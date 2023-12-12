Key Takeaways
- Phase 2 BIS includes gear from Gnomeregan and some remaining options from BFD. Keep running BFD for near-BIS items in phase 2!
- Hit rating is crucial for warrior DPS. Stack it up to 9% if possible. After that, prioritize strength, attack power, agility, and stamina.
- The table provides the best gear options for each slot. Alternatives are included for different playstyles.
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Warrior DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for each of the phases in WoW SoD. In phase 1, the best in slot gear included items obtained in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. In phase 2 the level cap raises to 40 and the Gnomergan raid is released.
Phase 2 BIS Phase 1 BIS There will be best in slot items from Gnomergan, from the open world, and even some BIS alternatives remaining from BFD. Make sure you keep running BFD for those items that are near-BIS in phase 2!
The Phase 2 information given is updated as of 2/15/2024 and drops from Gnomeregan.
Gear Stat Priority for Warrior DPS in SoD
The stat priority of Arms and Fury warriors remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. The 9% hit rating cap may be very hard to obtain at level 40, but you want to get as much as you can. After this, Strength is by far the most important primary stat, followed by straight attack power, agility and stamina.
- Hit % > Strength > Agility > Attack Power > Stamina
Focusing on hit first will make sure you are more likely to hit your target and land your abilities. Strength will increase your attack power, and agility will further increase your attack power while also adding some Crit chance. Stamina will gives you better survivability so you can stay alive longer and pump those damage meters.
DPS Warrior Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 2
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Warriors. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
Phase 2 Item Slot Navigation Menu
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Blacksmithing
|
Quests (Gnomeregan)
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Tremors of the Earth (A) (Badlands) Quest - Broken Alliances (H) (Badlands)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
World Drop
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Deliver to MacKinley (Tanaris)
|
Ring 1
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Ring 2
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Trinket 1
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Zone Drop (Uldaman)
Best Gear Options For DPS Warrior In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 26-40 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Best Head Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Blacksmithing
|
Leatherworking
|
Boss Herod (Scarlet Monastery)
|
World Drop
|
Leatherworking
|
Tailoring
Best Neck Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quests (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quests (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Shoulder Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Rescue OOX-22/FE! (Feralas)
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Prayer to Elune (A) (Searing Gorge)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Tiara of the Deep (Zul'Farrak)
Best Back Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Nimar the Slayer (Arathi Highlands)
|
Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)
|
World Drop
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
Best Chest Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Tremors of the Earth (A) (Badlands) Quest - Broken Alliances (H) (Badlands)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Blacksmithing
|
Quest - Khan Hratha (Desolace)
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Downs)
Best Wrist Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Vendors
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
Best Hand Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Blacksmithing
|
Boss Scarlet Commander Mograine (Scarlet Monastery)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - The Mark of Quality (H) (Feralas)
Best Waist Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
Engineering
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Samuel Hawke (A) (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
|
Ragglesnout (Razorfen Downs)
Best Leg Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - Rise, Obsidion! (A) (Searing Gorge)
|
Quest - Saving Sharpbeak (A) (The Hinterlands)
|
Zone Drop (Scarlet Monastery)
Best Feet Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Deliver to MacKinley (Tanaris)
|
World Drop
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri ""The Wrench"" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
Best Ring Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Scarlet Monastery)
|
World Drop
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Trinket Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Engineering
|
Engineering
Best Weapon Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - In the Name of the Light (A) (Scarlet Monastery)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
Best Off-Hand Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - The God Hakkar (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar)
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Warrior In SoD Phase 2
|
Item
|
Source
|
Zone Drop (Uldaman)
|
World Drop
|
Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
DPS Warrior Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 1
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
World Drop
|
Back
|
Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
|
Chest
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Wrists
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Hands
|
Leatherworking
|
Belt
|
Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|
Legs
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ring 1
|
World Drop
|
Ring 2
|
Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ranged Weapon
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Arms & Fury Warrior in Phase 1
Best Head Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Brutal Helm (H)
|
Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Quest - The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
|
Wenna Silkbeard (Vendor in Wetlands) Robert Aebischer (Vendor in Hillsbrand Foothills) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Piter Verance (Vendor in Dustwallow Marsh) Dark Iron Entrepreneur (Vendor in Wetlands)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Best Back Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
|
Engineering
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Best Chest Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Blacksmithing
|
Blacksmithing
|
Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)
|
Splinter Fist Enslaver (Duskwood)
|
Zone Drop (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Best Wrist Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Grimtotem Spying (H) (Thousand Needles)
|
Blacksmithing
|
Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|
World Drop
Best Hand Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Leatherworking
|
Leatherworking
|
Quest - Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Leatherworking
|
World Drop
Best Waist Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|
Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|
Quest - Je'neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
|
World Drop, Fishing
Best Leg Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|
World Drop
|
Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|
World Drop
Best Feet Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Elixir of Pain (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
|
Quest - Vorrel's Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
Best Ring Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Quest - Allegiance to the Old Gods (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
Best Trinket Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
Main-Hand Options
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
|
Quest - Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop