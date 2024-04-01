Quick Links
Reworking old dungeons into low-level raids for Season of Discovery is one of the best things to happen to WoW Classic in years. True to their word, the developers have been releasing one of these raids at the start of every new phase of SoD, a trend that will likely continue for the foreseeable future.
After tackling Blackfathom Deeps and Gnomeregan in Phase 1 and Phase 2, respectively, Phase 3 of SoD charges players with delving inside the reworked version of Sunken Temple. Sunken Temple is a 20-man raid designed for level 50 players that features eight challenging boss fights. Players can expect plenty of new class quests, discoveries, loot, and more.
Sunken Temple Armor Sets
Similar to the first two reworked raids, Sunken Temple offers several new exclusive armor sets that can’t be found anywhere else. This time around, we’re looking at three cloth sets, four leather sets, four mail sets, and three plate sets. The sets were designed to cover not just every class in the game, but also most specs.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Nightmare's Prophet's Vestments
|
Chest
|
Cloth
|
Warlock
|
Nightmare's Prophet's Leggings
|
Legs
|
Cloth
|
Warlock
|
Nightmare's Prophet's Sandals
|
Feet
|
Cloth
|
Warlock
- (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Benevolent Prophet's Vest
|
Chest
|
Cloth
|
Priest
|
Benevolent Prophet's Leggings
|
Legs
|
Cloth
|
Priest
|
Benevolent Prophet's Sandals
|
Feet
|
Cloth
|
Priest
- (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
- (3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Malevolent Prophet's Vest
|
Chest
|
Cloth
|
Mage, Warlock
|
Malevolent Prophet's Leggings
|
Legs
|
Cloth
|
Mage, Warlock
|
Malevolent Prophet's Sandals
|
Feet
|
Cloth
|
Mage, Warlock
- (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
- (3): Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Exiled Prophet's Jerkin
|
Chest
|
Leather
|
Druid
|
Exiled Prophet's Leather Pants
|
Legs
|
Leather
|
Druid
|
Exiled Prophet's Slippers
|
Feet
|
Leather
|
Druid
- (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
- (3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Lost Worshipper's Harness
|
Chest
|
Leather
|
Druid
|
Lost Worshipper's Leggings
|
Legs
|
Leather
|
Druid
|
Lost Worshipper's Treads
|
Feet
|
Leather
|
Druid
- (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
- (3) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Blood Corrupted Tunic
|
Chest
|
Leather
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Blood Corrupted Pants
|
Legs
|
Leather
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Blood Corrupted Boots
|
Feet
|
Leather
|
Rogue, Druid
- (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
- (3) Set: Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Coagulated Bloodguard Tunic
|
Chest
|
Leather
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Coagulated Bloodguard Pants
|
Legs
|
Leather
|
Rogue, Druid
|
Coagulated Bloodguard Boots
|
Feet
|
Leather
|
Rogue, Druid
- (2) Set: +10 Stamina.
- (3) Set: +15 Agility.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Dread Hunter's Chainmail
|
Chest
|
|
Hunter
|
Dread Hunter's Chausses
|
Legs
|
|
Hunter
|
Dread Hunter's Greaves
|
Feet
|
|
Hunter
- (2) Set: +24 ranged Attack Power.
- (3) Set: +15 Agility.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Corrupted Spiritweaver's Breastplate
|
Chest
|
|
Shaman
|
Corrupted Spiritweaver's Leggings
|
Legs
|
|
Shaman
|
Corrupted Spiritweaver's Sabatons
|
Feet
|
|
Shaman
- (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
- (3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Shunned Devotee's Chainshirt
|
Chest
|
|
Paladin, Shaman
|
Shunned Devotee's Legguards
|
Legs
|
|
Paladin, Shaman
|
Shunned Devotee's Scale Boots
|
Feet
|
|
Paladin, Shaman
- (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
- (3) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Ostracized Berserk's Hauberk
|
Chest
|
|
Hunter, Shaman
|
Ostracized Berserk's Legplates
|
Legs
|
|
Hunter, Shaman
|
Ostracized Berserk's Chain Greaves
|
Feet
|
|
Hunter, Shaman
- (2) Set: +20 Attack Power.
- (3) Set: +15 Strength.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Wailing Berserker's Chestplate
|
Chest
|
Plate
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Wailing Berserker's Legplates
|
Legs
|
Plate
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Wailing Berserker's Battleboots
|
Feet
|
Plate
|
Warrior, Paladin
- (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
- (3) Set: +15 Strength.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Obsessed Prophet's Chestplate
|
Chest
|
Plate
|
Paladin
|
Obsessed Prophet's Legguards
|
Legs
|
Plate
|
Paladin
|
Obsessed Prophet's Ornate Boots
|
Feet
|
Plate
|
Paladin
- (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
- (3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Class
|
Banished Martyr's Plate Armor
|
Chest
|
Plate
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Banished Martyr's Plate Legguards
|
Legs
|
Plate
|
Warrior, Paladin
|
Banished Martyr's Plate Boots
|
Feet
|
Plate
|
Warrior, Paladin
- (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
- (3) Set: +15 Stamina.
Sunken Temple Weapon Set
Although there are plenty of great weapons to look forward to in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3, there's only a single set that drops from Sunken Temple. The set is amazing for the small handful of classes that can use it but, unfortunately, everyone else will have to make do with non-set weapons upon reaching the endgame in Phase 3.
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Cobra Fang Claw
|
Main Hand
|
Fist Weapon
|
Serpent's Striker
|
Offhand
|
Fist Weapon
- (2) Set: Grants a small chance when ranged or melee damage is dealt to infuse the wielder with a blessing of the Serpent. Ranged and melee attack power increased by 150 for 12 sec. (Proc chance: 3%, 2m cooldown)
Other Sunken Temple Armor Drops
In addition to the 14 armor sets listed above, players can also get their hands on dozens of individual pieces of gear from the various bosses and mobs residing within Sunken Temple. Here's a list of all of them:
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Fel Cloth Robes
|
Chest
|
Cloth
|
Garments of the Atal'ai Prophet
|
Chest
|
Cloth
|
Eternal Embrace of the Wind Serpent
|
Chest
|
Cloth
|
Fel Leather Chest
|
Chest
|
Leather
|
Hakkari Breastplate
|
Chest
|
Leather
|
Fel Mail Chest
|
Chest
|
|
Reforged Atal'ai Breastplate
|
Chest
|
|
Fel Plate Chest
|
Chest
|
Plate
|
Will of the Atal'ai Warrior
|
Chest
|
Plate
|
Gemburst Circlet
|
Head
|
Cloth
|
Hakkari Shroud
|
Head
|
Cloth
|
Crown of the Dreamweaver
|
Head
|
Cloth
|
Visage of the Exiled
|
Head
|
Cloth
|
Soulcatcher Crown
|
Head
|
Cloth
|
Ba'ham's Dusty Hat
|
Head
|
Leather
|
Voodoo Feathered Headdress
|
Head
|
Leather
|
Hakkari Ritualist's Headdress
|
Head
|
Leather
|
Helm of Exile
|
Head
|
|
Gasher's Forgotten Visor
|
Head
|
|
Enchanted Emerald Helmet
|
Head
|
|
Visor of Verdant Feathers
|
Head
|
|
Avenguard Helm
|
Head
|
Plate
|
Greathelm of the Nightmare
|
Head
|
Plate
|
Immaculate Goldsteel Helmet
|
Head
|
Plate
|
Ethereal Mistwalker Boots
|
Feet
|
Cloth
|
Restored Slitherscale Boots
|
Feet
|
Leather
|
Boots of the Atal'ai Blood Shaman
|
Feet
|
|
Bloodshot Battle Greaves
|
Feet
|
|
Godslayer's Greaves
|
Feet
|
Plate
|
Tenacious Troll Kickers
|
Feet
|
Plate
|
Atal'ai Hexxer's Gloves
|
Hands
|
Cloth
|
Gloves of the Fallen Atal'ai Prophet
|
Hands
|
Cloth
|
Bloodflare Talons
|
Hands
|
Leather
|
Foul Smelling Fighter's Gloves
|
Hands
|
Leather
|
Hands of the Tormented
|
Hands
|
Leather
|
Emerald Scalemail Gloves
|
Hands
|
|
Polluted Murkwater Gauntlets
|
Hands
|
|
Corruption Laden Handguards
|
Hands
|
Plate
|
Rainstrider Leggings
|
Legs
|
Cloth
|
Kilt of the Fallen Atal'ai Prophet
|
Legs
|
Cloth
|
Cursed Windscale Sarong
|
Legs
|
Leather
|
Atal'ai Assassin's Leggings
|
Legs
|
Leather
|
Revitalized Drake Scale Leggings
|
Legs
|
|
Silvershell Legplates
|
Legs
|
Plate
|
Cord of the Untamed
|
Belt
|
Cloth
|
Dawnspire Strap
|
Belt
|
Cloth
|
Temple Looter's Waistband
|
Belt
|
Leather
|
Devotee's Sash of the Emerald Dream
|
Belt
|
Leather
|
Waistguard of Pain
|
Belt
|
|
Belt of the Forsaken Worshipper
|
Belt
|
|
Atal'alarion's Tusk Band
|
Belt
|
Plate
|
Atal'ai Serpentscale Girdle
|
Belt
|
Plate
|
Atal'ai Medicine Man's Wrists
|
Bracers
|
Cloth
|
Dreamer's Darkwater Bracers
|
Bracers
|
Leather
|
Cursed Slimescale Bracers
|
Bracers
|
|
Warbands of Sacrifice
|
Bracers
|
Plate
|
Reinforced Atal'ai Spaulders
|
Shoulders
|
Leather
|
Screaming Chain Pauldrons
|
Shoulders
|
|
Atal'ai Berserker's Mantle
|
Shoulders
|
|
Atal'ai Huntsman's Shoulders
|
Shoulders
|
|
Spaulders of Fanaticism
|
Shoulders
|
Plate
Other Sunken Temple Weapon Drops
As noted earlier, there's only one weapon set that drops from Sunken Temple, however, there are tons of other non-set weapons of all types you can get from this place. Here's a list of all of them:
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Blistering Ragehammer
|
Two-Hand
|
Mace
|
Whisper
|
Two-Hand
|
Mace
|
Chieftain's Bane
|
Two-Hand
|
Sword
|
Tail of Eranikus
|
Two-Hand
|
Sword
|
Scalebane Greataxe
|
Two-Hand
|
Axe
|
Temple Explorer's Gun Axe
|
Two-Hand
|
Axe
|
Bloodied Headspike
|
Two-Hand
|
Polearm
|
Scythe of the Dream
|
Two-Hand
|
Polearm
|
Smolder Claw
|
Two-Hand
|
Polearm
|
Ancient Divining Rod
|
Two-Hand
|
Staff
|
Spire of Hakkari Worship
|
Two-Hand
|
Staff
|
Mijan's Restorative Rod
|
Two-Hand
|
Staff
|
Fist of the Forsaken
|
One Hand
|
Mace
|
Might of the Blood Loa
|
One Hand
|
Mace
|
Snake Clobberer
|
One Hand
|
Mace
|
Flamebreath Blade
|
One Hand
|
Sword
|
Vile Blade of the Wretched
|
One Hand
|
Sword
|
Dragon's Cry
|
One Hand
|
Sword
|
Axe of the Atal'ai Executioner
|
One Hand
|
Axe
|
Eater of the Damned
|
One Hand
|
Axe
|
Sharpened Tooth of Eranikus
|
One Hand
|
Axe
|
Debased Stealthblade
|
One Hand
|
Dagger
|
Lifeforce Dirk
|
One Hand
|
Dagger
|
Degraded Dire Nail
|
One Hand
|
Dagger
|
Madness of the Avatar
|
Main Hand
|
Mace
|
Witch Doctor's Stick of Mojo
|
Main Hand
|
Mace
|
Sacrificial Dream Dagger
|
Main Hand
|
Dagger
|
Hubris, the Bandit Brander
|
Main Hand
|
Dagger
|
Modas Karkun
|
Main Hand
|
Dagger
|
Nightmare Trophy
|
Ranged
|
Wand
|
Rod of Irreversible Corrosion
|
Ranged
|
Wand
|
Stinging Longbow
|
Ranged
|
Bow
|
Dreadstalker's Hunting Bow
|
Ranged
|
Bow
|
Rinzo's Rapid Repeater
|
Ranged
|
Crossbow
Sunken Temple Accessory Drops
Finally, Sunken Temple gives SoD players the opportunity to get their hands on a bunch of amazing accessories, including quite a few Epic trinkets. Here's a list of all of them:
|
Item
|
Slot
|
Type
|
Band of the Wilds
|
Finger
|
Ring
|
Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker
|
Finger
|
Ring
|
Drakeclaw Band of the Blood Prophet
|
Finger
|
Ring
|
Drakeclaw Band of the Harbinger
|
Finger
|
Ring
|
Drakeclaw Band of the Juggernaut
|
Finger
|
Ring
|
Drakeclaw Band of the Stalker
|
Finger
|
Ring
|
Mark of Hakkar
|
Finger
|
Ring
|
Bloodstained Charm of Valor
|
Neck
|
Amulet
|
Jin'do's Lost Locket
|
Neck
|
Amulet
|
Perfectly Preserved Dragon's Eye
|
Neck
|
Amulet
|
Resilience of the Exiled
|
Neck
|
Amulet
|
Drape of Nightfall
|
Back
|
Cloak
|
Featherskin Drape
|
Back
|
Cloak
|
Hukku's Hex Cape
|
Back
|
Cloak
|
Panther Fur Cloak
|
Back
|
Cloak
|
Idol of the Dream
|
Relic
|
Idol
|
Libram of Sacrilege
|
Relic
|
Libram
|
Totem of Tormented Ancestry
|
Relic
|
Totem
|
Breadth of the Beast
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Chained Essence of Eranikus
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Zila Gular
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Atal'ai Blood Ceremony
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Atal'ai Blood Ritual Badge
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Atal'ai Blood Ritual Charm
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Atal'ai Blood Ritual Medallion
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Atal'alarion's Enchanted Boulder
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Lledra's Inanimator
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Nightmare Resonance Crystal
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Unorthodox Hex Stick
|
Trinket
|
Trinket
|
Witch Doctor's Hex Stick
|
Trinket
|
Trinket