Reworking old dungeons into low-level raids for Season of Discovery is one of the best things to happen to WoW Classic in years. True to their word, the developers have been releasing one of these raids at the start of every new phase of SoD, a trend that will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

After tackling Blackfathom Deeps and Gnomeregan in Phase 1 and Phase 2, respectively, Phase 3 of SoD charges players with delving inside the reworked version of Sunken Temple. Sunken Temple is a 20-man raid designed for level 50 players that features eight challenging boss fights. Players can expect plenty of new class quests, discoveries, loot, and more.

Sunken Temple Armor Sets

Similar to the first two reworked raids, Sunken Temple offers several new exclusive armor sets that can’t be found anywhere else. This time around, we’re looking at three cloth sets, four leather sets, four mail sets, and three plate sets. The sets were designed to cover not just every class in the game, but also most specs.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Nightmare's Prophet's Vestments

Chest

Cloth

Warlock

Nightmare's Prophet's Leggings

Legs

Cloth

Warlock

Nightmare's Prophet's Sandals

Feet

Cloth

Warlock

  • (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Benevolent Prophet's Vest

Chest

Cloth

Priest

Benevolent Prophet's Leggings

Legs

Cloth

Priest

Benevolent Prophet's Sandals

Feet

Cloth

Priest

  • (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
  • (3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Malevolent Prophet's Vest

Chest

Cloth

Mage, Warlock

Malevolent Prophet's Leggings

Legs

Cloth

Mage, Warlock

Malevolent Prophet's Sandals

Feet

Cloth

Mage, Warlock

  • (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
  • (3): Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Exiled Prophet's Jerkin

Chest

Leather

Druid

Exiled Prophet's Leather Pants

Legs

Leather

Druid

Exiled Prophet's Slippers

Feet

Leather

Druid

  • (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
  • (3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Lost Worshipper's Harness

Chest

Leather

Druid

Lost Worshipper's Leggings

Legs

Leather

Druid

Lost Worshipper's Treads

Feet

Leather

Druid

  • (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
  • (3) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Blood Corrupted Tunic

Chest

Leather

Rogue, Druid

Blood Corrupted Pants

Legs

Leather

Rogue, Druid

Blood Corrupted Boots

Feet

Leather

Rogue, Druid

  • (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
  • (3) Set: Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Coagulated Bloodguard Tunic

Chest

Leather

Rogue, Druid

Coagulated Bloodguard Pants

Legs

Leather

Rogue, Druid

Coagulated Bloodguard Boots

Feet

Leather

Rogue, Druid

  • (2) Set: +10 Stamina.
  • (3) Set: +15 Agility.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Dread Hunter's Chainmail

Chest

Mail

Hunter

Dread Hunter's Chausses

Legs

Mail

Hunter

Dread Hunter's Greaves

Feet

Mail

Hunter

  • (2) Set: +24 ranged Attack Power.
  • (3) Set: +15 Agility.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Corrupted Spiritweaver's Breastplate

Chest

Mail

Shaman

Corrupted Spiritweaver's Leggings

Legs

Mail

Shaman

Corrupted Spiritweaver's Sabatons

Feet

Mail

Shaman

  • (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
  • (3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Shunned Devotee's Chainshirt

Chest

Mail

Paladin, Shaman

Shunned Devotee's Legguards

Legs

Mail

Paladin, Shaman

Shunned Devotee's Scale Boots

Feet

Mail

Paladin, Shaman

  • (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
  • (3) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Ostracized Berserk's Hauberk

Chest

Mail

Hunter, Shaman

Ostracized Berserk's Legplates

Legs

Mail

Hunter, Shaman

Ostracized Berserk's Chain Greaves

Feet

Mail

Hunter, Shaman

  • (2) Set: +20 Attack Power.
  • (3) Set: +15 Strength.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Wailing Berserker's Chestplate

Chest

Plate

Warrior, Paladin

Wailing Berserker's Legplates

Legs

Plate

Warrior, Paladin

Wailing Berserker's Battleboots

Feet

Plate

Warrior, Paladin

  • (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
  • (3) Set: +15 Strength.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Obsessed Prophet's Chestplate

Chest

Plate

Paladin

Obsessed Prophet's Legguards

Legs

Plate

Paladin

Obsessed Prophet's Ornate Boots

Feet

Plate

Paladin

  • (2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.
  • (3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Item

Slot

Type

Class

Banished Martyr's Plate Armor

Chest

Plate

Warrior, Paladin

Banished Martyr's Plate Legguards

Legs

Plate

Warrior, Paladin

Banished Martyr's Plate Boots

Feet

Plate

Warrior, Paladin

  • (2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
  • (3) Set: +15 Stamina.

Sunken Temple Weapon Set

Although there are plenty of great weapons to look forward to in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3, there's only a single set that drops from Sunken Temple. The set is amazing for the small handful of classes that can use it but, unfortunately, everyone else will have to make do with non-set weapons upon reaching the endgame in Phase 3.

Item

Slot

Type

Cobra Fang Claw

Main Hand

Fist Weapon

Serpent's Striker

Offhand

Fist Weapon

  • (2) Set: Grants a small chance when ranged or melee damage is dealt to infuse the wielder with a blessing of the Serpent. Ranged and melee attack power increased by 150 for 12 sec. (Proc chance: 3%, 2m cooldown)
sunken temple wow sod
Other Sunken Temple Armor Drops

In addition to the 14 armor sets listed above, players can also get their hands on dozens of individual pieces of gear from the various bosses and mobs residing within Sunken Temple. Here's a list of all of them:

Item

Slot

Type

Fel Cloth Robes

Chest

Cloth

Garments of the Atal'ai Prophet

Chest

Cloth

Eternal Embrace of the Wind Serpent

Chest

Cloth

Fel Leather Chest

Chest

Leather

Hakkari Breastplate

Chest

Leather

Fel Mail Chest

Chest

Mail

Reforged Atal'ai Breastplate

Chest

Mail

Fel Plate Chest

Chest

Plate

Will of the Atal'ai Warrior

Chest

Plate

Gemburst Circlet

Head

Cloth

Hakkari Shroud

Head

Cloth

Crown of the Dreamweaver

Head

Cloth

Visage of the Exiled

Head

Cloth

Soulcatcher Crown

Head

Cloth

Ba'ham's Dusty Hat

Head

Leather

Voodoo Feathered Headdress

Head

Leather

Hakkari Ritualist's Headdress

Head

Leather

Helm of Exile

Head

Mail

Gasher's Forgotten Visor

Head

Mail

Enchanted Emerald Helmet

Head

Mail

Visor of Verdant Feathers

Head

Mail

Avenguard Helm

Head

Plate

Greathelm of the Nightmare

Head

Plate

Immaculate Goldsteel Helmet

Head

Plate

Ethereal Mistwalker Boots

Feet

Cloth

Restored Slitherscale Boots

Feet

Leather

Boots of the Atal'ai Blood Shaman

Feet

Mail

Bloodshot Battle Greaves

Feet

Mail

Godslayer's Greaves

Feet

Plate

Tenacious Troll Kickers

Feet

Plate

Atal'ai Hexxer's Gloves

Hands

Cloth

Gloves of the Fallen Atal'ai Prophet

Hands

Cloth

Bloodflare Talons

Hands

Leather

Foul Smelling Fighter's Gloves

Hands

Leather

Hands of the Tormented

Hands

Leather

Emerald Scalemail Gloves

Hands

Mail

Polluted Murkwater Gauntlets

Hands

Mail

Corruption Laden Handguards

Hands

Plate

Rainstrider Leggings

Legs

Cloth

Kilt of the Fallen Atal'ai Prophet

Legs

Cloth

Cursed Windscale Sarong

Legs

Leather

Atal'ai Assassin's Leggings

Legs

Leather

Revitalized Drake Scale Leggings

Legs

Mail

Silvershell Legplates

Legs

Plate

Cord of the Untamed

Belt

Cloth

Dawnspire Strap

Belt

Cloth

Temple Looter's Waistband

Belt

Leather

Devotee's Sash of the Emerald Dream

Belt

Leather

Waistguard of Pain

Belt

Mail

Belt of the Forsaken Worshipper

Belt

Mail

Atal'alarion's Tusk Band

Belt

Plate

Atal'ai Serpentscale Girdle

Belt

Plate

Atal'ai Medicine Man's Wrists

Bracers

Cloth

Dreamer's Darkwater Bracers

Bracers

Leather

Cursed Slimescale Bracers

Bracers

Mail

Warbands of Sacrifice

Bracers

Plate

Reinforced Atal'ai Spaulders

Shoulders

Leather

Screaming Chain Pauldrons

Shoulders

Mail

Atal'ai Berserker's Mantle

Shoulders

Mail

Atal'ai Huntsman's Shoulders

Shoulders

Mail

Spaulders of Fanaticism

Shoulders

Plate

Other Sunken Temple Weapon Drops

As noted earlier, there's only one weapon set that drops from Sunken Temple, however, there are tons of other non-set weapons of all types you can get from this place. Here's a list of all of them:

Item

Slot

Type

Blistering Ragehammer

Two-Hand

Mace

Whisper

Two-Hand

Mace

Chieftain's Bane

Two-Hand

Sword

Tail of Eranikus

Two-Hand

Sword

Scalebane Greataxe

Two-Hand

Axe

Temple Explorer's Gun Axe

Two-Hand

Axe

Bloodied Headspike

Two-Hand

Polearm

Scythe of the Dream

Two-Hand

Polearm

Smolder Claw

Two-Hand

Polearm

Ancient Divining Rod

Two-Hand

Staff

Spire of Hakkari Worship

Two-Hand

Staff

Mijan's Restorative Rod

Two-Hand

Staff

Fist of the Forsaken

One Hand

Mace

Might of the Blood Loa

One Hand

Mace

Snake Clobberer

One Hand

Mace

Flamebreath Blade

One Hand

Sword

Vile Blade of the Wretched

One Hand

Sword

Dragon's Cry

One Hand

Sword

Axe of the Atal'ai Executioner

One Hand

Axe

Eater of the Damned

One Hand

Axe

Sharpened Tooth of Eranikus

One Hand

Axe

Debased Stealthblade

One Hand

Dagger

Lifeforce Dirk

One Hand

Dagger

Degraded Dire Nail

One Hand

Dagger

Madness of the Avatar

Main Hand

Mace

Witch Doctor's Stick of Mojo

Main Hand

Mace

Sacrificial Dream Dagger

Main Hand

Dagger

Hubris, the Bandit Brander

Main Hand

Dagger

Modas Karkun

Main Hand

Dagger

Nightmare Trophy

Ranged

Wand

Rod of Irreversible Corrosion

Ranged

Wand

Stinging Longbow

Ranged

Bow

Dreadstalker's Hunting Bow

Ranged

Bow

Rinzo's Rapid Repeater

Ranged

Crossbow

Sunken Temple Accessory Drops

Finally, Sunken Temple gives SoD players the opportunity to get their hands on a bunch of amazing accessories, including quite a few Epic trinkets. Here's a list of all of them:

Item

Slot

Type

Band of the Wilds

Finger

Ring

Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker

Finger

Ring

Drakeclaw Band of the Blood Prophet

Finger

Ring

Drakeclaw Band of the Harbinger

Finger

Ring

Drakeclaw Band of the Juggernaut

Finger

Ring

Drakeclaw Band of the Stalker

Finger

Ring

Mark of Hakkar

Finger

Ring

Bloodstained Charm of Valor

Neck

Amulet

Jin'do's Lost Locket

Neck

Amulet

Perfectly Preserved Dragon's Eye

Neck

Amulet

Resilience of the Exiled

Neck

Amulet

Drape of Nightfall

Back

Cloak

Featherskin Drape

Back

Cloak

Hukku's Hex Cape

Back

Cloak

Panther Fur Cloak

Back

Cloak

Idol of the Dream

Relic

Idol

Libram of Sacrilege

Relic

Libram

Totem of Tormented Ancestry

Relic

Totem

Breadth of the Beast

Trinket

Trinket

Chained Essence of Eranikus

Trinket

Trinket

Zila Gular

Trinket

Trinket

Atal'ai Blood Ceremony

Trinket

Trinket

Atal'ai Blood Ritual Badge

Trinket

Trinket

Atal'ai Blood Ritual Charm

Trinket

Trinket

Atal'ai Blood Ritual Medallion

Trinket

Trinket

Atal'alarion's Enchanted Boulder

Trinket

Trinket

Lledra's Inanimator

Trinket

Trinket

Nightmare Resonance Crystal

Trinket

Trinket

Unorthodox Hex Stick

Trinket

Trinket

Witch Doctor's Hex Stick

Trinket

Trinket

Season of discovery
