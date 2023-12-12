This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
Table of contents

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Rogue BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the equipment choices for best-in-slot gear. In phase 3, the Temple of Atal'Hakkar dungeon (also known as Sunken Temple or ST) has been turned into a 20-player Level Up Raid for players at the increased level cap of 50. The Rogue BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still a few items that are near-best-in-slot still obtainable from the Gnomeregan raid. 

The Phase 3 information given is updated as of 04/04/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Sunken Temple is released, we will update the exact source of items as soon as that information is available.

gnomergan

Gear Stat Priority for DPS Rogues

The stat priority of normal DPS rogues remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. After this, agility and crit chance are your focus. Each agility point will grant 2 attack power, and 1 strength will equal 1 attack power.

  • Hit % > Agility > Crit % > Strength/Attack Power > Stamina

Items "of the Tiger" will usually be your focus at this level range. You may choose to pick "of the Monkey" instead if you want to swap out the strength for the stamina. You will lose some attack power, but your survivability will be much higher with the extra stamina.

rogue banner 3

Rogue Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 3

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Rogues. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Phase 3 Item Slot Navigation Menu

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Ba'ham's Dusty Hat

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Neck

Bloodstained Charm of Valor

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Shoulder

Paranoia Mantle

Leatherworking

Back

Panther Fur Cloak

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Chest

Blood Corrupted Tunic

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Wrist

Void-Powered Slayer's Vambraces

Void-Powered Slayer's VambracesEngineering

Hand

Gloves of Holy Might

World Drop

Waist

Defiler's Leather Girdle (Item Level 53)

Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Leg

Blood Corrupted Pants

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Feet

Sandstalker Ankleguards

Boss Zerillis (Zul'Farrak)

Ring 1

Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Ring 2

Band of the Wilds

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Trinket 1

Breadth of the Beast

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Trinket 2

Gyromatic Experiment 420b

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Weapon

Dragon's Cry

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Off-Hand

Dragon's Cry

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Ranged Weapon

Precisely Calibrated Boomstick

World Drop

Best Gear Options For Rogue In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

Best Head For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Ba'ham's Dusty Hat

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Ebon Mask

Quest - The Azure Key (Rogue)

Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl

Leatherworking

Embrace of the Lycan

Boss Chief Ukorz Sandscalp (Zul'Farrak)

Artemis Cowl

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

White Bandit Mask

Tailoring

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Neck For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Bloodstained Charm of Valor

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Gnomeregan Peace Officer's Torque

Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)

Skibi's Pendant

World Drop

Sentinel's Medallion (Item Level 53)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Sentinel's Medallion (Item Level 43)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Zealous Shadowshard Pendant

Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Shoulder For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Paranoia Mantle

Leatherworking

Emerald Leather Shoulders

Nightmare Incursions

Clouddrift Mantle

Quest - Ancient Spirit (A) (Felwood)

Shadowskin Spaulders

Quest - Runecloth (Timbermaw Hold)

Phytoskin Spaulders

Boss Razorlash (Maraudon)

Failed Flying Experiment

Quest - Rescue OOX-22/FE! (Feralas)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Back For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Panther Fur Cloak

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Blackveil Cape

Boss High Interrogator Gerstahn (Blackrock Depths)

Blisterbane Wrap

Zone Drop (Blackrock Depths)

Dark Phantom Cape

World Drop

Duskbat Drape

Quest - The Azure Key (Rogue)

Dark Hooded Cape

Nimar the Slayer (Arathi Highlands)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Chest For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Blood Corrupted Tunic

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Fungus Shroud Armor

Boss Meshlok the Harvester (Maraudon)

Blazewind Breastplate

Quest - Tremors of the Earth (A) (Badlands) Quest - Broken Alliances (H) (Badlands)

Quillward Harness

Zone Drop (Razorfen Downs)

Insulated Chestguard

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Knight's Leather Armor

Blood Moon Event

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Wrist For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Void-Powered Slayer's Vambraces

Engineering

Forest Stalker's Bracers (Item Level 55)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Deepfury Bracers

World Drop

Pridelord Bands

World Drop

Wicked Leather Bracers

Leatherworking

Ornate Dark Iron Bangles

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Hand For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Gloves of Holy Might

World Drop

First Sergeant's Leather Gauntlets

Blood Moon Event

Sergeant Major's Leather Gauntlets

Blood Moon Event

Foul Smelling Fighter's Gloves

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Gloves of the Pathfinder

Quest - Winterfall Activity (Timbermaw Hold)

Nightfall Gloves

Quest - Disharmony of Fire (H) (Blackrock Depths) Quest - Incendius! (A) (Blackrock Depths)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Waist For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Defiler's Leather Girdle (Item Level 53)

Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Highlander's Leather Girdle (Item Level 53)

Samuel Hawke (A) (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Hyperconductive Goldwrap

Engineering

Girdle of Beastial Fury

Boss Eviscerator (Blackrock Depths)

Temple Looter's Waistband

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Skullduggery Waistband

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Leg For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Blood Corrupted Pants

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Insulated Legguards

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Stormshroud Pants

Leatherworking

Nimble Triprunner Dungarees

Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)

Gryphon Rider's Leggings

Quest - Saving Sharpbeak (A) (The Hinterlands)

Serpentskin Leggings

World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Feet For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Sandstalker Ankleguards

Boss Zerillis (Zul'Farrak)

Albino Crocscale Boots

Boss Rotgrip (Maraudon)

Blood Corrupted Boots

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Whisperwalk Boots

Quest - The Azure Key (Rogue)

Defiler's Leather Boots (Item Level 53)

Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Highlander's Leather Boots (Item Level 53)

Samuel Hawke (A) (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ring For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Band of the Wilds

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Blackstone Ring

Boss Princess Theradras (Maraudon)

Magni's Will

Quest - The Princess's Surprise (A) (Blackrock Depths)

Protector's Band (Item Level 53)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Masons Fraternity Ring

Quest - Divino-matic Rod (Zul'Farrak)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Trinket For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Breadth of the Beast

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Gyromatic Experiment 420b

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hook of the Master Angler

Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)

Defender of the Timbermaw

Quest - The Root of All Evil (Timbermaw Hold)

Arcanite Dragonling

Engineering

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Weapon For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Dragon's Cry

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Cobra Fang Claw

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Degraded Dire Nail

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Gurubashi Backstabber

Blood Moon Event

Bloodied Sword of Speed

Blood Moon Event

Hammer of the Northern Wind

World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Off-Hand For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Dragon's Cry

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Degraded Dire Nail

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Gurubashi Backstabber

Blood Moon Event

Bloodied Sword of Speed

Blood Moon Event

Serpent's Striker

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Snake Clobberer

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ranged Weapon For Rogue SoD P3

Item

Source

Precisely Calibrated Boomstick

World Drop

Guttbuster

World Drop

Stinging Longbow

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Skull Splitting Crossbow

World Drop

Stinging Bow

Zone Drop (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar)

Dreadstalker's Hunting Bow

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar