If you've started playing Classic Fresh, Blizzard's latest take on the "old-school" World of Warcraft experience, you'll realize one thing (and quickly): You need gold. Everything costs gold, from mounts (which range anywhere from 80 to 1,000 gold) to the materials you'll need for upgrading your weapon and making potions. And simply doing quests in most cases isn't going to cut it, with most quest rewards ranging from a couple dozen coppers to a handful of silver at best.

So, you may find yourself wondering how you can reliably make gold. Here are a few possibilities, and while none of them (OK, most of them) are going to be a "get rich quick" scheme, they should supply you with a steady enough income to afford the things you need.

Pick up Both Gathering Professions

You can learn two professions per character in Classic WoW. And while it might be tempting to pick up something that might help you later, like alchemy or blacksmithing, the best way to make gold while leveling is to pick up both gathering professions: mining and herbalism. Both professions can be picked up relatively early on in your journey, and since you'll be doing a lot of walking/exploring the world, gathering professions are both an easy and surefire way to make gold. Just mine all the rocks and ore you come across and pick all the flowers you see, and sell it all on the auction house.

"Starter" herbs and ore, like Peacebloom and Copper, might not always be in high demand on the auction house. It's always a good idea to check prices first and, if the prices are too low to turn a profit on the auction house, sell stacks of these items to a vendor instead.

Where to Learn Herbalism

Alliance players can learn Herbalism in Stormwind City, Elwynn Forest, Darnassus, Teldrassil, Ashenvale, Ironforge, Loch Modan, Redridge Mountains, Wetlands and Dustwallow Marsh.

Horde players can learn Herbalism in Orgrimmar, Durotar, Thunder Bluff, Feralas, Undercity, Tirisfal Glades, Hillsbrad Foothills and Stranglethorn Vale.

Where to Learn Mining

Alliance players can learn Mining in Stormwind City, Ironforge, Dun Morogh, Loch Modan, Duskwood and Darkshore.

Horde players can learn Mining in Orgrimmar, Durotar, Thunder Bluff, Undercity and Silverpine Forest.

Second option: Skinning

You can only have two professions per character, but if gathering isn't doing it for you, skinning is another option. You can learn skinning fairly early on, and while you have to put in quite a bit of work to get up to the skill level where you can skin "the good stuff," you can still sell the light and medium leather you gather along the way. We'd suggest still keeping a gathering profession as your second option. While it might seem like it's a no-brainer to pair skinning with leatherworking as a secondary profession, leatherworking takes a long time to actually become profitable, and it's entirely dependent on the end-game leatherworking recipes you get and the demand for leatherworking gear on your server.

Skinning, on the other hand, is an easy way to produce raw materials to sell on the auction house as is.

Where to Learn Skinning

Alliance players can learn Skinning in Ironforge, Stormwind City, Darnassus, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil, Ashenvale and Redridge Mountains.

Horde players can learn Skinning in Undercity, Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, Mulgore, Tirisfal Glades, Feralas and Desolace.

Learn how to fish

Learning how to fish early on in your journey will be an easy way to make gold later. You can level fishing up as you go, and while most of these "early level" fish should just be sold to the vendor, it will set you up to be able to farm higher-level fish once you get to those zones. For example, Firefin Snappers are widely used in making Fire Protection Potions and Enchant Cloak - Lesser Fire Resistance; Oily Blackmouths are used in making Free Action Potions and Swim Speed Potions; Raw Nightfin Snappers are used in cooking to make Nightfin Soup; and a number of other fish are used in end-game food recipes that, when consumed, give the player a buff. These will be highly sought after once raiding begins.

Where to Learn Fishing

Alliance players can learn Fishing in Teldrassil, Stormwind City, Darnassus, Feralas, Hillsbrad Foothills, Ironforge, Wetlands, Elwynn Forest, Redridge Mountains, Dun Morogh, Wetlands and Loch Modan.

Horde players can learn Fishing in Undercity, Tirisfal Glades, Thunder Bluff, The Hinterlands, Ashenvale, Silverpine Forest, Durotar, Desolace, Orgrimmar, Mulgore and Stranglethorn Vale.

Farm What's Selling

This might seem obvious, but it requires a little more strategizing than some of the options above. There will always be materials that drop from enemies out in the world that are highly sought after, whether that's Small Flame Sacs (used to make Fire Protection Potions), Magecloth and Felcloth (used by tailors), or any other number of items. This is up to two things: how quickly you can kill the enemies that have a chance at dropping these items, and your luck in regard to the RNG of getting those items to actually drop.

Regularly checking the auction house is a good way to determine what people are actively buying, and then go out and killing those mobs yourself. Rinse, repeat, profit.

