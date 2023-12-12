This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Restoration Shaman BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery Phase 2! In this guide, we will go over the best weapons and armor choices for best-in-slot gear at level 40. In Phase 2, the level cap is increased to 40, and with that comes the next 10-man level-up raid, Gnomeregan. Some gear from the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25 will still be viable until getting upgrades in Gnomeregan.

The Phase 2 information given is updated as of 2/15/2024 and drops from Gnomeregan.

Gear Stat Priority for Restoration Shaman

Mp5 For Mana Regeneration Intellect For Mana and Spell Crit Healing Power To increase the strength of heals Spell Crit To increase the strength of heals Spirit For Mana Regeneration while not casting (which will be rare)

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

Healing Concentration Intellect Eagle Falcon Gorilla Owl

of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.) of Healing (+Healing Spells) of Intellect (+Intellect) of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina) of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit) of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength) of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect) of Spirit (+Spirit)

Restoration Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 2

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Restoration Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 26-40 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Neck Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Shoulder Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Back Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Chest Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Wrist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Waist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Leg Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Feet Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Ring Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Trinket Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Weapon Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Off-Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD Phase 2

Item Source Carved Driftwood Icon Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps) Totem of Invigorating Flame Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Restoration Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 1