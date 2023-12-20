Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Shadow Priest Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest

Gear Stat Priority for Shadow Priest

Spell Power is critical for Shadow Priest. Boosting your chances for Spell Hit might be even more beneficial, but difficult to obtain. Alongside boosting the power of your spells, you should consider extending your mana and the rapidity of your mana recovery. For the most ideal Gear Stat prioritization, refer to the ordered listing below.

  • Spell Hit > Spell Power > Mp/5 > Intellect > Spirit

Shadow Priest Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Shadow Priests. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Twilight Invoker's Shawl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Neck

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shoulders

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Back

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Chest

Twilight Invoker's Robes

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Wrists

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Hands

Black Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Belt

Belt of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Legs

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Feet

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Ring 1

Signet of the Twilight Lord

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ring 2

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Trinket 1

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Trinket 2

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Main-Hand

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Off-Hand

Cracked Water Globe

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ranged Weapon

Inscribed Gravestone Scepter

Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head

Neck

Shoulders

Back

Chest

Wrist

Hands

Waist

Legs

Feet

Rings

Trinkets

Weapons

Best Head Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Invoker's Shawl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme

Engineering

Best Neck Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spectral Necklace

World Drop, Fishing

Glowing Green Talisman

World Drop, Fishing

Sentinel's Medallion

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Sage's Mantle

World Drop

Feline Mantle

Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Fairywing Mantle

Quest - Quest - A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)

Mantle of Honor

Quest - Bride of the Embalmer (A) (Duskwood)

Best Back Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Elder's Cloak

World Drop, Fishing

Resilient Cape

World Drop

Silver-thread Cloak

World Drop, Fishing

Sanguine Cape

World Drop

Pearl-clasped Cloak

Tailoring

Best Chest Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Invoker's Robes

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Watcher's Jerkin

World Drop

Black Velvet Robes

World Drop

Necrology Robes

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Tree Bark Jacket

Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)

Robes of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Wrist Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Durable Bracers

World Drop

Fingerbone Bracers

Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)

Silver-thread Cuffs

World Drop

Bright Bracers

World Drop, Fishing

Crystalline Cuffs

Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)

Best Hand Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Black Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hands of Darkness

Tailoring

Gnoll Casting Gloves

Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)

Raincaller Mitts

World Drop

Magefist Gloves

World Drop

Sanguine Handwraps

World Drop

Best Waist Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Belt of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Durable Belt

World Drop

Keller's Girdle

World Drop

Wizard's Belt

Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Best Leg Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Night Watch Pantaloons

Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)

Silver-thread Pants

World Drop

Watcher's Leggings

World Drop

Darkweave Breeches

World Drop

Azure Silk Pants

Tailoring

Best Feet Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Raincaller Boots

World Drop

Boots of Darkness

Tailoring

Silver-thread Boots

World Drop

Best Ring Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Signet of the Twilight Lord

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Black Widow Band

Leech Widow (Wetlands)

Snake Hoop

Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)

Cobalt Ring

World Drop

Lavishly Jeweled Ring

Gilnid (The Deadmines)

Best Trinket Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Rune of Perfection

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Insignia of the Alliance

Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)

Best Weapon Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item

Source

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Staff of the Shade

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Magician Staff

World Drop

Witching Stave

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Honed Stiletto

World Drop, Fishing

Twisted Chanter's Staff

World Drop

Best Off-Hand Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Cracked Water Globe

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Watcher's Star

World Drop

Orb of Mistmantle

World Drop

Tear of Grief

Quest - For Love Eternal (A) (Darkshore)

Orb of Power

Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item

Source

Inscribed Gravestone Scepter

Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Consecrated Wand

Quest - Worgen in the Woods (A) (Duskwood)

Thunderwood

World Drop

Firestarter

World Drop, Fishing

