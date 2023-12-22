Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's DPS Warlock Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest

Gear Stat Priority for DPS Warlock

With a Warlock, spell-casting is integral, and you're going to want to ensure you sink most of your attacks. Additionally, when those attacks land, you're going to want maximum effect. As such, Hit Chance and Spell Damage should be the primary focus of any Warlock DPS build. Boosting Intellect to maximize Mana and Critical Strike Chance would then be secondary. Below is our recommendation for Gear Stat priority.

  • Hit Chance > Spell Damage > Intellect > Critical Strike Chance > Stamina

DPS Warlock Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Warlocks. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Twilight Invoker's Shawl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Neck

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shoulders

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Back

Elder's Cloak

World Drop, Fishing

Chest

Twilight Invoker's Robes

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Wrists

Phoenix Bindings

Hands

Black Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Belt

Durable Belt

World Drop

Legs

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Feet

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Ring 1

Signet of the Twilight Lord

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ring 2

Advisor's Ring

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Trinket 1

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Trinket 2

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Main-Hand

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Off-Hand

Watcher's Star

World Drop

Ranged Weapon

Phoenix Ignition

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head

Neck

Shoulders

Back

Chest

Wrist

Hands

Waist

Legs

Feet

Rings

Trinkets

Weapons

Best Head Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Invoker's Shawl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme

Engineering

Shadow Goggles

Engineering

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Neck Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spectral Necklace

World Drop, Fishing

Glowing Green Talisman

World Drop, Fishing

Scout's Medallion

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Shoulder Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Sage's Mantle

World Drop

Feline Mantle

Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Fairywing Mantle

Quest - Quest - A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)

Mantle of Woe

Quest - Vorrel's Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)

Death Speaker Mantle

Death Speaker Jargba (Razorfen Kraul)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Back Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Elder's Cloak

World Drop, Fishing

Resilient Cape

World Drop

Soft Willow Cape

Quest - Je'neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)

Windsong Drape

Quest - Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)

Pearl-clasped Cloak

Tailoring

Engineer's Cloak

Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Chest Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Invoker's Robes

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Watcher's Jerkin

World Drop

Black Velvet Robes

World Drop

Necrology Robes

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Tree Bark Jacket

Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)

Azure Silk Vest

Tailoring

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Wrist Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Phoenix Bindings

Durable Bracers

World Drop

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Fingerbone Bracers

Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)

Silver-thread Cuffs

World Drop

Bright Bracers

World Drop, Fishing

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Hand Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Black Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hands of Darkness

Tailoring

Gnoll Casting Gloves

Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)

Jutebraid Gloves

Quest - Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)

Shredder Operating Gloves

Quest - The Lost Pages (H) (Ashenvale)

Raincaller Mitts

World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Waist Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Durable Belt

World Drop

Belt of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Warsong Sash

Quest - Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)

Keller's Girdle

World Drop

Wizard's Belt

Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Leg Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Silver-thread Pants

World Drop

Watcher's Leggings

World Drop

Darkweave Breeches

World Drop

Azure Silk Pants

Tailoring

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Feet Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Raincaller Boots

World Drop

Silver-thread Boots

World Drop

Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Lightheel Boots

Quest - Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ring Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Signet of the Twilight Lord

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Advisor's Ring

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Black Widow Band

Leech Widow (Wetlands)

Snake Hoop

Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)

Cobalt Ring

World Drop

Lavishly Jeweled Ring

Gilnid (The Deadmines)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Trinket Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Rune of Perfection

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Insignia of the Horde

Sergeant Ba'sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Weapon Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item

Source

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Staff of the Shade

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Magician Staff

World Drop

Witching Stave

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Honed Stiletto

World Drop, Fishing

Evocator's Blade

Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Off-Hand Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Watcher's Star

World Drop

Orb of Mistmantle

World Drop

Orb of Soran'ruk

Quest - The Orb of Soran'ruk (Warlock)

Witch's Finger

Quest - Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Warlock In SoD

Item

Source

Phoenix Ignition

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Dancing Flame

Quest - Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)

Charred Wand

Quest - Dangerous! (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Greater Magic Wand

Enchanting

Sizzle Stick

Quest - Deviate Eradication (Wailing Caverns)