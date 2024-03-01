Key Takeaways
Kaivax the community manager for WoW Season of Discovery posted information on class tuning coming next week on the official blizzard forums.
With players reaching level 40 and exploring Phase 2 content, significant class adjustments are being introduced based on gameplay data and community feedback. Notable changes include strengthened abilities for Hunters, enhanced Mage spells for both damage and healing, refinements to Paladin seals, improved Warlock pet synergy, and heightened offensive capabilities for Warriors. These updates aim to balance gameplay and improve player experience across various classes.
SoD Class Tuning Changes - Coming March 5th, 2024
Hunter
- Chimera Shot damage increased to 120% of weapon damage (was 100%) and Chimera Shot Serpent Sting damage increased to 48% of Serpent Sting damage (was 40%).
- Explosive Shot base damage done before Attack Power increased by 15%.
- Carve damage increased to 65% of weapon damage (was 50%).
Mage
- Frostfire Bolt base damage increased by 50%, and its increased damage from bonus spell damage increased by 16%, identical to the value for Fireball.
- Spellfrost Bolt base damage increased by 50%, and its increased damage from bonus spell damage increased by 14%, identical to the value for Frostbolt.
Regeneration, Mass Regeneration, and Chronostatic Preservation spell power coefficients increased by 88%.
- Developers’ notes: This is to compensate for Mage healers wearing primarily items which grant “damage and healing” instead of “healing”.
- Chronostatic Preservation mana cost decreased by 44%.
- Resolved some tooltip issues with Chronostatic Preservation.
Paladin
- Seal of Martyrdom damage increased to 50% weapon damage per swing (was 40%).
- Seal of Martyrdom Judgement increased to 85% weapon damage (was 70%).
- Seal of Martyrdom Seal and Judgement effects now benefit from talents and effects that modify Seal of Righteousness, particularly Improved Seal of Righteousness.
-
Warlock
- Grimoire of Synergy now increases damage done by the Warlock and their pet by 25% when it is active (was 5%).
Warrior
- Devastate damage increased to 150% of weapon DPS (was 100%), before being increased by number of Sunder Armor stacks.