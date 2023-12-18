Table of contents

Season of Discovery introduced some much-needed variety to World of Warcraft Classic. Among other things, it made Mage healers a thing and doubled the number of classes that can take on the role of tank. Rogue tank, Warlock tank, and Shaman tank are all viable class/role combos now, although they’re not all equally reliable.

But despite having more options to choose from, Warriors continue to take the top spot on the tank tier list, as they always have in WoW Classic. Warriors also make for decent DPS, but the class was clearly built with tanking in mind. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about tanking as a Warrior in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery.

Best Races For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

Alliance

Humans are hands down the best race for Alliance Warrior tanks. Mace Specialization and Sword Specialization only provide +5 weapon skill each, but even a small bonus like that can sometimes make a huge difference. While not particularly useful at this stage, Diplomacy will eventually become a very useful Racial in later phases of Season of Discovery as it will allow you to more easily acquire powerful items locked behind reputation grinds.

The second-best Alliance race for Warriors is a toss-up between Dwarf and Night Elf. Dwarfs gain access to Stoneform, an active ability that increases their armor by 10% while also providing some immunities. Meanwhile, Night Elves get a passive ability that increases their dodge chance by 1%. Both Racials are fairly weak in the grand scheme of things, but they do offer some defensive advantages that Humans don’t have. As far as Gnomes are concerned, we recommend giving them a wide berth if you’re planning to play as a Warrior tank.

Horde

The Horde has three viable options available to those who want to play as a Warrior tank. Orcs are the most obvious one thanks to Axe Specialization and, to some extent, Hardiness. Blood Fury is very important for a DPS Warrior, but you’ll want to avoid using it as a tank since it significantly reduces the healing you receive for a whopping 25 seconds. Hardiness is one of the best Racials around for PvP and can sometimes help out during PvE content as well.

Taurens are another great choice thanks to Endurance, a passive Racial that increases their health by 5%. That may not sound like much, but every little bit counts in Classic. Trolls, on the other hand, get access to Berserking, an active Racial that can help tanks generate threat faster in the early stages of the fight. The race we wouldn’t recommend picking if you’re playing a Horde tank is Undead. Shadow Resistance comes in handy during Phase 1, but won’t help you much in later stages. If you’re thinking long-term, go with one of the other three races.

Best Runes For Warrior Tank In SoD Phase 2

Runes are one of the biggest new additions in Season of Discovery and we strongly suggest trying to get your hands on all of them as soon as possible. You won’t need to use all Warrior Runes in Phase 2, but some of them might be useful further down the road. As far as the most important Runes right now are concerned, Warrior tanks have quite a few good options at their disposal depending on what sort of build they’re going for. At this stage, you’ll want to focus on preparing for Gnomeregan if you haven’t already, and we recommend using the Runes below for the raid.

Sword and Shield Phase 2 Runes:

Raging Blow (Chest slot): A ferocious strike that deals 100% weapon damage, but can only be used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active.

A ferocious strike that deals 100% weapon damage, but can only be used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active. Consumed By Rage (Legs slot): Enrages you and grants you a 10% melee damage bonus for 12 sec or up to a maximum of 12 swings after you exceed 80 Rage.

Enrages you and grants you a 10% melee damage bonus for 12 sec or up to a maximum of 12 swings after you exceed 80 Rage. Devastate (Gloves slot): Sunder Armor also deals 60% weapon damage, increased by 6% per application of Sunder Armor already on the target.

Sunder Armor also deals 60% weapon damage, increased by 6% per application of Sunder Armor already on the target. Precise Timing (Waist): Slam is now instant but has a 6 sec cooldown.

Slam is now instant but has a 6 sec cooldown. Rallying Cry (Feet): Let loose a rallying cry, granting all party and raid members within 40 yards 15% increased maximum health for 10 sec.

2-Handed Tank Phase 2 Runes:

Flagellation (Chest slot): Gain a 25% bonus to Physical damage done for 12 sec after activating Bloodrage or Berserker Rage.

Gain a 25% bonus to Physical damage done for 12 sec after activating Bloodrage or Berserker Rage. Frenzied Assault (Legs slot): While wielding 2-handed weapons, your attack speed is increased by 20%.

While wielding 2-handed weapons, your attack speed is increased by 20%. Quick Strike (Gloves slot): A reckless instant melee attack with your two-handed weapon dealing (Attack power * 15 / 100) to (Attack power * 25 / 100) physical damage. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Heroic Strike.

A reckless instant melee attack with your two-handed weapon dealing (Attack power * 15 / 100) to (Attack power * 25 / 100) physical damage. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Heroic Strike. Precise Timing (Waist): Slam is now instant but has a 6 sec cooldown.

Slam is now instant but has a 6 sec cooldown. Rallying Cry (Feet): Let loose a rallying cry, granting all party and raid members within 40 yards 15% increased maximum health for 10 sec.

Warrior Tank Rotation In Season Of Discovery

For the sake of this guide, we recommend devastate tanking based on its insane damage output and utility at the moment. The following guide revolves around the sword and board style.

The warrior tank rotation in phase 2 of SoD mainly revolves around Devastate, Revenge, and Raging Blow, while keeping up shouts like Battle Shout, Demo Shout, Commanding Shout, and using Rallying Cry when applicable. Things may vary a bit depending on whether you’re tanking a boss or a group of mobs but, generally speaking, your rotation will be as follows:

Charge Battle Shout (if not already active) Bloodrage (if you have health to spare) Raging Blow any time it procs (it costs no rage) Devastate Pummel when it's up Debuff enemies as needed with Demoralizing Shout Shield Block if you feel you are taking a lot of damage, otherwise you may not need to use rage on it. Revenge when it procs Spam Devastate Heroic Strike if you are over-capping on rage even while devastating every global cooldown.

Whenever possible, you’ll want to start combat by charging into the fray for the extra rage. You can charge, use Demo Shout, then swap to defensive stance. Once you’re in the thick of it, cast Blood Rage and start stacking Sunder Armor on your primary target by using Devastate.

Stat Priority For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

Maxing out your primary stats is an important step towards becoming a reliable tank regardless of which class you’re playing. Most of your stats will come from your gear, but you shouldn’t ignore things like buffs, consumables, and enchants because all of those will contribute as well. Naturally, you don’t want to start maxing out stats at random because some of them are a lot more useful than others while playing as a Warrior tank.

Stamina

Armor

Hit Chance

Parry

Strength

Agility

Block Chance

Stamina

Importance: Stamina increases your total health pool and makes you capable of withstanding more punishment. Needless to say, it is vital to prioritize this stat if you’re serious about tanking.

Notes: Your health in World of Warcraft Classic is calculated using a very simple formula. Namely, you get 10 points of health for every point of Stamina you have.

Armor

Importance: Armor is another no-brainer. This stat reduces the amount of physical damage you receive, increasing your survivability in the process. Warriors can wear any type of armor in the game, but with a couple of small exceptions you’ll always want to stick to Mail.

Notes: The amount of damage mitigated by your Armor is influenced by a number of factors, including the level of the attacker. Expect your Armor to be significantly less effective than usual when fighting against enemies that are several levels higher than you.

Hit Chance

Importance: All attacks have a chance to miss their mark and that’s something you definitely don’t want as a tank. You can avoid that by investing into this stat and trying to reach the Hit cap. Unfortunately, there are only a couple of items that increase your Hit Chance in Phase 1 of Season of Discovery.

Notes: Unlike dodged or parried attacks, missed attacks don’t generate any Rage. So in addition to helping you maintain threat, Hit Chance is also an important stat for generating Rage.

Parry And Block

Importance: Parry and Block are two different stats but they perform a similar function by allowing tanks to mitigate physical attacks. Attacks can be parried with a weapon and blocked with a shield.

Notes: It’s important to note that Parrying an attack comes with the added benefit of increasing the speed of your next auto-attack by 40%. Warriors already have Shield Block but investing into this stat is still worth it because the ability can only be used once every 5 seconds.

Strength

Importance: Strength is a pretty important primary stat that increases your Melee Attack Power. More Attack Power means more damage and threat generation. Additionally, this stat also dictates how much damage you can block with shields.

Notes: Warriors gain two points of Melee Attack Power for every point of Strength they have. Meanwhile, Warriors can block one point of damage for every 20 points of Strength they have.

Agility

Importance: Agility affects multiple stats, some more important than others. Of particular relevance to Warrior tanks is Armor and, to some extent, Critical Strike Chance. Warriors also get some extra Ranged Attack Power by increasing their Agility, but that’s neither here nor there.

Notes: Warriors gain two points of Armor for every point of Agility they have. They also gain 1% Critical Strike chance per 20 points of Agility and one point of Ranged Attack Power per point of Agility.

Best Professions For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

There are only two crafting professions that will help acquire gear in Season of Discovery Phase 2. Namely, Blacksmithing and Engineering. Both professions require a lot of materials that you can only get from Mining, so it’s not exactly easy to level both of them at the same time. We recommend starting with Mining and Blacksmithing and then picking up Engineering once you can afford to drop Mining. Unless you have piles of gold lying around of course, in which case you can simply buy everything you need.

Blacksmithing

Lets you craft your own gear, including a powerful new helm in phase 2; Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet

Gives you access to Shield Spikes

Gives you access to Weightstones and Sharpening Stones

Engineering

Lets you craft bombs and other explosives

Lets you craft a variety of items like trinkets, headpieces, and even a shield

Becomes significantly more useful in later phases of Season of Discovery

Best Talent Build For Warrior Tank In SoD Phase 2

Although there are many possibilities for warrior tanks in phase 2, with the devestate build we suggest going deep prot. Shield Slam brings a very powerful cast on a 6 second cooldown, getting more powerful as you obtain a better shield. Between the threat increases you will find in this tree, and spamming devestate and shield slam, you will be pumping threat and have insane damage mitigation.

5/5 Shield Specialization : Maxing out Shield Specialization gives you an extra 5% chance to block attacks with a shield and guarantees that you’re going to generate 1 Rage whenever an attack is blocked.

: Maxing out Shield Specialization gives you an extra 5% chance to block attacks with a shield and guarantees that you’re going to generate 1 Rage whenever an attack is blocked. 2/2 Improved Bloodrage : Simple and effective talent that increases the amount of instant Rage generated by Bloodrage by 5. Rage generated over time remains the same.

: Simple and effective talent that increases the amount of instant Rage generated by Bloodrage by 5. Rage generated over time remains the same. 5/5 Toughness : The max level of Toughness raises the armor value you get from items by 10%. Feel free to remove a couple of points from Toughness and invest them into Defiance if you’re struggling to maintain threat.

: The max level of Toughness raises the armor value you get from items by 10%. Feel free to remove a couple of points from Toughness and invest them into Defiance if you’re struggling to maintain threat. 1/1 Last Stand : This is a very powerful talent that grants you 30% of your maximum hitpoints. However, keep in mind that this effect only lasts for 20 seconds. Once the effect expires, the hitpoints are lost.

: This is a very powerful talent that grants you 30% of your maximum hitpoints. However, keep in mind that this effect only lasts for 20 seconds. Once the effect expires, the hitpoints are lost. 1/3 Improved Shield Block : You simply just need the extra attack block unlocked by having 1 point here.

: You simply just need the extra attack block unlocked by having 1 point here. 5/5 Defiance: Increase you threat while you are pumping devastates in defensive stance

Increase you threat while you are pumping devastates in defensive stance 3/3 Improved Sunder Armor: Your main ability Devastate will also benefit from the lower rage cost of sunder armor

Your main ability Devastate will also benefit from the lower rage cost of sunder armor 1/1 Concussion Blow: Adds a nice stun for utility and it is needed to unlock Shield Slam.

Adds a nice stun for utility and it is needed to unlock Shield Slam. 2/2 Shield Wall: add 5 more seconds to a major cooldown that will save your life.

add 5 more seconds to a major cooldown that will save your life. 5/5 One-Handed Weapon Specialization: increase the damage of your one hander by 10%, huge.

increase the damage of your one hander by 10%, huge. 1/1 Shield Slam: A mainstay in your new rotation, huge damage with a good shield.

BIS Gear For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

For a full breakdown of the best in slot items for Warrior tanks in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery check out the link below.

Best Raid Consumables For Warrior Tank In Season Of Discovery

Gnomeregan is a relatively easy raid, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy to tank the bosses within. Your tanking capabilities have come a far way since phase 1 of Season of Discovery, and you can get even more of an edge by using consumables. There are quite a few to choose from, so make sure you grab at least a couple of each before going in.

Offensive Consumables

Dragonbreath Chili

Elixir of Agility

Elixir of Ogre’s Strength

Mighty Troll's Blood Potion

Great Rage Potion

Defensive Consumables

Elixir of Greater Defense

Elixir of Fortitude

Strong Troll's Blood Potion

Healing Potion

Mithril Shield Spike

