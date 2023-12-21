This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery Guides
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Paladin Tank BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Paladin Tank

As a Tank, the obvious move would be to bolster your Armor, but Stamina is also important when it comes to outlasting enemies in battle. This will increase the amount of damage you can soak up in your role as Tank. As a note, Taurens can further increase their total health by 5% with Endurance. Seek any opportunity to beef up your defense. The prioritization for Stats should be as follows:

  • Stamina > Armor > Strength > Spell Power

Protection Paladin Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Protection Paladins. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Shadowscale Coif

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Neck

Glowing Fetish Amulet

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shoulders

Shoulderguards of Crushing Depths

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Back

Sergeant's Cloak

Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)

Chest

Shifting Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing

Wrists

Hydraxian Bangles

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hands

Void-Touched Leather Gloves

Leatherworking

Belt

Twilight Defender's Girdle

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Legs

Leggings of the Faithful

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Feet

Crabshell Waders

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ring 1

Band of Deep Places

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ring 2

Seal of Wrynn

Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)

Trinket 1

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Trinket 2

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Main-Hand

Honed Darkwater Talwar

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Off-Hand

Ancient Arctic Buckler

Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Shadowscale Coif

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Twilight Avenger's Helm

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Mask of Scorn

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Neck Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Glowing Fetish Amulet

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Voidwalker Brooch

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Droplet Choker

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Shoulder Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Shoulderguards of Crushing Depths

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shimmering Shoulderpads

Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)

Sparkleshell Mantle

World Drop

Mantle of the Second War

Battleforge Shoulderguards

World Drop, Fishing

Best Back Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Sergeant's Cloak

Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)

Wicked Chain Cloak

World Drop

Sentry Cloak

World Drop

Slayer's Cape

World Drop

Cape of the Brotherhood

Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)

Best Chest Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Shifting Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing

Shining Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing

Twilight Avenger's Chain

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Phantom Armor

Deathsworn Captain (Shadowfang Keep)

Mutant Scale Breastplate

Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)

Best Wrist Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Hydraxian Bangles

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Jimmied Handcuffs

Bruegal Ironknuckle (The Stockade)

Bindings of Serra'kis

Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)

Chittering Beetle Clasps

Quest - Researching the Corruption (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Hand Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Void-Touched Leather Gloves

Leatherworking

Algae Gauntlets

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Green Iron Gauntlets

Blacksmithing

Battleforge Gauntlets

World Drop, Fishing

Best Waist Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Defender's Girdle

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Belt of the Stars

Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)

Best Leg Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Leggings of the Faithful

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Dreamsinger Legguards

World Drop

Battleforge Legguards

World Drop, Fishing

Chausses of Westfall

The Defias Brotherhood (The Deadmines)

Best Feet Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Crabshell Waders

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Twilight Avenger's Boots

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Silver Hand Sabatons

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Ring Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Band of Deep Places

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Seal of Wrynn

Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)

Silverlaine's Family Seal

Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)

Protector's Band

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Trinket Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Rune of Duty

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item

Source

Honed Darkwater Talwar

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Beazel's Basher

World Drop

Protector's Sword

Hammer of Righteous Judgement

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Cruel Barb

Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)

Best Off-Hand Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Ancient Arctic Buckler

Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shield of Thorsen

World Drop

Shell Plate Barrier

Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)