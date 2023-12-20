Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Retribution Paladin BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Retribution Paladin

For the Retribution Paladin, you'll want to focus on upping your hit chance to 9% and increasing your Strength. Your hit chance can be increased further if you equip gear with 3/3 Precision. Be sure to follow this listing when prioritizing stats for a Retribution Paladin build.

  • Strength > Hit to 9% > Agility > Intelligence

Retribution Paladin Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Retribution Paladins. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Sparkmetal Coif

Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)

Neck

Spectral Necklace

World Drop, Fishing

Shoulders

Sentry's Shoulderguards

World Drop

Back

Phalanx Cloak

World Drop

Chest

Shining Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing

Wrists

Pugilist Bracers

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Hands

Algae Fists

Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Belt

Cobrahn's Grasp

Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)

Legs

Triprunner Dungarees

Quest - Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)

Feet

Battleforge Boots

World Drop

Ring 1

Thunderbrow Ring

World Drop

Ring 2

Silverlaine's Family Seal

Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)

Trinket 1

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Trinket 2

Rune of Duty

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Main-Hand

Gizmotron Megachopper

Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)

Best Gear Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head

Neck

Shoulders

Back

Chest

Wrist

Hands

Waist

Legs

Feet

Rings

Trinkets

Weapons

Best Head Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Sparkmetal Coif

Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)

Gnomish Goggles

Engineering

Humbert's Helm

Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Ringed Helm

Garneg Charskull (Wetlands)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Neck Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Spectral Necklace

World Drop, Fishing

Sentinel's Medallion

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Shoulder Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Sentry's Shoulderguards

World Drop

Elite Shoulders

Multiple Vendors

Glimmering Mail Pauldrons

World Drop, Fishing

Mantle of Thieves

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Cutthroat Pauldrons

Kazon (Redridge Mountains)

Dark Leather Shoulders

Leatherworking

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Back Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Phalanx Cloak

World Drop

Parachute Cloak

Engineering

Slayer's Cape

World Drop

Lambent Scale Cloak

World Drop

Cape of the Brotherhood

Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)

Glowing Lizardscale Cloak

Skum (Wailing Caverns)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Chest Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Shining Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing

Mutant Scale Breastplate

Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)

Spiked Chain Breastplate

World Drop

Large Ogre Chain Armor

Splinter Fist Enslaver (Duskwood)

Nightwalker Armor

Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)

Bone-studded Leather

Quest - Missing In Action (A) (Redridge Mountains)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Wrist Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Pugilist Bracers

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Yorgen Bracers

World Drop

Banded Bracers

World Drop, Fishing

Patterned Bronze Bracers

Blacksmithing

Jurassic Wristguards

Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)

Slayer's Cuffs

World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Hand Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Algae Fists

Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Wicked Chain Gauntlets

World Drop

Glimmering Mail Gauntlets

World Drop, Fishing

Heavy Earthen Gloves

Leatherworking

Brawler Gloves

World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Waist Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Cobrahn's Grasp

Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)

Wicked Chain Waistband

World Drop

Garneg's War Belt

Garneg Charskull (Wetlands)

Glimmering Mail Girdle

World Drop, Fishing

Belt of the Stars

Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)

Slayer's Sash

World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Leg Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Triprunner Dungarees

Quest - Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)

Glimmering Mail Legguards

World Drop

Sentry's Leggings

World Drop

Chausses of Westfall

The Defias Brotherhood (The Deadmines)

Hulking Leggings

World Drop

Leggings of the Fang

Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Feet Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Battleforge Boots

World Drop

Feet of the Lynx

World Drop

Slayer's Slippers

World Drop

Draftsman Boots

Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)

Silvered Bronze Boots

Blacksmithing

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ring Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Thunderbrow Ring

World Drop

Silverlaine's Family Seal

Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)

Tiger Band

Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)

Ivory Band

World Drop

Protector's Band

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Seal of Wrynn

Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Trinket Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Rune of Duty

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Insignia of the Alliance

Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Weapon Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item

Source

Gizmotron Megachopper

Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)

Verigan's Fist

Quest - The Test of Righteousness (A)

Pysan's Old Greatsword

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Slaghammer

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Ancient War Sword

Quest - Defeat Nek'rosh (A) (Wetlands)

Emil's Brand

Quest - Insane Druids (A) (Ashenvale)