Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Rogue BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the equipment choices for best-in-slot gear. In phase 3, the Temple of Atal'Hakkar dungeon (also known as Sunken Temple or ST) has been turned into a 20-player Level Up Raid for players at the increased level cap of 50. The Rogue BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still a few items that are near-best-in-slot still obtainable from the Gnomeregan raid.
The Phase 3 information given is updated as of 04/04/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Sunken Temple is released, we will update the exact source of items as soon as that information is available.
Gear Stat Priority for DPS Rogues
The stat priority of normal DPS rogues remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. After this, agility and crit chance are your focus. Each agility point will grant 2 attack power, and 1 strength will equal 1 attack power.
- Hit % > Agility > Crit % > Strength/Attack Power > Stamina
Items "of the Tiger" will usually be your focus at this level range. You may choose to pick "of the Monkey" instead if you want to swap out the strength for the stamina. You will lose some attack power, but your survivability will be much higher with the extra stamina.
Rogue Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 3
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Rogues. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
Phase 3 Item Slot Navigation Menu
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Leatherworking
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Void-Powered Slayer's VambracesEngineering
|
World Drop
|
Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss Zerillis (Zul'Farrak)
|
Ring 1
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Ring 2
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Trinket 1
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Trinket 2
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
World Drop
Best Gear Options For Rogue In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
Best Head For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - The Azure Key (Rogue)
|
Leatherworking
|
Boss Chief Ukorz Sandscalp (Zul'Farrak)
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
Best Neck For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)
Best Shoulder For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Leatherworking
|
Nightmare Incursions
|
Quest - Ancient Spirit (A) (Felwood)
|
Quest - Runecloth (Timbermaw Hold)
|
Boss Razorlash (Maraudon)
|
Quest - Rescue OOX-22/FE! (Feralas)
Best Back For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss High Interrogator Gerstahn (Blackrock Depths)
|
Zone Drop (Blackrock Depths)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - The Azure Key (Rogue)
|
Nimar the Slayer (Arathi Highlands)
Best Chest For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss Meshlok the Harvester (Maraudon)
|
Quest - Tremors of the Earth (A) (Badlands) Quest - Broken Alliances (H) (Badlands)
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Downs)
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Blood Moon Event
Best Wrist For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Engineering
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Leatherworking
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
Best Hand For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Blood Moon Event
|
Blood Moon Event
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - Winterfall Activity (Timbermaw Hold)
|
Quest - Disharmony of Fire (H) (Blackrock Depths) Quest - Incendius! (A) (Blackrock Depths)
Best Waist For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
|
Samuel Hawke (A) (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
|
Engineering
|
Boss Eviscerator (Blackrock Depths)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
Best Leg For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Leatherworking
|
Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Saving Sharpbeak (A) (The Hinterlands)
|
World Drop
Best Feet For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Zerillis (Zul'Farrak)
|
Boss Rotgrip (Maraudon)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - The Azure Key (Rogue)
|
Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
|
Samuel Hawke (A) (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
Best Ring For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss Princess Theradras (Maraudon)
|
Quest - The Princess's Surprise (A) (Blackrock Depths)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Quest - Divino-matic Rod (Zul'Farrak)
Best Trinket For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Quest - The Root of All Evil (Timbermaw Hold)
|
Engineering
Best Weapon For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Blood Moon Event
|
Blood Moon Event
|
World Drop
Best Off-Hand For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Blood Moon Event
|
Blood Moon Event
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
Best Ranged Weapon For Rogue SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar