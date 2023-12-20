Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Retribution Paladin BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Retribution Paladin

For the Retribution Paladin, you'll want to focus on upping your hit chance to 9% and increasing your Strength. Your hit chance can be increased further if you equip gear with 3/3 Precision. Be sure to follow this listing when prioritizing stats for a Retribution Paladin build.

Strength > Hit to 9% > Agility > Intelligence

Retribution Paladin Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Retribution Paladins. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Neck Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item Source Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Sentinel's Medallion Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Back Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Chest Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Hand Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Waist Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Leg Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Feet Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Ring Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Item Source Arena Grand Master Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Insignia of the Alliance Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)

Best Weapon Options For Retribution Paladin In SoD

Main-Hand Options