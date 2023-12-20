Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Retribution Paladin BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Retribution Paladin
For the Retribution Paladin, you'll want to focus on upping your hit chance to 9% and increasing your Strength. Your hit chance can be increased further if you equip gear with 3/3 Precision. Be sure to follow this listing when prioritizing stats for a Retribution Paladin build.
- Strength > Hit to 9% > Agility > Intelligence
Retribution Paladin Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Retribution Paladins. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
|
Neck
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Shoulders
|
World Drop
|
Back
|
World Drop
|
Chest
|
Blacksmithing
|
Wrists
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Hands
|
Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Belt
|
Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|
Legs
|
Quest - Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
Feet
|
World Drop
|
Ring 1
|
World Drop
|
Ring 2
|
Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Trinket 2
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
Best Gear Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
Best Head Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
|
Engineering
|
Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
Garneg Charskull (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Shoulder Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Multiple Vendors
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Kazon (Redridge Mountains)
|
Leatherworking
Best Back Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Engineering
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|
Skum (Wailing Caverns)
Best Chest Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Blacksmithing
|
Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)
|
World Drop
|
Splinter Fist Enslaver (Duskwood)
|
Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)
|
Quest - Missing In Action (A) (Redridge Mountains)
Best Wrist Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Blacksmithing
|
Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|
World Drop
Best Hand Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Leatherworking
|
World Drop
Best Waist Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|
World Drop
|
Garneg Charskull (Wetlands)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)
|
World Drop
Best Leg Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
The Defias Brotherhood (The Deadmines)
|
World Drop
|
Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
Best Feet Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
|
Blacksmithing
Best Ring Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)
Best Trinket Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Best Weapon Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|
Item
|
Source
|
Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - The Test of Righteousness (A)
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Quest - Defeat Nek'rosh (A) (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Insane Druids (A) (Ashenvale)