Key Takeaways Mount costs in WoW Classic have increased after the latest update, returning to their original prices.

The level 40 mounts now cost 80 gold without reputation discounts, or 72 gold with reputation discounts.

Blizzard has not provided any official comment on whether this change was intended or will be reverted when the next phase of WoW SoD is released.

Players have noticed a change in mount cost after the most recent weekly update in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery. The level 40 mounts had thus far been listed at vendors for the 50% gold cost they were back in Season of Mastery.

After the weekly update this Tuesday, the mount costs are now back to their traditional costs. Prices without any reputation discounts are 80 gold for the mount, and 20 gold for the training. With reputation discounts, players can find these for 72 gold and 18 gold, respectively.

Blizzard has yet to comment on if this change was intended or if they plan to change it back to the cheaper, more affordable price, once phase 2 of WoW SoD comes out this Thursday, February 8th.