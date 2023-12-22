Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's DPS Warlock Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest
Gear Stat Priority for DPS Warlock
With a Warlock, spell-casting is integral, and you're going to want to ensure you sink most of your attacks. Additionally, when those attacks land, you're going to want maximum effect. As such, Hit Chance and Spell Damage should be the primary focus of any Warlock DPS build. Boosting Intellect to maximize Mana and Critical Strike Chance would then be secondary. Below is our recommendation for Gear Stat priority.
- Hit Chance > Spell Damage > Intellect > Critical Strike Chance > Stamina
DPS Warlock Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Warlocks. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
World Drop
|
Back
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Chest
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Wrists
|
Hands
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Belt
|
World Drop
|
Legs
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Tailoring
|
Ring 1
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ring 2
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Off-Hand
|
World Drop
|
Ranged Weapon
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
Best Head Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Engineering
|
Engineering
Best Neck Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Quest - Quest - A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Vorrel's Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
|
Death Speaker Jargba (Razorfen Kraul)
Best Back Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Je'neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|
Quest - Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
Best Chest Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
Best Wrist Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop, Fishing
Best Hand Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
|
Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
|
Quest - The Lost Pages (H) (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
Best Waist Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Quest - Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
|
Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Leg Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
Best Feet Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Ring Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
Gilnid (The Deadmines)
Best Trinket Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Sergeant Ba'sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)
Best Weapon Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Off-Hand Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - The Orb of Soran'ruk (Warlock)
|
Quest - Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Warlock In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
|
Quest - Dangerous! (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
Enchanting
|
Quest - Deviate Eradication (Wailing Caverns)