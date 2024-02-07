Key Takeaways In phase 2 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, the honor system has been updated to include new ranks and rewards for all players.

In phase 2 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, the honor system has been updated to include new ranks and rewards available to all players.

The highest rank achievable in phase 1 of WoW SoD was rank 3. We now know that rank 5 is achievable, and with it, the Greater Insignias of the Horde and Alliance are available as well. These trinkets will be paramount in the PvP scene and will provide key utility for players in PvP scenarios.

You can purchase the Greater Insignias from the PvP vendors in Stormwind and Orgrimmar for your corresponding faction.

Gaining Honor in Phase 2 WoW SoD

During phase 2 of WoW SoD you will want to join Warsong Gulch for organized PvP and attend The Blood Moon event in Stranglethorn Vale. This event happens every 3 hours and will last for 30 minutes.

There are some great rewards available for every class, but you can only wear one of these rewards at a time. There are 3 items available to each class, other than hunters who have 4 items available, since they have a quiver or a bow.

DRUID BLOOD HARVEST ITEMS

Enchanted Sanguine Grimoire - Nature/Arcane Spell Damage Off-Hand;

Bloodbark Crusher - Feral Attack Power Two-Handed Mace with a Stormstrike damage on-use effect;

Bloodbonded Grove Talisman - Trinket with an on-use effect that heals someone by sacrificing your own health.

HUNTER BLOOD HARVEST ITEMS

Bloodlash Bow - Bow with a Strength proc;

Tigerblood Talisman - Trinket that increases your Pet Critical Strike chance and causes their crits to restore Mana;

Sanguine Quiver - 16-Slot Quiver;

Sanguine Ammo Pouch - 16-Slot Ammo Pouch

MAGE BLOOD HARVEST ITEMS

Blood Resonance Circle - Arcane Spell Power Ring;

Emberblood Seal - Fire Spell Power Ring;

Loop of Chilled Veins - Frost Spell Power Ring

PALADIN BLOOD HARVEST ITEMS

Eclipsed Bloodlight Saber - One-Handed Sword with Holy Spell Power;

Bloodlight Avenger's Edge - Two-Handed Sword with Holy Spell Power;

Bloodlight Crusader's Radiance - Trinket with an AOE damage on-use effect;

Bloodlight Offering - Trinket with an on-use effect that heals someone by sacrificing your own health.

PRIEST BLOOD HARVEST ITEMS

Blood Covenant Seal - Healing Power Ring;

Sanguine Shadow Band - Shadow Spell Power Ring;

Sanguine Sanctuary - Trinket with an on-use effect that shields someone by sacrificing your own health.

ROGUE BLOOD HARVEST ITEMS

Bloodharvest Blade - 1.9 speed Dagger;

Blood Spattered Stiletto - 2.0 speed Off-Hand Dagger;

Swift Sanguine Strikers - 1.4 speed Off-Hand Fist Weapon.

SHAMAN BLOOD HARVEST ITEMS

Bloodstorm Barrier - Spell Power Shield;

Bloodstorm War Totem - Two-Handed Mace with a knockdown effect;

Ancestral Bloodstorm Beacon - AOE Damage Trinket;

Bloodstorm Jewel - Trinket with an on-use effect that heals someone by sacrificing your own health.

WARLOCK BLOOD HARVEST ITEMS

Infernal Bloodcoil Band - Fire Spell Power Ring;

Umbral Bloodseal - Shadow Spell Power Ring;

Infernal Pact Essence - AOE Damage Trinket with Pet Intellect/Stamina.

WARRIOR BLOOD HARVEST ITEMS