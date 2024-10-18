World of Warcraft's latest expansion, The War Within, has introduced no shortage of new mounts to collect, from birds and bees to ancient machinery creations and lynxes.

The lynx mounts are associated with the Hallowfall Arathi, a new faction in this expansion with their base located in none other than Hallowfall. One of the two lynx mounts, the Vermillion Imperial Lynx, can be achieved just by reaching Renown 21 with that faction. The more regal-looking lynx mount, however (the Dauntless Imperial Lynx) is a bit trickier to get your hands on.

Spreading The Light Event

The Dauntless Imperial Lynx is a possible reward from Spreading The Light, a weekly event in northeast Hallowfall. Head far north towards the Light's Blooming area (the closest flight path is Hillhelm Family Farm). Once you arrive, you'll see a number of farms in the area surrounded by unlit Keyflames. By killing enemies and looting treasures in the Light's Blooming area, you will collect Radiant Remnants, which can then be used to light these Keyflames. Each minor Keyflame in the area takes 3 Radiant Remnants to light, while the major Keyflames at each farm site take 20 Radiant Remnants.

To participate in the Spreading The Light event, you must first reach Renown 3 with the Hallowfall Arathi on at least one character.

As you start lighting Keyflames, NPC characters will appear at each site, and they'll have a quest for you - marked by a blue exclamation point above their heads when they arrive. All of these quests can be completed once per week per character, and many of those quests drop a Lamplighter Supply Satchel as a reward. On top of lighting minor Keyflames to trigger quests, major Keyflames will unlock bonus objectives at each farm site that will also drop a Lamplighter Supply Satchel. Mini bosses will occasionally spawn at each farm site, as well.

Lamplighter Supply Satchel

Lamplighter Supply Satchels have a low chance at containing the Dauntless Imperial Lynx mount, so once you've completed all of your weekly quests on each character, it's entirely up to luck whether the lynx will be inside one of your satchels. You do not have to be level 80 for the mount to drop, as players have reported getting the mount on alternate characters as low as level 70. The Dauntless Imperial Lynx can then be used on all of your characters as long as they are at least level 10.

These Lamplight Supply Satchels also contain Valorstones (used to upgrade your gear) and Resonance Crystals (used to purchase rewards from the faction vendors, like the Vermillion Imperial Lynx), and completing the Spreading The Light quests and events also reward Hallowfall Arathi reputation, so it's well worth doing.

