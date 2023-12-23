In the World of Warcraft Classic's Season of Discovery, aspiring tailors can embark on a journey to reach the pinnacle of their craft. This guide will provide a step-by-step approach to help you efficiently level your Tailoring skill to 150, ensuring you can get your skill levels while still being able to farm up your gold, sometimes not even having to leave your capitol city!

Starting your Journey

You can learn the Tailoring profession from various trainers located in major cities across Azeroth. Here are the locations of Tailoring trainers for both Alliance and Horde factions:

Horde Tailoring Trainers

Victor Ward in the Magic Quarter in Undercity [70,29]

Vhan in the center of Thunder Bluff [44,44]

Snang in The Drag in Orgrimmar [63,49]

Alliance Tailoring Trainers

Uthrar Threx in The Great Forge in Ironforge [43,28]

Trianna in Tradesmen’s Terrace in Darnassus [63,21]

Lawrence Schneider in the Mage Quarter in Stormwind City [43,73]

Starting Out (Skill Levels 1-75):

Our goal with this guide is to lose as little gold as possible while gaining skill ranks. This can be aided by the new Waylaid Supplies and the players trying to complete the faction reputation. To do this, we will need to go to our trainer and learn the Brown Linen Pants/Robes recipe. We will make pants or robes depending on how much each is selling for on the auction house. As of the time of this guide, the robes are going for far more and even with the added Bolt of Linen used, the extra silver lets us almost buy a stack of Linen of the auction house.

Bolt of Linen Cloth (1-50) Brown Linen Pants / Brown Linen Robe (50-75) Auction these to make profit or keep them in the bank as they are needed for the Waylaid Supplies.

Advancing to Journeyman (Skill Levels 75-110):

Go back to your trainer and learn Journeyman tailoring. This will allow you to go to the current cap of 150. Also, be sure to learn how to make Bolts of Woolen Cloth. Make your bolts there and then learn how to make Grey Woolen Shirts and Pearl-clasped Cloaks. These will be essential to making money with tailoring while we farm gold from the Waylaid Supplies purchasers on the auction house.

Bolt of Woolen Cloth (75-97) Grey Woolen Shirts / Pearl-clasped Cloaks (97-125) The Grey Woolen Shirts become green at 120. Switch to only making Pearl-clasped Cloaks from 120-125.

Be sure to check on the prices of Small Lustrous Pearls to make sure you are still making a profit Bolt of Silk Cloth (125-140) Small Silk Pack (140-150) Make friends with a skinner or take up fishing to gather a stack (20) heavy leather. Heavy Leather is around 9 silver on the auction house. Since you need 2 (18 silver), this is the item that eats into your profits the most. Small Silk Packs, however, sell for around 65 silver and are always in high demand.

Each craft of the 10 required will grant a skill point to finish at 150.

VI. Tips for Efficient Tailoring:

Gather Materials Smartly: Collect cloth materials by farming humanoid mobs in appropriate-level zones. Reduce reliance on the Auction House for materials by making friends with skinners or taking up the profession yourself.

Auction House Strategies: Monitor the Auction House for cloth materials, pearls, and leathers, and purchase them during low-price periods.

Sell Excess Items: List surplus crafted items on the Auction House for potential profit. Items like Spidersilk Boots or Woolen Bags may find buyers looking for leveling or endgame gear.



Crafting for Profit Once Hitting 150:

Explore crafting higher-level items that are in demand such as:

Truefaith Gloves

Spidersilk Boots

Hands of Darkness

Azure Silk Hood

Invoker's Mantle

Invoker's Cord

The most notable item once you hit 150, however, is the Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots that can only be used by the tailor themselves:

As you follow this guide, your journey to 150 in Tailoring in WoW Classic Season of Discovery will laiden with gold making possibilities. Create powerful gear for yourself or offer your services to fellow adventurers and guildmates. May your creations be legendary, and may you weave a tale of success in the ever-evolving world of Azeroth!