In the World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the skill of skinning is one of the most profitable professions early on as you embark on a journey to gather valuable leather from the creatures of Azeroth. This guide will walk you through the essentials of skinning, providing tips on where to find the best beasts and how to optimize your skinning proficiency for profit and crafting. Always be sure to check the auction house listings to see which leathers are more profitable for your time.

Learning Skinning

Train Skinning

Visit Skinning trainers in major cities (Stormwind, Orgrimmar, Ironforge, or Thunder Bluff) to learn the basics of skinning.

Skinning is a primary gathering profession and pairs well with Leatherworking.

Early Skinning Zones

Elwynn Forest (Alliance) or Durotar (Horde):

Start your skinning journey in the beginning zones corresponding to your faction.

Low-level beasts such as wolves, boars, and bears are abundant sources of light leather.

This leather is typically worthless and should just be vendored for starting income.

Farming Tips:

Focus on creatures close to your level to ensure efficient skinning to time spent.

Create a circular farming route to maximize skinning opportunities and allow respawns.

Progressing to Medium Leather

Loch Modan (Alliance) or Barrens (Horde):

Move to higher-level zones as your character progresses.

The zones listed have the highest concentration of Medium Leather that is obtained from beasts in these areas.

Farming Tips:

Adjust your farming route to cover zones with higher-level creatures.

Look for creatures with Medium Leather drops, such as raptors or crocolisks.

Medium leather is used in Waylaid Supplies so it can sometimes be sold for a good profit. Be sure to compare prices of heavy leather so you can make an informed decision if it's worth it to convert it.



Seeking Heavy Leather:

This is by far the best way to make money for time as a skinner.

Heavy Leather drops from creatures in these zones, including higher-level beasts.

This leather is used in Silk Bags which is a reason for its high price.

Noteable Tips:

Check the auction house for medium leather prices to see if you can convert it to heavy leather for an easy profit.

The best farms at the moment are Duskwood wargens and Hillbrad turtles.

Close

Advanced Tips

Optimizing Skinning Efficiency:

Use AoE abilities or crowd control to efficiently deal with groups of creatures.

Equip gear or use consumables that increase your regen and primary stats for faster farming.

Auction House Considerations:

Monitor the Auction House for leather prices.

Depending on market conditions, consider selling raw leather or crafted items (higher tier leathers) for profit.

Pair up with a tailor to make silk bags.

Pairing with Leatherworking:

If you're pursuing Leatherworking, save certain types of leather for crafting.

Leatherworking allows you to create valuable items such as armor or enhancements.

As you hone your skinning skills in the World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the leather-rich landscapes of Azeroth will become your hunting grounds. By strategically progressing through different leather types, optimizing your farming routes, and considering market trends, you'll not only amass a valuable resource but also pave the way for profitable endeavors in crafting and trading. Happy skinning, and may your blades be swift and your leather yields plentiful!