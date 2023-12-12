This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
  • Phase 2 BIS includes gear from Gnomeregan and some remaining options from BFD. Keep running BFD for near-BIS items in phase 2!
  • Hit rating is crucial for warrior DPS. Stack it up to 9% if possible. After that, prioritize strength, attack power, agility, and stamina.
  • The table provides the best gear options for each slot. Alternatives are included for different playstyles.

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Warrior DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for each of the phases in WoW SoD. In phase 1, the best in slot gear included items obtained in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. In phase 2 the level cap raises to 40 and the Gnomergan raid is released.

Phase 2 BIS Phase 1 BIS There will be best in slot items from Gnomergan, from the open world, and even some BIS alternatives remaining from BFD. Make sure you keep running BFD for those items that are near-BIS in phase 2!

The Phase 2 information given is updated as of 2/15/2024 and drops from Gnomeregan.

gnomergan

Gear Stat Priority for Warrior DPS in SoD

The stat priority of Arms and Fury warriors remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. The 9% hit rating cap may be very hard to obtain at level 40, but you want to get as much as you can. After this, Strength is by far the most important primary stat, followed by straight attack power, agility and stamina.

  • Hit % > Strength > Agility > Attack Power > Stamina

Focusing on hit first will make sure you are more likely to hit your target and land your abilities. Strength will increase your attack power, and agility will further increase your attack power while also adding some Crit chance. Stamina will gives you better survivability so you can stay alive longer and pump those damage meters.

DPS Warrior Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 2

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Warriors. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet

Blacksmithing

Neck

Gnomeregan Peace Officer's Torque

Quests (Gnomeregan)

Shoulder

Troggslayer Pauldrons

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Back

Drape of Dismantling

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Chest

Warforged Chestplate

Quest - Tremors of the Earth (A) (Badlands) Quest - Broken Alliances (H) (Badlands)

Wrist

Berserker Bracers

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)

Hand

Gloves of Holy Might

World Drop

Waist

Darkvision Girdle

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Leg

Insulated Legguards

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Feet

Shinkicker Boots

Quest - Deliver to MacKinley (Tanaris)

Ring 1

Protector's Band (Item Level 43)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Ring 2

Hypercharged Gear of Devastation

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Trinket 1

Gyromatic Experiment 420b

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Trinket 2

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Weapon

Thermaplugg's Rocket Cleaver

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Off-Hand

Cogmaster's Claw

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Ranged Weapon

Monolithic Bow

Zone Drop (Uldaman)

Best Gear Options For DPS Warrior In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 26-40 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet

Blacksmithing

Rad-Resistant Scale Hood

Leatherworking

Raging Berserker's Helm

Boss Herod (Scarlet Monastery)

Chromite Barbute

World Drop

Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl

Leatherworking

White Bandit Mask

Tailoring

Best Neck Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Gnomeregan Peace Officer's Torque

Quests (Gnomeregan)

Zealous Shadowshard Pendant

Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)

High Tide Choker

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Justice Badge

Quests (Gnomeregan)

Kaleidoscope Chain

World Drop

Glowing Fetish Amulet

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Shoulder Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Troggslayer Pauldrons

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Failed Flying Experiment

Quest - Rescue OOX-22/FE! (Feralas)

Machined Alloy Shoulderplates

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Kaylari Shoulders

Quest - Prayer to Elune (A) (Searing Gorge)

Forest Tracker Epaulets

World Drop

Gemshale Pauldrons

Quest - Tiara of the Deep (Zul'Farrak)

Best Back Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Drape of Dismantling

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Blooddrenched Drape

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Dark Hooded Cape

Nimar the Slayer (Arathi Highlands)

Tattered Hakkari Cape

Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)

Hawkeye's Cloak

World Drop

Prototype Parachute Cloak

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Best Chest Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Warforged Chestplate

Quest - Tremors of the Earth (A) (Badlands) Quest - Broken Alliances (H) (Badlands)

Insulated Chestguard

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Electromantic Chainmail

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Shifting Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing

Gelkis Marauder Chain

Quest - Khan Hratha (Desolace)

Quillward Harness

Zone Drop (Razorfen Downs)

Best Wrist Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Berserker Bracers

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)

Forest Stalker's Bracers

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Experimental Aim Stabilizers

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Windtalker's Wristguards

Vendors

Ornate Dark Iron Bangles

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Ravager's Armguards

World Drop

Best Hand Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Gloves of Holy Might

World Drop

Grubbis Grubby Gauntlets

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Truesilver Gauntlets

Blacksmithing

Gauntlets of Divinity

Boss Scarlet Commander Mograine (Scarlet Monastery)

Plated Fist of Hakoo

World Drop

Pratt's Handcrafted Gloves

Quest - The Mark of Quality (H) (Feralas)

Best Waist Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Darkvision Girdle

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Hyperconductive Goldwrap

Engineering

Belt of the Trogg Berserker

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Skullduggery Waistband

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Highlander's Plate Girdle (Item Level 43)

Samuel Hawke (A) (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Boar Champion's Belt

Ragglesnout (Razorfen Downs)

Best Leg Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Insulated Legguards

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Electromantic Chausses

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

H.A.Z.A.R.D. Legplates

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Centurion Legplates

Quest - Rise, Obsidion! (A) (Searing Gorge)

Gryphon Rider's Leggings

Quest - Saving Sharpbeak (A) (The Hinterlands)

Scarlet Leggings

Zone Drop (Scarlet Monastery)

Best Feet Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Shinkicker Boots

Quest - Deliver to MacKinley (Tanaris)

Blackforge Greaves

World Drop

H.A.Z.A.R.D. Boots

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Obsidian Greaves

World Drop

Gnomebot Operators Boots

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Insulated Workboots

Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Best Ring Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Protector's Band (Item Level 43)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Hypercharged Gear of Devastation

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Assault Band

World Drop

Mark of Kern

Zone Drop (Scarlet Monastery)

Thunderbrow Ring

World Drop

Protector's Band (Item Level 33)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Trinket Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Gyromatic Experiment 420b

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hook of the Master Angler

Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Dimensional Ripper - Everlook

Engineering

Major Recombobulator

Engineering

Best Weapon Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Thermaplugg's Rocket Cleaver

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Sanguine Crusher

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Gizmotron Gigachopper

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Bonebiter

Quest - In the Name of the Light (A) (Scarlet Monastery)

Staff of Jordan

World Drop

Nightblade

World Drop

Best Off-Hand Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Cogmaster's Claw

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Lifeforce Dirk

Quest - The God Hakkar (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar)

Sanguine Skullcrusher

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Toxic Revenger II

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Gut Ripper

World Drop

Mechanostrider Muffler

Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)

Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2

Item

Source

Monolithic Bow

Zone Drop (Uldaman)

The Silencer

World Drop

Hi-tech Supergun Mk.VII

Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)

Naga Heartrender

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Falco's Sting

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Swiftwind

World Drop

