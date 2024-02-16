The Blood Moon PVP Event in Phase 2 of Season of Discovery (SoD) in WoW Classic introduces a new end-game PvP experience, offering powerful rewards for daring willing to risk their lives in STV. Here's everything you need to know to thrive in the chaos of the Stranglethorn Vale Blood Moon Event in Season of Discovery Phase 2.

Blood Moon Event Overview

Every 3 hours, the Blood Moon rises in Stranglethorn Vale for a 30-minute frenzy, turning the entire zone into a perilous free-for-all PvP battleground for both Horde and Alliance players.

Defeating opponents grants you the Blood for the Blood Loa Buff , which stacks up to 255 times. Each kill typically awards around 5 stacks of blood . However, beware of the Drained of Blood debuff upon death, rendering you temporarily immune but unable to cast spells or attack.

, which stacks up to 255 times. Each kill typically awards around . However, beware of the upon death, rendering you temporarily immune but unable to cast spells or attack. Visit blood altars marked by red flags on the map to exchange Blood for the Blood Loa stacks for Copper Blood Coin, Silver Blood Coin, and Gold Blood Coin at a ratio of 1 Copper Blood Coin per blood stack.

STV Blood Moon Event Tips

Stay vigilant of Kha'damu , a formidable troll patrolling near the Arena. Little is known about this servant of the blood god, but avoiding confrontation is wise.

, a formidable troll patrolling near the Arena. Little is known about this servant of the blood god, but avoiding confrontation is wise. Complete the new quest associated with the Blood Moon event. Though there are no world buffs you can get from this event, you can trade Stranglethorn Lumber for Silver Blood Coins with Mai'zin, located near the Gurubashi Arena.

Rewards and Currency Exchange

With earned currency, purchase class-specific rewards and faction-agnostic mounts from Mai'zin:

General Rewards

Class Specific Rewards

Mounts (Both Factions)

Don't expect a quiet time in STV

Prepare yourself for the fast paced PVP action of the Blood Moon event in Stranglethorn Vale. Participate in battles, accumulate blood, and exchange it for valuable rewards to assert your dominance in WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. Happy hunting!