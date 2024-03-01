Key Takeaways Hunters, Mages, Paladins, Warlocks, and Warriors can expect class tuning changes based on player feedback and gameplay data next week.

Significant adjustments include increased damage for Chimera Shot, Frostfire Bolt, Regeneration spells, and enhanced synergy for Warlock pets.

Players can look forward to improved offensive capabilities for Warriors, refined Paladin seals, and Mage spell enhancements for damage and healing.

Kaivax the community manager for WoW Season of Discovery posted information on class tuning coming next week on the official blizzard forums.

With players reaching level 40 and exploring Phase 2 content, significant class adjustments are being introduced based on gameplay data and community feedback. Notable changes include strengthened abilities for Hunters, enhanced Mage spells for both damage and healing, refinements to Paladin seals, improved Warlock pet synergy, and heightened offensive capabilities for Warriors. These updates aim to balance gameplay and improve player experience across various classes.

We have linked to each rune from the Hardcore Gamer WoW: SoD Database.

SoD Class Tuning Changes - Coming March 5th, 2024