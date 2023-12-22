Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's DPS Warlock Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest

Gear Stat Priority for DPS Warlock

With a Warlock, spell-casting is integral, and you're going to want to ensure you sink most of your attacks. Additionally, when those attacks land, you're going to want maximum effect. As such, Hit Chance and Spell Damage should be the primary focus of any Warlock DPS build. Boosting Intellect to maximize Mana and Critical Strike Chance would then be secondary. Below is our recommendation for Gear Stat priority.

Hit Chance > Spell Damage > Intellect > Critical Strike Chance > Stamina

DPS Warlock Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Warlocks. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Neck Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Shoulder Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Back Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Chest Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Wrist Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Hand Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Waist Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item Source Durable Belt World Drop Belt of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) Warsong Sash Quest - Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale) Keller's Girdle World Drop Wizard's Belt Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Best Leg Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Feet Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Ring Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Trinket Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Weapon Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Warlock In SoD