This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery Guides

Table of contents

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Paladin Tank BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Paladin Tank

As a Tank, the obvious move would be to bolster your Armor, but Stamina is also important when it comes to outlasting enemies in battle. This will increase the amount of damage you can soak up in your role as Tank. As a note, Taurens can further increase their total health by 5% with Endurance. Seek any opportunity to beef up your defense. The prioritization for Stats should be as follows:

Stamina > Armor > Strength > Spell Power

Protection Paladin Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Protection Paladins. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Neck Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item Source Glowing Fetish Amulet Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps) Voidwalker Brooch Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps) Droplet Choker Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Shoulder Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Back Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Chest Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Wrist Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Hand Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Waist Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item Source Twilight Defender's Girdle Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps) Belt of the Stars Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Leg Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Feet Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ring Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Trinket Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Item Source Avenger's Void Pearl Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps) Avenger's Void Pearl Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps) Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Weapon Options For Protection Paladin In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Off-Hand Options For Protection Paladin In SoD