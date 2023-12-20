Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Shadow Priest Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest
Gear Stat Priority for Shadow Priest
Spell Power is critical for Shadow Priest. Boosting your chances for Spell Hit might be even more beneficial, but difficult to obtain. Alongside boosting the power of your spells, you should consider extending your mana and the rapidity of your mana recovery. For the most ideal Gear Stat prioritization, refer to the ordered listing below.
- Spell Hit > Spell Power > Mp/5 > Intellect > Spirit
Shadow Priest Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Shadow Priests. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
World Drop
|
Back
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Chest
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Wrists
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Hands
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Belt
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Legs
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Tailoring
|
Ring 1
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ring 2
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Off-Hand
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ranged Weapon
|
Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
Best Head Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Engineering
Best Neck Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Shoulder Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Quest - Quest - A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Bride of the Embalmer (A) (Duskwood)
Best Back Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
Best Chest Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Wrist Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)
Best Hand Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
|
Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
Best Waist Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Leg Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
Best Feet Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
Best Ring Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
Gilnid (The Deadmines)
Best Trinket Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Best Weapon Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop
Best Off-Hand Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - For Love Eternal (A) (Darkshore)
|
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For Shadow Priest In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Worgen in the Woods (A) (Duskwood)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing