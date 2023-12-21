Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Paladin Tank BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Paladin Tank
As a Tank, the obvious move would be to bolster your Armor, but Stamina is also important when it comes to outlasting enemies in battle. This will increase the amount of damage you can soak up in your role as Tank. As a note, Taurens can further increase their total health by 5% with Endurance. Seek any opportunity to beef up your defense. The prioritization for Stats should be as follows:
- Stamina > Armor > Strength > Spell Power
Protection Paladin Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Protection Paladins. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Back
|
Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
|
Chest
|
Blacksmithing
|
Wrists
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Hands
|
Leatherworking
|
Belt
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Legs
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ring 1
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ring 2
|
Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Off-Hand
|
Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
Best Head Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Neck Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Shoulder Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
Best Back Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Best Chest Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Blacksmithing
|
Blacksmithing
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Deathsworn Captain (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)
Best Wrist Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Bruegal Ironknuckle (The Stockade)
|
Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Researching the Corruption (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Hand Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Leatherworking
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Blacksmithing
|
World Drop, Fishing
Best Waist Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)
Best Leg Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
The Defias Brotherhood (The Deadmines)
Best Feet Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Ring Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)
|
Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Trinket Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Best Off-Hand Options For Protection Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)