paladin
|
Knight's Imbued Armor
|
Chest
|
Paladin
|
Knight's Imbued Leggings
|
Legs
|
Paladin
- (3) Set : +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set : Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
Knight-Lieutenant's Lammelar Plate
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Helm
|
Head
|
Paladin
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Pauldrons
|
Shoulders
|
Paladin
|
Sergeant Major's Lamellar Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Paladin
|
Sergeant Major's Lamellar Boots
|
Feet
|
Paladin
|
Knight's Lamellar Chestplate
|
Chest
|
Paladin
|
Knight's Lamellar Legplates
|
Legs
|
Paladin
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
Blood Guard's Inscribed Mail
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Inscribed Skullcap
|
Head
|
Shaman
|
Blood Guard's Inscribed Shoulder Pads
|
Shoulders
|
Shaman
|
First Sergeant's Inscribed Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Shaman
|
First Sergeant's Inscribed Sabatons
|
Feet
|
Shaman
|
Stone Guard's Inscribed Chestpiece
|
Chest
|
Shaman
|
Stone Guard's Inscribed Legplates
|
Legs
|
Shaman
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
Blood Guard's Pulsing Mail
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Pulsing Helmet
|
Head
|
Shaman
|
Blood Guard's Pulsing Shoulders
|
Shoulders
|
Shaman
|
First Sergeant's Pulsing Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Shaman
|
First Sergeant's Pulsing Greaves
|
Feet
|
Shaman
|
Stone Guard's Pulsing Breastplate
|
Chest
|
Shaman
|
Stone Guard's Pulsing Legplates
|
Legs
|
Shaman
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
Blood Guard's Mail
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Mail Helmet
|
Head
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
Blood Guard's Mail Epaulets
|
Shoulders
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
First Sergeant's Mail Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
First Sergeant's Mail Sabatons
|
Feet
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
Stone Guard's Mail Armor
|
Chest
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
Stone Guard's Mail Legplates
|
Legs
|
Shaman, Hunter
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.
Knight-Lieutenant's Mail
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Mail Helmet
|
Head
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Mail Epaulets
|
Shoulders
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
Sergeant Major's Mail Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
Sergeant Major's Mail Sabatons
|
Feet
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
Knight's Mail Armor
|
Chest
|
Shaman, Hunter
|
Knight's Mail Legplates
|
Legs
|
Shaman, Hunter
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.
Blood Guard's Chain
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Chain Helmet
|
Head
|
Hunter
|
Blood Guard's Chain Epaulets
|
Shoulders
|
Hunter
|
First Sergeant's Chain Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Hunter
|
First Sergeant's Chain Sabatons
|
Feet
|
Hunter
|
Stone Guard's Chain Armor
|
Chest
|
Hunter
|
Stone Guard's Chain Legplates
|
Legs
|
Hunter
- (3) Set : +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.
Knight-Lieutenant's Chain
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Helmet
|
Head
|
Hunter
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Epaulets
|
Shoulders
|
Hunter
|
Sergeant Major's Chain Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Hunter
|
Sergeant Major's Chain Sabatons
|
Feet
|
Hunter
|
Knight's Chain Armor
|
Chest
|
Hunter
|
Knight's Chain Armor Legplates
|
Legs
|
Hunter
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.
Blood Guard's Leather
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Leather Headband
|
Head
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Blood Guard's Leather Shoulders
|
Shoulders
|
Rogue, Druid
|
First Sergeant's Leather Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Rogue, Druid
|
First Sergeant's Leather Boots
|
Feet
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Stone Guard's Leather Armor
|
Chest
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Stone Guard's Leather Pants
|
Legs
|
Rogue, Druid
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.
Knight-Lieutenant's Leather
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Leather Headband
|
Head
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Leather Shoulders
|
Shoulders
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Sergeant Major's Leather Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Sergeant Major's Leather Boots
|
Feet
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Knight's Leather Armor
|
Chest
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Knight's Leather Leggings
|
Legs
|
Rogue, Druid
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: +30 Attack Power.
Blood Guard's Crackling Leather
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Crackling Leather Helmet
|
Head
|
Druid
|
Blood Guard's Crackling Leather Spaulders
|
Shoulders
|
Druid
|
First Sergeant's Crackling Leather Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Druid
|
First Sergeant's Crackling Leather Boots
|
Feet
|
Druid
|
Stone Guard's Crackling Leather Tunic
|
Chest
|
Druid
|
Stone Guard's Crackling Leather Leggings
|
Legs
|
Druid
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
Blood Guard's Restored Leather
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Restored Leather Helm
|
Head
|
Druid
|
Blood Guard's Restored Leather Spaulders
|
Shoulders
|
Druid
|
First Sergeant's Restored Leather Gloves
|
Hands
|
Druid
|
First Sergeant's Restored Leather Boots
|
Feet
|
Druid
|
Stone Guard's Restored Leather Jerkin
|
Chest
|
Druid
|
Stone Guard's Restored Leather Leggings
|
Legs
|
Druid
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather Helmet
|
Head
|
Druid
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather Spaulders
|
Shoulders
|
Druid
|
Sergeant Major's Crackling Leather Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
Druid
|
Sergeant Major's Crackling Leather Boots
|
Feet
|
Druid
|
Knight's Crackling Leather Tunic
|
Chest
|
Druid
|
Knight's Crackling Leather Leggings
|
Legs
|
Druid
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather Helm
|
Head
|
Druid
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather Spaulders
|
Shoulders
|
Druid
|
Sergeant Major's Restored Leather Gloves
|
Hands
|
Druid
|
Sergeant Major's Restored Leather Boots
|
Feet
|
Druid
|
Knight's Restored Leather Jerkin
|
Chest
|
Druid
|
Knight's Restored Leather Leggings
|
Legs
|
Druid
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
Blood Guard's Dreadweave
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Dreadweave Hat
|
Head
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Blood Guard's Dreadweave Mantle
|
Shoulders
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
First Sergeant's Dreadweave Gloves
|
Hands
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
First Sergeant's Dreadweave Boots
|
Feet
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Stone Guard's Dreadweave Vest
|
Chest
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Stone Guard's Dreadweave Leggings
|
Legs
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Dreadweave Hat
|
Head
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Dreadweave Mantle
|
Shoulders
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Sergeant Major's Dreadweave Gloves
|
Hands
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Sergeant Major's Dreadweave Boots
|
Feet
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Knight's Dreadweave Vest
|
Chest
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Knight's Dreadweave Leggings
|
Legs
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
Blood Guard's Satin
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Blood Guard's Satin Cover
|
Head
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Blood Guard's Satin Pads
|
Shoulders
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
First Sergeant's Satin Gloves
|
Hands
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
First Sergeant's Satin Boots
|
Feet
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Stone Guard's Satin Armor
|
Chest
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Stone Guard's Satin Leggings
|
Legs
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
Knight-Lieutenant's Satin
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Class
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Satin Cover
|
Head
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Knight-Lieutenant's Satin Pads
|
Shoulders
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Sergeant Major's Satin Gloves
|
Hands
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Sergeant Major's Satin Boots
|
Feet
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Knight's Satin Armor
|
Chest
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
|
Knight's Satin Leggings
|
Legs
|
Priest, Mage, Warlock
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
- (6) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.