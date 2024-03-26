Key Takeaways Get ready for epic battles & revamped treasures in the legendary Temple of Atal'Hakkar's grand return in Season of Discovery!

Sunken Temple raid promises new challenges & familiar faces, with upgraded loot like the Temple Explorer's Gun Axe.

Mark your calendars for April 4th for Phase 3, with a new raid schedule & increased loot drops for more rewarding adventures!

Excitement is brewing among the adventurers of Azeroth as the legendary Temple of Atal'Hakkar gears up for its grand resurgence in the Season of Discovery! Known as the ultimate challenge for level 50 heroes, Blizzard has thrilled fans with the announcement that this iconic dungeon will remain at the heart of epic class quests, now with rewards supercharged to match the current game dynamics. Imagine donning the Avenguard Helm or the Helm of Exile, each piece now reimagined to dazzle and dominate the battlefield in Phase 3.

But that's just the beginning! Get ready to dive into the depths of the Sunken Temple raid, where ancient mysteries and dangers lurk. Among the 8 boss battles that await, players will be treated to a mix of familiar faces and new horrors, including the formidable Atal'alarion, and for the first time, the grotesque Festering Rot Slime, slithering through the temple's outer rings. Veterans Jammal'an the Prophet & Ogom the Wretched, along with the nefarious Shade of Eranikus, also make their return, promising epic confrontations.

And what's a battle without loot? The Temple Explorer's Gun Axe, a breathtaking two-handed axe, is just one of the revamped treasures to be discovered. Its unique ability to launch fiery projectiles adds a thrilling twist to combat. To sweeten the pot, Tier Tokens are now split into categories, reducing competition and ensuring more heroes walk away with their well-earned spoils.

The Sunken Temple's legacy of epic drops gets even more legendary with updated classics like the Embrace of the Wind Serpent and the Dragon's Call, now boasting an awe-inspiring new glow effect. And for those who relish the aesthetic as much as the power, prepare for intriguing items like the Atal'ai Blood Ceremony and the Unorthodox Hex Stick, adding a dash of dark humor and shapeshifting fun to your arsenal.

Mark your calendars for April 4th, when the Temple of Atal'Hakkar opens its ancient gates for Phase 3. With a new weekly lockout system, planning your 20-player raids has never been easier, and the promise of increased loot drops ensures every venture into the depths is rewarding.

As we stand on the brink of discovery, what are your thoughts on the revitalized Sunken Temple, its enhanced quest rewards, and the revised raid schedule? Dive into the discussion and share your excitement below!