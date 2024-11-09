Like multiple other anniversary events in WoW: The War Within, the chain of objectives that starts with the Damp Ransom Note can be easy to miss. This chain isn't part of other secret events, such as Guest Relations, but it does reward you with a handful of tokens that you can use to purchase more anniversary items before the event is over in January.

When you first look at the board next to Alyx, you likely won't be able to interact with any of the papers posted on it. However, you can trigger access to those papers, specifically the Damp Ransom Note, which leads you on a new anniversary adventure.

Access The Damp Ransom Note

After you complete the initial quests for the anniversary where Alyx has you go around and speak to different NPCs, you gain a dialog option with Alyx where you ask her for tougher challenges. She asks if you're sure, so you confirm that you are. Then, when the window pops up asking if you're sure you want to do this because the action can't be undone, confirm once again that you are sure you want these tougher riddles. When you finish this exchange, Alyx tells you to take a look at the bulletin board next to her.

The paper posted in the top left corner of the bulletin board is the Damp Ransom Note. Interact with it, and you'll find the note in your inventory. You can read it for clues on where to go next for this secret of Azeroth.

Finding The Soggy Celebration Crate

Close

Once you have the note, your next stop is actually Zuldazar. The fastest way to get there if you aren't a mage is to go back to Orgrimmar or Stormwind and use the portal room to get to Zandalar or Kul Tiras, depending on your faction. In the river to the west of Dazar'alor, there's a waterfall next to an area called Tal'farrak. Swim underwater at the base of the waterfall to find Nikto, then purchase a Clam Digger from him.

Find Gerald

Gerald is a clam, and you'll find him on a ledge almost directly above Nikto. You have a dialog option to use the Clam Digger to get Gerald to open, and you need to pick that choice. In Gerald's mouth, you find a Soggy Celebration Crate. Interact with it to pick it up, and you get a quest to take the crate to Alyx.

Horde players can return to Alyx quickly by using the Orgrimmar portal in Dazar'alor, then using the Caverns of Time portal.

Return to the Caverns of Time and the anniversary area outside its entrance to give the crate to Alyx and finish the quest. The Damp Ransom Note will still be in your inventory, but you can now delete it without worrying if you'll need it again. With that, you'll have completed this secret of Azeroth event for the anniversary.

World of Warcraft: The War Within Base Game World of Warcraft Platform(s) PC Released August 26, 2024 Developer(s) Blizzard Publisher(s) Blizzard Genre MMORPG Expand