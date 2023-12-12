This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery

Table of contents

Key Takeaways Phase 2 BIS includes gear from Gnomeregan and some remaining options from BFD. Keep running BFD for near-BIS items in phase 2!

Hit rating is crucial for warrior DPS. Stack it up to 9% if possible. After that, prioritize strength, attack power, agility, and stamina.

The table provides the best gear options for each slot. Alternatives are included for different playstyles.

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Warrior DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for each of the phases in WoW SoD. In phase 1, the best in slot gear included items obtained in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. In phase 2 the level cap raises to 40 and the Gnomergan raid is released.

Phase 2 BIS Phase 1 BIS There will be best in slot items from Gnomergan, from the open world, and even some BIS alternatives remaining from BFD. Make sure you keep running BFD for those items that are near-BIS in phase 2!

The Phase 2 information given is updated as of 2/15/2024 and drops from Gnomeregan.

Gear Stat Priority for Warrior DPS in SoD

The stat priority of Arms and Fury warriors remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. The 9% hit rating cap may be very hard to obtain at level 40, but you want to get as much as you can. After this, Strength is by far the most important primary stat, followed by straight attack power, agility and stamina.

Hit % > Strength > Agility > Attack Power > Stamina

Focusing on hit first will make sure you are more likely to hit your target and land your abilities. Strength will increase your attack power, and agility will further increase your attack power while also adding some Crit chance. Stamina will gives you better survivability so you can stay alive longer and pump those damage meters.

DPS Warrior Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 2

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Warriors. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Phase 2 Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Gear Options For DPS Warrior In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 26-40 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Neck Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Shoulder Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Back Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Chest Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Wrist Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Hand Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Waist Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Leg Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Feet Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ring Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Trinket Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Weapon Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Off-Hand Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

DPS Warrior Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 1