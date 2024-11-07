WoW: The War Within made some changes to crafting, but the basics of professions remain the same. Professions are split into two categories: primary and secondary. Primary professions limit you to two at a time, meaning you'd have to start from the beginning if you change them, and include options like tailoring, mining, and alchemy.

Related WoW: The War Within: How to get the Dauntless Imperial Lynx mount This regal-looking cat is a possible reward from the new Spreading The Light event in Hallowfall.

Secondary professions don't limit you, and you can learn and level all of them on a single character. These professions include cooking and fishing, which are great for keeping you stocked up with buff food. But when it comes to fishing in The War Within, it can feel like there's a lot you need to know to be a successful fisherman.

Learning How To Fish In Khaz Algar And Leveling Your Skill

First, you need to speak with the fishing trainer in Dornogal so you'll be able to gain skill points while fishing in new zones. While you'll find multiple fishing trainers in the new zones, Drokar in Dornogal at the coordinates of 50.4, 26.8 is the first one you come across, and he's in the primary city for the expansion, making him the most convenient trainer to learn from.

Once you learn to fish in Khaz Algar, you'll see your fishing journal update with information about what you might catch in these new areas. From here, you have two main ways to earn skill levels. First, you need to start fishing in the new areas. You probably won't catch many actual fish when you're starting out due to your low skill level, but you can still gain levels when you fish up junk items.

Starting out in higher level areas makes it more difficult to level your fishing, as you have a lower chance of gaining a skill point when you aren't at an appropriate level for that area.

You can boost your fishing skills with Soaked Journal Entries as well, which are items that you have a chance to fish from pools, or you can purchase them with Mereldar Derby Marks. Additionally, you can make fishing easier using Perception as a secondary stat, which can be done by buying or crafting an Algari Weaverline and adding an Algari Seekerthread to it. Tailors are able to craft fishing hats that you can equip as profession gear as well, giving you another boost to Perception.

Hallowfall Fishing Derby

Every Saturday, you can participate in the weekly fishing derby quest to earn Mereldar Derby Marks. These marks can be used to purchase items like the Soaked Journal Entries, as well as other options such as cooking recipes. To participate, speak with Captain Oathmyt at 44.2, 61.6 for the weekly quest. The quest is available for 24 hours, and it asks you to collect three specific trophy fish. Accepting the quest gives you a buff that allows you to catch trophy fish for an hour, but you won't be able to get the buff again until next week if it wears off.

All The New Fish In The War Within

As far as fish added to this expansion, aside from the trophy fish go, there are 20 new fish you're able to catch. The zone you're in and the type of pool you fish from will impact the fish you're most likely to catch.

Fish Zone Pool Arathor Hammerfish Hallowfall Blood in the Water Awoken Coelacanth Azj-Kahet Requires Whispering Stargazer's buff Bismuth Bitterling Isle of Dorn, Ringing Deeps Glimmerpool Bloody Perch Isle of Dorn, Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall Blood in the Water, Bloody Perch Swarm, Calm Surfacing Ripple, Festering Rotpool, Swarm of Slum Sharks Crystalline Sturgeon Isle of Dorn, Ringing Deeps Glimmerpool Cursed Ghoulfish All Appears when fishing in an area above your fishing skill Dilly-Dally Dace Isle of Dorn, Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall Blood in the Water, Calm Surfacing Ripple, Festering Rotpool Dornish Pike Isle of Dorn, Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall Calm Surfacing Ripple Goldengill Trout All Festering Rotpool, Glimmerpool, Infused Ichor Spill Kaheti Slum Shark Hallowfall, Azj-Kahet Blood in the Water, Swarm of Slum Sharks Nibbling Minnow All Calm Surfacing Ripple Pale Huskfish Azj-Kahet Festering Rotpool, Infused Ichor Spill Queen's Lurefish Hallowfall, Azj-Kahet Royal Ripple Quiet River Bass Isle of Dorn, Ringing Deeps Calm Surfacing Ripple, River Bass Pool Regal Dottyback Hallowfall, Azj-Kahet Royal Ripple Roaring Anglerseeker All Anglerseeker Torrent Sanguine Dogfish All Blood in the Water, Bloody Perch Swarm Specular Rainbowfish Isle of Dorn, Ringing Deeps Glimmerpool Spiked Sea Raven Isle of Dorn, Hallowfall Anglerseeker Torrent, Calm Surfacing Ripple, Glimmerpool, Stargazer Swarm Whispering Stargazer Isle of Dorn, Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall Stargazer Swarm

If you notice that you're catching a lot of Cursed Ghoulfish, then you'll want to go to a lower level area to increase your skill. This should help prevent you from picking up more, so you can catch fish that are actually useful. Remember to also toss the Cursed Ghoulfish back into the water as soon as possible, otherwise it makes leveling your skill unnecessarily difficult with its debuff. From here, you should be set to spend your day by the water and gather ingredients for cooking, or items to put up for sale on the auction house.

World of Warcraft: The War Within Platform(s) PC Released August 26, 2024 Developer(s) Blizzard Publisher(s) Blizzard Genre MMORPG