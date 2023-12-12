Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Restoration Shaman BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery Phase 2! In this guide, we will go over the best weapons and armor choices for best-in-slot gear at level 40. In Phase 2, the level cap is increased to 40, and with that comes the next 10-man level-up raid, Gnomeregan. Some gear from the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25 will still be viable until getting upgrades in Gnomeregan.
The Phase 2 information given is updated as of 2/15/2024 and drops from Gnomeregan.
Gear Stat Priority for Restoration Shaman
-
Mp5
- For Mana Regeneration
-
Intellect
- For Mana and Spell Crit
-
Healing Power
- To increase the strength of heals
-
Spell Crit
- To increase the strength of heals
-
Spirit
- For Mana Regeneration while not casting (which will be rare)
There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
Healing Concentration Intellect Eagle Falcon Gorilla Owl
- of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
- of Healing (+Healing Spells)
- of Intellect (+Intellect)
- of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
- of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
- of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of Spirit (+Spirit)
Restoration Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 2
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Restoration Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
Phase 2 Item Slot Navigation Menu
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
Quests (Gnomeregan)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ring 1
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Ring 2
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Trinket 1
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 26-40 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Best Head Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
Zone Drop (Uldaman)
|
Leatherworking
|
Leatherworking
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan))
|
World Drop
Best Neck Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quests (Gnomeregan)
|
High Inquisitor Whitemane (Scarlet Monastery)
|
Quests (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)
|
Mordresh Fire Eye (Razorfen Downs)
|
World Drop
Best Shoulder Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Boss High Inquisitor Fairbanks (Scarlet Monastery)
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
Best Back Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)
|
Electrocutioner 6000Gnomeregan
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Chest Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Amnennar the Coldbringer (Razorfen Downs)
|
Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
Best Wrist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Calm Before the Storm (Thousand Needles)
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Tooga's Quest (Tanaris)
Best Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
|
Tailoring
|
Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)
|
Tailoring
|
Leatherworking
Best Waist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)
|
Mordresh Fire Eye (Razorfen Downs)
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
|
Tailoring
Best Leg Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
|
Ironaya (Uldaman)
|
Tailoring
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
Best Feet Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Southsea Shakedown (Tanaris)
Best Ring Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Quest - Zukk'ash Report (H) (Feralas)
|
Bloodscalp Witch Doctor (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
World Drop
Best Trinket Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Best Weapon Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Arcanist Doan (Scarlet Monastery)
Best Off-Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
|
World Drop
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Arcanist Doan (Scarlet Monastery)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
Restoration Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 1
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
World Drop
|
Back
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Chest
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Wrists
|
World Drop
|
Hands
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Belt
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Legs
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Tailoring
|
Ring 1
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Ring 2
|
World Drop
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Off-Hand
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
Best Head Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Engineering
|
Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Quest - Quest - A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Vorrel's Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
Best Back Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Je'neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|
Quest - Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Chest Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
Best Wrist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)
|
Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
|
Quest - The Lost Pages (H) (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
Best Waist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|
Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Leg Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Best Feet Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Grimtotem Spying (H) (Thousand Needles)
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Ring Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
World Drop
|
Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Gilnid (The Deadmines)
|
World Drop
Best Trinket Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Sergeant Ba'sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)
Best Weapon Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
Main-Hand Options Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
Best Off-Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
|
Verdan the Everliving (Wailing Caverns)