Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Restoration Shaman BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery Phase 2! In this guide, we will go over the best weapons and armor choices for best-in-slot gear at level 40. In Phase 2, the level cap is increased to 40, and with that comes the next 10-man level-up raid, Gnomeregan. Some gear from the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25 will still be viable until getting upgrades in Gnomeregan.

The Phase 2 information given is updated as of 2/15/2024 and drops from Gnomeregan.

gnomerganGear Stat Priority for Restoration Shaman

  1. Mp5
    • For Mana Regeneration

  2. Intellect
    • For Mana and Spell Crit

  3. Healing Power
    • To increase the strength of heals

  4. Spell Crit
    • To increase the strength of heals

  5. Spirit
    • For Mana Regeneration while not casting (which will be rare)

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

Healing Concentration Intellect Eagle Falcon Gorilla Owl

  1. of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
  2. of Healing (+Healing Spells)
  3. of Intellect (+Intellect)
  4. of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
  5. of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
  6. of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
  7. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  8. of Spirit (+Spirit)

Restoration Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 2

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Restoration Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Phase 2 Item Slot Navigation Menu

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle

Tailoring

Neck

Pendant of Homecoming

Quests (Gnomeregan)

Shoulder

Synthetic Mantle

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Back

Faded Hakkari Cloak

Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)

Chest

Hyperconductive Shimmershirt

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Wrist

Lev's Oil-Stained Bindings

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Hand

Slick Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Waist

Mech-Mender's Sash

Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)

Leg

Hyperconductive Pantaloons

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Feet

Electromantic Grounding Boots

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Ring 1

Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Ring 2

Hypercharged Gear of Innovation

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Trinket 1

Gniodine Pill Bottle

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Trinket 2

Acolyte's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Weapon

Defibrillating Staff

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Off-Hand

Dielectric Safety Shield

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Ranged Weapon

Carved Driftwood Icon

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 26-40 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle

Tailoring

Papal Fez

Zone Drop (Uldaman)

Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif

Leatherworking

Gneuro-Conductive Channeler's Hood

Leatherworking

Electromagnetic Hyperflux Reactivator

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan))

Holy Shroud

World Drop

Best Neck Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Pendant of Homecoming

Quests (Gnomeregan)

Triune Amulet

High Inquisitor Whitemane (Scarlet Monastery)

Piston Pendant

Quests (Gnomeregan)

Prodigious Shadowshard Pendant

Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)

Glowing Eye of Mordresh

Mordresh Fire Eye (Razorfen Downs)

Necklace of Calisea

World Drop

Best Shoulder Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Synthetic Mantle

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Generously Padded Shoulderpads

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Sheepshear Mantle

World Drop

Inquisitor's Shawl

Boss High Inquisitor Fairbanks (Scarlet Monastery)

Crimson Silk Shoulders

Tailoring

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Best Back Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Faded Hakkari Cloak

Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)

Cloak of Invention

Electrocutioner 6000Gnomeregan

Cape of Hemostasis

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Ingenuity's Cover

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Bloodrot Cloak

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Battle Healer's Cloak (Item Level 43)

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Chest Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Hyperconductive Shimmershirt

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Electromantic Chainshirt

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Deathchill Armor

Amnennar the Coldbringer (Razorfen Downs)

Irradiated Robe

Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)

Hyperconductive Robe

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Robe of the Magi

World Drop

Best Wrist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Lev's Oil-Stained Bindings

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Tidecaller's Bindings

Quest - Calm Before the Storm (Thousand Needles)

Tinker's Wrist Wraps

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Dryad's Wrist Bindings

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Spidertank Oilrag

Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)

Chelonian Cuffs

Quest - Tooga's Quest (Tanaris)

Best Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Slick Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Red Mageweave Gloves

Tailoring

Dreamweave Gloves

Tailoring

Fighter Ace Gloves

Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)

Truefaith Gloves

Tailoring

Gloves of the Greatfather

Leatherworking

Best Waist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Mech-Mender's Sash

Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)

Deathmage Sash

Mordresh Fire Eye (Razorfen Downs)

Electromagnetic Waistcord

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Ancient Moss Cinch

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Defiler's Mail Girdle (Item Level 43)

Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Earthen Silk Belt

Tailoring

Best Leg Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Hyperconductive Pantaloons

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Electromantic Gambeson

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Irradiated Trousers

Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)

Stoneweaver Leggings

Ironaya (Uldaman)

Red Mageweave Pants

Tailoring

Hyperconductive Skirt

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Best Feet Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Electromantic Grounding Boots

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Irradiated Boots

Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)

Hyperconductive Sandals

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Hyperconductive Walkers

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Acidic Waders

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Southsea Mojo Boots

Quest - Southsea Shakedown (Tanaris)

Best Ring Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Hypercharged Gear of Innovation

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Advisor's Ring (Item Level 43)

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Ring of Subtlety

Quest - Zukk'ash Report (H) (Feralas)

Voodoo Band

Bloodscalp Witch Doctor (Stranglethorn Vale)

Mindbender Loop

World Drop

Best Trinket Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Gniodine Pill Bottle

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Acolyte's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Miniaturized Combustion Chamber

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hook of the Master Angler

Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Best Weapon Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Defibrillating Staff

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Advisor's Gnarled Staff (Item Level 43)

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Staff of Jordan

World Drop

Advisor's Gnarled Staff (Item Level 33)

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Illusionary Rod

Arcanist Doan (Scarlet Monastery)

Best Off-Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Dielectric Safety Shield

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

9-60 Repair Manual

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Bloodstorm Barrier

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Beacon of Hope

World Drop

Irradiated Tower Shield

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Hypnotic Blade

Arcanist Doan (Scarlet Monastery)

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Carved Driftwood Icon

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Totem of Invigorating Flame

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Restoration Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 1