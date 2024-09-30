World of Warcraft players know it's not officially fall until you partake in Brewfest. A seasonal event first introduced in 2007 during The Burning Crusade and based off of real-life Oktoberfest celebrations, Brewfest is running through October 6. While some minor changes have been made for this year's festivities, including a new cosmetic backpiece (the Homebrewer's Sampling Mantle), many of the core Brewfest activities remain the same: Complete daily quests and festivities to earn Brewfest Prize Tokens for limited-time rewards.

As in past years, there are two camps set up for Brewfest - one for Alliance and one for Horde. The Alliance camp can be found a little ways outside the Gates of Ironforge, whereas the Horde base of operations can be found just outside the Gates of Orgrimmar.

Brewfest is not available on Classic-era realms, as the event was not introduced until The Burning Crusade. Brewfest festivities can be enjoyed on retail and Cataclysm classic servers.

Brewfest Activities

Ram Racing

It wouldn't be Brewfest without the Ram Racing event, which makes its return this year. Speak to the Ram Racing Master at either the Alliance or Horde base camp to mount on the back of a Brewfest riding ram. You'll use a special action button, Ram Racing Reins, to increase the speed of your ram. The goal the first time you participate in Ram Racing is to maintain three different speeds for 8 seconds each, but you'll have to be mindful of your ram's fatigue level because once it hits 0, the ram will move very, very slowly until it recovers. To combat the fatigue, you can ride past baskets of apples that will restore your ram's energy levels.

After completing the first Ram Racing quest, the Ram Racing Master and his Ram Racing Apprentice will have additional quests for you to do that can be completed daily during Brewfest. Completing each quest awards you with Brewfest Prize Tokens.

Chowdown

Speak to the Chowdown Organizer at either the Alliance or Horde base camp to take a seat at a nearby table for the Chowdown competition. This minigame is unique as it involves competing with other players, so if the table is not already full, you'll have to wait for 3 more players to join you. The game begins when 4 players are seated at the table.

The goal of Chowdown is to eat 10 plates of bratwurst before your opponents do. To do that, you'll have 3 possible actions: eat, drink, order more food. You can eat three times before you'll have to order another plate of bratwurst. Be mindful of drinking, too, because if the bar at the top of your screen reaches 100, you'll choke and be unable to eat for a few seconds. The first player to eat 10 plates of bratwurst wins. All players will receive Brewfest Prize Tokens, and the Chowdown champion will receive a Chowdown Champion Token. If you collect 5 Chowdown Champion Tokens, you'll be able to purchase the Brewfest Chowdown Trophy toy.

Party Crashers

Every half hour or so, hostile enemies will invade Brewfest in an attempt to ruin the party. If you help to defeat these enemies, you'll receive an item that you can then turn into a Brewfest NPC ine exchange for 10 Brewfest Prize Tokens. This occurs at both the Horde and Alliance base camps.

Daily Quests

You can accept the quest "Brewfest in Valdrakken" from the Brewfest Organizer at either the Alliance or Horde basecamp. Upon arrival in Valdrakken, you'll meet a NPC who will offer two daily quests that can be completed during Brewfest. There are no daily quests available in the newest zone, Khaz Algar, at this time.

Defeating Coren Direbrew

In addition to the Brewfest activities to enjoy above, you can queue up once a day to defeat Coren Direbrew and put a stop to his never-ending efforts to spoil Brewfest. To join a group, queue for "Coren Direbrew" under the Dungeon Finder. Once your group is queued, you will be taken into Blackrock Depths' Grim Guzzler bar to face Direbrew. He is not particularly hard to defeat, especially for max-level characters, so groups will be able to finish him off in no time at all. You can defeat Coren Direbrew once a day per character.

Killing Coren Direbrew for the first time will yield a quest item, Direbrew's Dire Brew, which can be turned in at the Brewfest base camp in exchange for Brewfest Prize Tokens. In addition, for this iteration of Brewfest, Direbrew has a chance to drop one of the following epic-quality trinkets:

Brawler's Statue On use, this trinket temporarily increases armor for 20 seconds. Mithril Wristwatch Your harmful spells have a chance to increase your spell power for 10 seconds. Thousand-Year Pickled Egg Your direct healing and healing-over-time spells have a chance to increase your haste for 10 seconds. Coren's Cold Chromium Coaster Critically striking has a chance to increase your attack power for 10 seconds. Bitterest Balebrew Charm On use, this trinket summons a Black Brewmaiden who will aid you in battle. You can also /wave at her for a pint of Brewfest Brew. Bubbliest Brightbrew Charm On use, this trinket summons a Black Brewmaiden who will increase your party's vigor. You can also /wave at her for a pint of Brewfest Brew.

You'll also receive a Keg-Shaped Treasure Chest on your first kill of the day per character. This chest contains Brewfest Prize Tokens and has a chance to contain limited-time rewards:

Great Brewfest Kodo Mount Swift Brewfest Ram Mount Tremendous Tankard O' Terror One-Handed Mace Terrific Tankard O' Terror Off-Hand Item Direbrew's Bloodied Shanker Dagger Renewed Proto-Drake: Brewfest Armor Rostrum of Transformation customization for Renewed Proto-Drake

Collecting Bar Tab Barrels

During Brewfest, you can collect Bar Tab Barrels from bars throughout Khaz Algar. Clicking the barrel and "completing" the quest will reward you with 10 Brewfest Prize Tokens per barrel. This might not seem like a lot, but with dragon riding, it's faster than ever to visit all the "bars" and the amount of tokens adds up.

A complete list of bar locations in Khaz Algar includes:

Just north of Freywold Village, Isle of Dorn, coordinates 41.9, 73.6

Isle of Dorn, coordinates 41.9, 73.6 Stonelight Rest in Dornogal, coordinates 44.1, 47.9

in Dornogal, coordinates 44.1, 47.9 Gundargaz in The Ringing Deeps, coordinates 47.7, 32.2

in The Ringing Deeps, coordinates 47.7, 32.2 Opportunity Point in The Ringing Deeps, coordinates 63.4, 78.8

in The Ringing Deeps, coordinates 63.4, 78.8 Southern Mereldar in Hallowfall, coordinates 42.6, 55.7

in Hallowfall, coordinates 42.6, 55.7 North of Mereldar on the facing island in Hallowfall, coordinates 49.1, 40.0

on the facing island in Hallowfall, coordinates 49.1, 40.0 The Trap Door in the Weaver's Lair , Azj-Kahet, coordinates 56.6, 40.3

, Azj-Kahet, coordinates 56.6, 40.3 Bottom-right corner of Azj-Kahet, follow the path north from Maddening Deep until the road splits and take the right-most path, coordinates 77.8, 62.7

follow the path north from until the road splits and take the right-most path, coordinates 77.8, 62.7 The Skittering Lounge in the City of Threads , Azj-Kahet, coordinates 51.5, 22.0

, Azj-Kahet, coordinates 51.5, 22.0 The Cobwebs in the City of Threads, Azj-Kahet, coordinates 57.7, 39.9

Brewfest Rewards

Once you've collected your fair share of Brewfest Prize Tokens, you'll want to make sure you spend them before the event ends on Oct. 6. Vendors can be found at both the Alliance and Horde Brewfest base camps. The following rewards are available this year, in addition to a number of Ancient Heirloom pieces:

Homebrewer's Sampling Mantle 200 Brewfest Tokens Orange Brewfest Bulwark 200 Brewfest Tokens Brew Barrel 200 Brewfest Tokens Bottomless Brewfest Stein 10 Brewfest Tokens Blue Brewfest Hat 50 Brewfest Tokens Brown Brewfest Hat 50 Brewfest Tokens Green Brewfest Hat 50 Brewfest Tokens Purple Brewfest Hat 50 Brewfest Tokens Brewfest Dress 200 Brewfest Tokens Brewfest Slippers 100 Brewfest Tokens Brewfest Regalia 200 Brewfest Tokens Brewfest Boots 100 Brewfest Tokens Garland of Grain 150 Brewfest Tokens Tabard of Brew 200 Brewfest Tokens Pandaren Brewpack 100 Brewfest Tokens Brewfest Keg Pony 200 Brewfest Tokens Brewfest Pony Keg 100 Brewfest Tokens Pint-Sized Pink Pachyderm 100 Brewfest Tokens Stout Alemental 200 Brewfest Tokens Wolpertinger's Tankard 200 Brewfest Tokens Steamworks Sausage Grill 200 Brewfest Tokens Brewfest Banner 100 Brewfest Tokens Brewfest Reveler's Hearthstone 200 Brewfest Tokens Preserved Brewfest Hops 20 Brewfest Tokens

