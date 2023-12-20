Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Shadow Priest Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest

Gear Stat Priority for Shadow Priest

Spell Power is critical for Shadow Priest. Boosting your chances for Spell Hit might be even more beneficial, but difficult to obtain. Alongside boosting the power of your spells, you should consider extending your mana and the rapidity of your mana recovery. For the most ideal Gear Stat prioritization, refer to the ordered listing below.

Spell Hit > Spell Power > Mp/5 > Intellect > Spirit

Shadow Priest Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Shadow Priests. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item Source Twilight Invoker's Shawl Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps) Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Engineering

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Neck Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Shoulder Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Back Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Chest Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Wrist Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Hand Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Waist Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item Source Belt of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) Durable Belt World Drop Keller's Girdle World Drop Wizard's Belt Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Leg Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Feet Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ring Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Trinket Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Weapon Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Off-Hand Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Shadow Priest In SoD

Item Source Inscribed Gravestone Scepter Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps) Consecrated Wand Quest - Worgen in the Woods (A) (Duskwood) Thunderwood World Drop Firestarter World Drop, Fishing

Return to Navigation Menu