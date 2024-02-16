The Blood Moon PVP Event in Phase 2 of Season of Discovery (SoD) in WoW Classic introduces a new end-game PvP experience, offering powerful rewards for daring willing to risk their lives in STV. Here's everything you need to know to thrive in the chaos of the Stranglethorn Vale Blood Moon Event in Season of Discovery Phase 2.

Blood Moon Event Overview

  • Every 3 hours, the Blood Moon rises in Stranglethorn Vale for a 30-minute frenzy, turning the entire zone into a perilous free-for-all PvP battleground for both Horde and Alliance players.
  • Defeating opponents grants you the Blood for the Blood Loa Buff, which stacks up to 255 times. Each kill typically awards around 5 stacks of blood. However, beware of the Drained of Blood debuff upon death, rendering you temporarily immune but unable to cast spells or attack.
  • Visit blood altars marked by red flags on the map to exchange Blood for the Blood Loa stacks for Copper Blood Coin, Silver Blood Coin, and Gold Blood Coin at a ratio of 1 Copper Blood Coin per blood stack.

STV Blood Moon Event Tips

  • Stay vigilant of Kha'damu, a formidable troll patrolling near the Arena. Little is known about this servant of the blood god, but avoiding confrontation is wise.
  • Complete the new quest associated with the Blood Moon event. Though there are no world buffs you can get from this event, you can trade Stranglethorn Lumber for Silver Blood Coins with Mai'zin, located near the Gurubashi Arena.

Rewards and Currency Exchange

  • With earned currency, purchase class-specific rewards and faction-agnostic mounts from Mai'zin:

General Rewards

Class Specific Rewards

Item

Description

Class

Cost (Silver Blood Coin)

Enchanted Sanguine Grimoire

Nature/Arcane Spell Damage Off-Hand

Druid

5

Bloodbark Crusher

Feral Attack Power Two-Handed Mace with a Stormstrike damage on-use effect

Druid

15

Bloodbonded Grove Talisman

Trinket with an on-use effect that heals someone by sacrificing your own health

Druid

5

Blood Resonance Circle

Arcane Spell Power Ring

Mage

5

Emberblood Seal

Fire Spell Power Ring

Mage

5

Loop of Chilled Veins

Frost Spell Power Ring

Mage

5

Eclipsed Bloodlight Saber

One-Handed Sword with Holy Spell Power

Paladin

15

Bloodlight Avenger's Edge

Two-Handed Sword with Holy Spell Power

Paladin

15

Bloodlight Crusader's Radiance

Trinket with an AoE damage on-use effect

Paladin

5

Bloodlight Offering

Trinket with an on-use effect that heals someone by sacrificing your own health

Paladin

5

Blood Covenant Seal

Healing Power Ring

Priest

5

Sanguine Shadow Band

Shadow Spell Power Ring

Priest

5

Sanguine Sanctuary

Trinket with an on-use effect that shields someone by sacrificing your own health

Priest

5

Bloodharvest Blade

1.9 speed Dagger

Rogue

10

Blood Spattered Stiletto

2.0 speed Off-Hand Dagger

Rogue

5

Swift Sanguine Strikers

1.4 speed Off-Hand Fist Weapon

Rogue

5

Bloodstorm Barrier

Spell Power Shield

Shaman

5

Bloodstorm War Totem

Two-Handed Mace with a knockdown effect

Shaman

15

Ancestral Bloodstorm Beacon

AoE Damage Trinket

Shaman

5

Bloodstorm Jewel

Trinket with an on-use effect that heals someone by sacrificing your own health

Shaman

5

Infernal Bloodcoil Band

Fire Spell Power Ring

Warlock

5

Umbral Bloodseal

Shadow Spell Power Ring

Warlock

5

Infernal Pact Essence

AoE Damage Trinket with Pet Intellect/Stamina

Warlock

5

Sanguine Skullcrusher

Slow One-Handed Mace

Warrior

10

Sanguine Crusher

Two-Handed Mace with Critical Strike

Warrior

15

Exsanguinar

Main Hand Sword with an AoE damage proc

Warrior

15

Mounts (Both Factions)

Don't expect a quiet time in STV

Prepare yourself for the fast paced PVP action of the Blood Moon event in Stranglethorn Vale. Participate in battles, accumulate blood, and exchange it for valuable rewards to assert your dominance in WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. Happy hunting!