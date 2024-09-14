World of Warcraft: The War Within has introduced a new form of instanced content: Delves. Delves are bite-sized dungeons, taking only 10 to 20 minutes to complete, and just like completing raids and Mythic dungeons each week, completing Delves will earn you rewards in your weekly Great Vault.

Delves can be completed solo or with a group of up to five players, just like a traditional dungeon. However, if you have less than five players, you'll be joined by a seasonal NPC companion that you can designate as either a damage dealer or healer. This makes it possible to complete Delves solo with any class and specialization you want, regardless of whether you play tank, healer or DPS.

How To Unlock Delves

Delves unlock naturally as you play through The War Within campaign. Eventually, you'll get to the quest Delve into the Earth, which will require you to complete Earthcrawl Mines to progress the story. This first Delve serves as a tutorial, will introduce you to your NPC companion, and gives you a walkthrough as to how delves work.

Your first Delve starts at Tier 1, with all other Tiers (up to 11) grayed out. Until you hit level 80 and complete The War Within campaign, you can only complete up to Tier 3 Delves. After unlocking the achievement War Within Delves: Endgame, you'll be able to access Tier 4 Delves and higher.

War Within Delves: Endgame Achievement Requirements Completion of a Tier 3 Delve Completing the Khaz Algar main story campaign Reaching level 80

To unlock higher Tiers, you'll need to finish a Delve of the previous Tier successfully (finishing Tier 4 will open Tier 5, finishing Tier 5 will open Tier 6, and so on). Completing a Tier on one Delve will open the next Tier level on all other Delves, both for you and your Warband. This means you don't have to grind out Tier levels on each of your characters: You only have to do it once.

Since grouping up is an option for completing Delves, it's worth nothing that parties will only be able to complete the highest Delve Tier that every member of the party has unlocked. If one person in your party only has up to Tier 5 unlocked, then the party as a whole will only be able to complete a Tier 5 Delve, even if other members of the party have Tier 8 unlocked.

There are 11 Delve Tiers in total, but Tier 8 is what's needed for maximum gear rewards. Tiers 9-11 are currently only for achievements and bragging rights.

Delve Locations in The War Within

At the time of this article, there are 12 Delves located across Khaz Algar in each of its zones: Isle of Dorn, Hallowfall, The Ringing Deeps, and Azj-Kahet.

We've provided coordinates to each Delve entrance. You can use an add-on such as TomTom to plug in the coordinates for easy travel to each location.

Isle of Dorn

Earthcrawl Mines (Coordinates 38.77, 73.51)

Kriegval's Rest (Coordinates 61.8, 42.72)

Fungal Folly (Coordinates 52.36, 66.06)

The Ringing Deeps

The Waterworks (Coordinates 46.27, 48.12)

The Dread Pit (Coordinates 73.61, 38.49)

Azj-Kahet

The Spiral Weave (Coordinates 45.21, 19.5)

Tak-Rethan Abyss (Coordinates 54.89, 72.65)

The Underkeep (Coordinates 57.34, 64.58)

Zekvir's Lair (Coordinates 9.67, 33.92)

Hallowfall

Skittering Breach (Coordinates 66.55, 61.79)

Nightfall Sanctum (Coordinates 35.27, 46.05)

The Sinkhole (Take the sinkhole at coordinates 50.75, 50.25)

Mycomancer Cavern (Coordinates 70.88, 31)

Managing Your Delve Companion

Each season will introduce a new companion, a NPC that levels and gains abilities as you complete Delves. The season one companion, Brann Bronzebeard, can be either a damage dealer (DPS) or healer, and you can change his role at the beginning of each Delve by interacting with the Explorer League supplies. As Brann levels up, he'll learn new abilities, and you can customize him even further by gathering "Curios." Curios are items you can equip Brann with to give him additional skills and power up his abilities in order to make Delve runs a tiny bit smoother. There are currently two types of Curios in the game, Combat Curios and Utility Curios, and Brann can have one of each equipped.

Curios are random drops at the end of high-Tier Delves. All Curios you find start at level 1, and can be increased up to power level 4 by looting higher-power Curios from treasure chests at the end of Delves.

A complete list of Season 1 Combat Curios:

Idol of Final Will Brann designates a player to guide his shot, before firing towards their location and dealing physical damage to the first two enemies hit. Porcelain Arrowhead Idol Brann's spells have a chance to weaken enemies, increasing the chance to land critical strikes on them. Unbreakable Iron Idol When a player's health falls below 40%, the idol taunts nearby enemies and deals physical damage to them for 10 seconds. This can only occur once every 2 minutes. Idol of the Earthmother Brann's spells have a chance to trigger the idol, shielding an injured player for 70% of their missing health. Rage-Filled Idol Brann enters an intense rage in combat, periodically increasing his damage done by 5% every 2.5 seconds for 10 seconds. While this effect lasts, Brann suffers 3% of his maximum health every 1 second. Light-Touched Idol This idol triggers when a player uses a defensive ability with a cooldown of 30 seconds or longer. The idol then heals them for 4% of their health every 1 second for 10 seconds.

A complete list of Season 1 Utility Curios includes:

Relicblood of Zekvir While in combat, a bloodbeast will randomly attach itself to Brann, periodically granting a buff to nearby players that increases damage and healing done by 2% and reduces maximum health by 3% for 1 minute. Olden Seeker Relic When Brann uses gathering tools, there is a chance for him to unearth up to 2 powerful artifacts that will grant your party a boon. Time Lost Relic Brann's spells have a chance to warp the flow of time for all nearby players for 12 seconds. Casting, movement, cooldowns and attack speeds are reduced by 30% while this effect lasts. Amorphous Relic Players gain either a Massive or Miniature buff upon entering combat. Massive increases size, maximum health and damage and healing. Miniature reduces size and increases movement speed and haste. Streamlined Relic The party's movement speed is increased by 40% while out of combat. In combat, party haste is increased by 20% for 8 seconds. Lifeless Necrotic Relic The idol prevents fatal damage on players. Instead, players are healed for an amount equal to 100% of their maximum health and are turned undead. While undead, players cannot be healed, lose 5% of their maximum health every second, and gain increased damage and healing. Relic of Sentience When Brann activates steel trap, there is a chance for an additional trap to be thrown.

It is expected that the Delves' companion will rotate with each season, but information about future companions was not available at the time of this article.

Better Rewards with Bountiful Delves

Once you've reached level 80 and unlocked Delves Tiers 4 and above, you'll also receive the quest "Bountiful Delves!" from Brann Bronzebeard in Dornogal. Upon completion of that quest, you will have access to four Bountiful Delves per day. The Bountiful Delves rotate daily, so you'll have to look on your map to see which Delves have a glowing door icon that day - the glowing icon means they are bountiful, and if you hover over the Delve in question, it will inform you that it's a Bountiful Delve.

Unlike regular Delves, Bountiful Delves have a locked treasure chest at the end that contains significantly better-than-average loot. Bountiful Delves that are Tier 8 and above will have the best rewards. However, to unlock these chests, you'll need a Restored Coffer Key. There are plenty of ways to get Restored Coffer Keys each week, including:

Completing weekly activities

Collect and combine Coffer Key Shards, which drop from world quests and other outdoor events

Raise your Renown level with the 4 factions in Khaz Algar (Council of Dornogal, Assembly of the Deeps, Hallowfall Arathi, Severed Threads)

Purchase Restored Coffer Keys from Sir Finley Mrgglton for 2,000 Undercoins

