World of Warcraft's tenth and latest expansion, The War Within, has brought with it four new world bosses across Khaz Algar to fight on a weekly basis.

There are four world bosses for each respective zone in Khaz Algar: Kordac, located in the Isle of Dorn; Aggregation of Horrors, located in The Ringing Deeps; Shurrai, located in Hallowfall; and Orta, located in Azj-Kahet. When killed, World Bosses have a chance to drop epic (purple) gear.

World bosses are powerful enemies, so you won't want to face them alone. Check your map to see which world boss is up on any given week, and look for groups to kill that boss with the Group Finder.

Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea

Location: Hallowfall

Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea ("Shurrai") can be found in the most northern part of Hallowfall. Look for a pair of twin islands - Shurrai is located on the left of those two islands. If you have TomTom or a similar coordinate finder add-on, you can plug in the coordinates 45.4,17.4 to be taken directly to Shurrai on a week that he is active.

Fighting Shurrai means dealing with a lot of potential group-wide damage. He'll shower players with Briny Vomit, which inflicts heavy frost damage on and slows the movement speed of players hit; and he'll periodically cast Dark Tide, in which Shurrai will summon three waves, damaging and knocking away players caught in the waves' path. When he hits 100 energy, Shurrai will shield himself with Shroud of the Drowned while casting Regurgitate Souls, a spell that inflicts heavy damage onto players and summons Drowned Arathi to the battlefield.

A complete list of Shurrai's abilities can be found below:

Abyssal Strike Shurrai strikes his primary target, dealing heavy plague damage. A heal absorb is also placed on the player equal to the amount of unmitigated damage. Briny Vomit Shurrai spews out brine, inflicting frost damage to players caught within 6 yards of each impact. The pools of brine remain on the battlefield, slowing players' movement speed by 50% on contact. Dark Tide Shurrai summons 3 waves that travel outward from his body. Players caught in these waves take frost damage and are knocked away. Note: Dark Tide waves wash away any pools of Briny Vomit that they pass over. Regurgitate Souls Shurrai inflicts plague damage to all players every 2 seconds. He also spews out missiles that cause damage upon impact and summon 3 Drowned Arathi. During this time, Shurrai is protected by Shroud of the Drowned, a damage absorb shield, each time Drowned Arathi are summoned. Ocean's Reckoning Upon death, Drowned Arathi deal stacking plague damage to players within 6 yards for 8 seconds. When killed, they also inflict plague damage on Shurrai.

Kordac, the Dormant Protector

Location: Isle of Dorn

Kordac, the Dormant Protector can be found on the Isle of Dorn, just a little way south of the capital city of Dornogal. If you have TomTom or a similar coordinate finder add-on, you can plug in the coordinates 49.0, 61.6 to be taken directly to Kordac on a week that he is active.

Kordac targets multiple players with Overcharged Lasers, following them for 10 seconds and inflicting damage on all players hit by the beams. The beams also leave behind spots of Overcharged Earth on the ground, which deal further damage to players upon contact. At 100 energy, Kordac channels all of his power into Arcane Bombardment, in which a stream of arcane missiles crash into the earth, dealing damage to all players hit.

A complete list of Kordac's abilities can be found below:

Arcane Bombardment When he reaches 100 energy, Kordac assaults the battlefield with arcane missiles, inflicting damage on all players within 4 yards of missile impact. Overcharged Lasers Kordac fires lasers that track random players over 10 seconds, dealing damage to and knocking back players that get caught in the beams' path. The lasers leave behind both Overcharged Earth and Empowering Coalescence. Overcharged Earth: Kordac's Overcharged Lasers leave behind zones of destruction, dealing damage to players that walk into these zones. Empowering Coalescence: Arcane power coalesces into orb that, when collected, provide players with 5% increased damage for 10 seconds. This effect stacks. Titanic Impact Kordac smashes into the ground, dealing heavy physical and arcane damage to players caught in the impact. Suppression Burst Kordac imbues random targets with arcane energy. After 5 seconds, the energy explodes, temporarily silencing and pacifying players within 10 yards.

Aggregation of Horrors

Location: The Ringing Deeps

The Aggregation of Horrors can be found in the most southern part of The Ringing Deeps on a small island. If you have TomTom or a similar coordinate finder add-on, you can plug in the coordinates 65.0, 87.6 to be taken directly to the Aggregation of Horrors on a week that it is active.

The Aggregation of Horrors assaults players with crystallized shards from its body during Crystalline Barrage. That is followed by Dark Awakening, in which the Aggregation of Horrors inflicts shadow damage on all players within 150 yards and transforms those fallen shards into Fractured Skardyn, which will attack random players.

A complete list of the Aggregation of Horrors' abilities can be found below:

Crystalline Barrage The Aggregation of Horrors expels shards from its body, inflicting shadow damage on players within 5 yards of the shards' impact. Dark Awakening The Aggregation of Horrors deals shadow damage to all players within 150 yards, and transforms shards into Fractured Skardyn that target and attack random players. Voidquake The Aggregation of Horrors creates a massive earthquake, inflicting shadow damage to all players within 150 yards for 5.4 seconds. Crystal Strike The Aggregation of Horrors attacks its primary target, dealing immediate damage as well as additional shadow damage for 15 seconds. Annihilation Barrage The Aggregation of Horrors inflicts shadow damage on its current target if the player is not in melee range.

Orta, the Broken Mountain

Location: Azj-Kahet

Orta, the Broken Mountain can be found in the northwest section of the City of Threads in Azk-Kahet. If you have TomTom or a similar coordinate finder add-on, you can plug in the coordinates 17.1, 33.4 to be taken directly to Orta on a week when he's active.

Orta pounds into the earth with all of his might with Colossal Slam, damaging players and knocking them into the air. When triggered, Ruptured Runes stun players and deal fire damage for 8 seconds. Finally, when Orta hits 100 energy, he will cast Tectonic Roar, using the might of his roar to damage players and knock them away.

A complete list of Orta's abilities can be found below:

Tectonic Roar At 100 energy, Orta lets loose a mighty roar that deals damage to all players and knocks them back. Additional damage is dealt to players every 2 seconds for 12 seconds. Colossal Slam Orta slams into the ground, dealing damage to players in a frontal cone before him and knocking players into the air. Rupturing Runes Orta invokes a rune of devastation every second for 5 seconds. When triggered, these runes stun players and deal fire damage over 8 seconds. Mountain's Grasp Orta grabs hold of nearby players, dealing damage to those crushed in his grip. The grasp also silences players and deals continuous damage every 1.5 seconds while the player is grasped. Eventually, Orta flings players away from him with Discard Weaklings.

