Reworking old dungeons into low-level raids for Season of Discovery is one of the best things to happen to WoW Classic in years. True to their word, the developers have been releasing one of these raids at the start of every new phase of SoD, a trend that will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

After tackling Blackfathom Deeps and Gnomeregan in Phase 1 and Phase 2, respectively, Phase 3 of SoD charges players with delving inside the reworked version of Sunken Temple. Sunken Temple is a 20-man raid designed for level 50 players that features eight challenging boss fights. Players can expect plenty of new class quests, discoveries, loot, and more.

Sunken Temple Armor Sets

Similar to the first two reworked raids, Sunken Temple offers several new exclusive armor sets that can’t be found anywhere else. This time around, we’re looking at three cloth sets, four leather sets, four mail sets, and three plate sets. The sets were designed to cover not just every class in the game, but also most specs.

Item Slot Type Class Nightmare's Prophet's Vestments Chest Cloth Warlock Nightmare's Prophet's Leggings Legs Cloth Warlock Nightmare's Prophet's Sandals Feet Cloth Warlock

(2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.

(3) Set: +15 Stamina

Item Slot Type Class Benevolent Prophet's Vest Chest Cloth Priest Benevolent Prophet's Leggings Legs Cloth Priest Benevolent Prophet's Sandals Feet Cloth Priest

(2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.

(3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Item Slot Type Class Malevolent Prophet's Vest Chest Cloth Mage, Warlock Malevolent Prophet's Leggings Legs Cloth Mage, Warlock Malevolent Prophet's Sandals Feet Cloth Mage, Warlock

(2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.

(3): Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Item Slot Type Class Exiled Prophet's Jerkin Chest Leather Druid Exiled Prophet's Leather Pants Legs Leather Druid Exiled Prophet's Slippers Feet Leather Druid

(2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.

(3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Item Slot Type Class Lost Worshipper's Harness Chest Leather Druid Lost Worshipper's Leggings Legs Leather Druid Lost Worshipper's Treads Feet Leather Druid

(2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.

(3) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Item Slot Type Class Blood Corrupted Tunic Chest Leather Rogue, Druid Blood Corrupted Pants Legs Leather Rogue, Druid Blood Corrupted Boots Feet Leather Rogue, Druid

(2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.

(3) Set: Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.

Item Slot Type Class Coagulated Bloodguard Tunic Chest Leather Rogue, Druid Coagulated Bloodguard Pants Legs Leather Rogue, Druid Coagulated Bloodguard Boots Feet Leather Rogue, Druid

(2) Set: +10 Stamina.

(3) Set: +15 Agility.

Item Slot Type Class Dread Hunter's Chainmail Chest Mail Hunter Dread Hunter's Chausses Legs Mail Hunter Dread Hunter's Greaves Feet Mail Hunter

(2) Set: +24 ranged Attack Power.

(3) Set: +15 Agility.

Item Slot Type Class Corrupted Spiritweaver's Breastplate Chest Mail Shaman Corrupted Spiritweaver's Leggings Legs Mail Shaman Corrupted Spiritweaver's Sabatons Feet Mail Shaman

(2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.

(3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Item Slot Type Class Shunned Devotee's Chainshirt Chest Mail Paladin, Shaman Shunned Devotee's Legguards Legs Mail Paladin, Shaman Shunned Devotee's Scale Boots Feet Mail Paladin, Shaman

(2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.

(3) Set: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.

Item Slot Type Class Ostracized Berserk's Hauberk Chest Mail Hunter, Shaman Ostracized Berserk's Legplates Legs Mail Hunter, Shaman Ostracized Berserk's Chain Greaves Feet Mail Hunter, Shaman

(2) Set: +20 Attack Power.

(3) Set: +15 Strength.

Item Slot Type Class Wailing Berserker's Chestplate Chest Plate Warrior, Paladin Wailing Berserker's Legplates Legs Plate Warrior, Paladin Wailing Berserker's Battleboots Feet Plate Warrior, Paladin

(2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.

(3) Set: +15 Strength.

Item Slot Type Class Obsessed Prophet's Chestplate Chest Plate Paladin Obsessed Prophet's Legguards Legs Plate Paladin Obsessed Prophet's Ornate Boots Feet Plate Paladin

(2) Set: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec.

(3) Set: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 33.

Item Slot Type Class Banished Martyr's Plate Armor Chest Plate Warrior, Paladin Banished Martyr's Plate Legguards Legs Plate Warrior, Paladin Banished Martyr's Plate Boots Feet Plate Warrior, Paladin

(2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.

(3) Set: +15 Stamina.

Sunken Temple Weapon Set

Although there are plenty of great weapons to look forward to in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3, there's only a single set that drops from Sunken Temple. The set is amazing for the small handful of classes that can use it but, unfortunately, everyone else will have to make do with non-set weapons upon reaching the endgame in Phase 3.

Item Slot Type Cobra Fang Claw Main Hand Fist Weapon Serpent's Striker Offhand Fist Weapon

(2) Set: Grants a small chance when ranged or melee damage is dealt to infuse the wielder with a blessing of the Serpent. Ranged and melee attack power increased by 150 for 12 sec. (Proc chance: 3%, 2m cooldown)

Other Sunken Temple Armor Drops

In addition to the 14 armor sets listed above, players can also get their hands on dozens of individual pieces of gear from the various bosses and mobs residing within Sunken Temple. Here's a list of all of them:

Item Slot Type Fel Cloth Robes Chest Cloth Garments of the Atal'ai Prophet Chest Cloth Eternal Embrace of the Wind Serpent Chest Cloth Fel Leather Chest Chest Leather Hakkari Breastplate Chest Leather Fel Mail Chest Chest Mail Reforged Atal'ai Breastplate Chest Mail Fel Plate Chest Chest Plate Will of the Atal'ai Warrior Chest Plate Gemburst Circlet Head Cloth Hakkari Shroud Head Cloth Crown of the Dreamweaver Head Cloth Visage of the Exiled Head Cloth Soulcatcher Crown Head Cloth Ba'ham's Dusty Hat Head Leather Voodoo Feathered Headdress Head Leather Hakkari Ritualist's Headdress Head Leather Helm of Exile Head Mail Gasher's Forgotten Visor Head Mail Enchanted Emerald Helmet Head Mail Visor of Verdant Feathers Head Mail Avenguard Helm Head Plate Greathelm of the Nightmare Head Plate Immaculate Goldsteel Helmet Head Plate Ethereal Mistwalker Boots Feet Cloth Restored Slitherscale Boots Feet Leather Boots of the Atal'ai Blood Shaman Feet Mail Bloodshot Battle Greaves Feet Mail Godslayer's Greaves Feet Plate Tenacious Troll Kickers Feet Plate Atal'ai Hexxer's Gloves Hands Cloth Gloves of the Fallen Atal'ai Prophet Hands Cloth Bloodflare Talons Hands Leather Foul Smelling Fighter's Gloves Hands Leather Hands of the Tormented Hands Leather Emerald Scalemail Gloves Hands Mail Polluted Murkwater Gauntlets Hands Mail Corruption Laden Handguards Hands Plate Rainstrider Leggings Legs Cloth Kilt of the Fallen Atal'ai Prophet Legs Cloth Cursed Windscale Sarong Legs Leather Atal'ai Assassin's Leggings Legs Leather Revitalized Drake Scale Leggings Legs Mail Silvershell Legplates Legs Plate Cord of the Untamed Belt Cloth Dawnspire Strap Belt Cloth Temple Looter's Waistband Belt Leather Devotee's Sash of the Emerald Dream Belt Leather Waistguard of Pain Belt Mail Belt of the Forsaken Worshipper Belt Mail Atal'alarion's Tusk Band Belt Plate Atal'ai Serpentscale Girdle Belt Plate Atal'ai Medicine Man's Wrists Bracers Cloth Dreamer's Darkwater Bracers Bracers Leather Cursed Slimescale Bracers Bracers Mail Warbands of Sacrifice Bracers Plate Reinforced Atal'ai Spaulders Shoulders Leather Screaming Chain Pauldrons Shoulders Mail Atal'ai Berserker's Mantle Shoulders Mail Atal'ai Huntsman's Shoulders Shoulders Mail Spaulders of Fanaticism Shoulders Plate

Other Sunken Temple Weapon Drops

As noted earlier, there's only one weapon set that drops from Sunken Temple, however, there are tons of other non-set weapons of all types you can get from this place. Here's a list of all of them:

Item Slot Type Blistering Ragehammer Two-Hand Mace Whisper Two-Hand Mace Chieftain's Bane Two-Hand Sword Tail of Eranikus Two-Hand Sword Scalebane Greataxe Two-Hand Axe Temple Explorer's Gun Axe Two-Hand Axe Bloodied Headspike Two-Hand Polearm Scythe of the Dream Two-Hand Polearm Smolder Claw Two-Hand Polearm Ancient Divining Rod Two-Hand Staff Spire of Hakkari Worship Two-Hand Staff Mijan's Restorative Rod Two-Hand Staff Fist of the Forsaken One Hand Mace Might of the Blood Loa One Hand Mace Snake Clobberer One Hand Mace Flamebreath Blade One Hand Sword Vile Blade of the Wretched One Hand Sword Dragon's Cry One Hand Sword Axe of the Atal'ai Executioner One Hand Axe Eater of the Damned One Hand Axe Sharpened Tooth of Eranikus One Hand Axe Debased Stealthblade One Hand Dagger Lifeforce Dirk One Hand Dagger Degraded Dire Nail One Hand Dagger Madness of the Avatar Main Hand Mace Witch Doctor's Stick of Mojo Main Hand Mace Sacrificial Dream Dagger Main Hand Dagger Hubris, the Bandit Brander Main Hand Dagger Modas Karkun Main Hand Dagger Nightmare Trophy Ranged Wand Rod of Irreversible Corrosion Ranged Wand Stinging Longbow Ranged Bow Dreadstalker's Hunting Bow Ranged Bow Rinzo's Rapid Repeater Ranged Crossbow

Sunken Temple Accessory Drops

Finally, Sunken Temple gives SoD players the opportunity to get their hands on a bunch of amazing accessories, including quite a few Epic trinkets. Here's a list of all of them:

Item Slot Type Band of the Wilds Finger Ring Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker Finger Ring Drakeclaw Band of the Blood Prophet Finger Ring Drakeclaw Band of the Harbinger Finger Ring Drakeclaw Band of the Juggernaut Finger Ring Drakeclaw Band of the Stalker Finger Ring Mark of Hakkar Finger Ring Bloodstained Charm of Valor Neck Amulet Jin'do's Lost Locket Neck Amulet Perfectly Preserved Dragon's Eye Neck Amulet Resilience of the Exiled Neck Amulet Drape of Nightfall Back Cloak Featherskin Drape Back Cloak Hukku's Hex Cape Back Cloak Panther Fur Cloak Back Cloak Idol of the Dream Relic Idol Libram of Sacrilege Relic Libram Totem of Tormented Ancestry Relic Totem Breadth of the Beast Trinket Trinket Chained Essence of Eranikus Trinket Trinket Zila Gular Trinket Trinket Atal'ai Blood Ceremony Trinket Trinket Atal'ai Blood Ritual Badge Trinket Trinket Atal'ai Blood Ritual Charm Trinket Trinket Atal'ai Blood Ritual Medallion Trinket Trinket Atal'alarion's Enchanted Boulder Trinket Trinket Lledra's Inanimator Trinket Trinket Nightmare Resonance Crystal Trinket Trinket Unorthodox Hex Stick Trinket Trinket Witch Doctor's Hex Stick Trinket Trinket