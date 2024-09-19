Ara-Kara, City of Echoes is one of World of Warcraft: The War Within's new dungeons, and it joins the lineup for the expansion's first Mythic+ season. The entrance to this dungeon can be found in the City of Threads in the southwest corner of Azj-Kahet.

In Ara-Kara, City of Echoes, you'll face off against three main bosses: Avanoxx, Anub'zekt and Ki'katal the Harvester. Depending on the Keystone difficulty, you'll have to deal with the additional challenge of the seasonal Mythic+ affixes.

Using an add-on like TomTom, you can plug in the coordinates 52.1, 45.7 to easily find your way to Ara-Kara's entrance.

First Boss: Avanoxx

The first boss, Avanoxx, must be summoned. To summon her, you'll first have to defeat three shrilling voice mini-bosses located in a web on each corner of the map: Ixin, Nakt, and Atik. Nakt can be found in the center platform, where the boss will later spawn. It's best to kill this mini-boss first. Ixin can be found in a web on the left platform, and Atik can be found in a web on the right platform. After killing the three shilling voices, return to the center platform, where Avanoxx will spawn.

Avanoxx's main abilities include Voracious Bite, which inflicts damage on the tank; Gossamer Onslaught, which causes damage to the whole party and leaves behind webbing on the ground that causes additonal damage; and Alerting Shrill, which summons Starved Crawlers that fixate on each member of the party. New to Mythic+ difficulty, Avanoxx will become Insatiable and eat any Starved Crawlers that reach her, giving her a stacking damage buff that lasts for 12 seconds. As a group, you'll want to make sure you burn down all Starved Crawlers before this happens.

A complete list of Avanoxx's abilities can be found below:

Insatiable Avanoxx consumes Starved Crawlers that get close to her, giving her a damage buff. This buff stacks for each Starved Crawler consumed. Alerting Shrill Avanoxx calls on Starved Crawlers to hatch from nearby eggs and inflicts damage to all players for 3 seconds. Starved Crawlers will fixate on a random player. Gossamer Onslaught Avanoxx throws toxic webs all around her, inflicting damage on all players for 5 seconds. These webs leave behind Vile Webbing at the targets' locations, which inflict further damage to players that stand in them. Web Wrap If players reach 5 stacks of Vile Webbing, they will be wrapped in a web and incapacitated for 10 seconds. Voracious Bite Avanoxx bites her primary target 3 times. Each bite deals damage, and the final bite increases the target's damage taken by 50% for 10 seconds.

Second Boss: Anub'zekt

There is nothing special about making your way to Anub'zekt: Just follow the path of the dungeon and kill enemies along the way, and eventually you'll come across this second boss's platform. Anub'zekt's primary ability to worry about is Infestation, which targets a random player. That player should move away from the rest of the party, because when Infestation ends, it will spawn a Ceaseless Swarm, which travels around the battlefield doing damage to party members caught in its path. Anub'zekt will periodically call upon his entire brood for Eye of the Swarm, where the whole party will have to find a safe space to avoid taking fatal amounts of damage.

A complete list of Anub'zekt's abilities can be found below:

Impale Anub'zekt launches a cone of spikes across the battlefield towards his target. Players caught in these spikes will suffer damage and be knocked back. Burrowing Charge Anub'zekt burrows through the battlefield to charge at a random player, dealing damage and knocking back players caught in his path. Infestation Anub'zekt will target a random player and attack them with a swarm of insects, dealing damage for 5 seconds. Upon removal, the insects will form a Ceaseless Swarm. Ceaseless Swarm The Ceaseless Swarm travels the battlefield, inflicting damage and slowing the movement speed of any players it touches. This debuff stacks, so players will want to avoid coming into contact with the Ceaseless Swarm ring. Eye of the Swarm When he reaches 100 energy, Anub'zekt will cover the battlefield with a massive swarm of insects. These insects will continuously apply Ceaseless Swarm to any player caught outside of the safe zone.

Tailors with a Khaz Algar skill of at least 25 can interact with Discordant Attendants located throughout Ara-Kara, City of Echoes to receive an on-use item, Silk Thread, that stuns mobs for a short period of time.

Third Boss: Ki'katal the Harvester

Ki'katal the Harvester is the final boss you'll encounter in Ara-Kara, City of Echoes, and is also arguably the most difficult. The most important mechanic to be aware of in this fight is Cosmic Singularity, Ki'katal the Harvester's signature move that, once cast, will pull all players in towards a fatal detonation.

The only way to avoid being pulled into this detonation is by killing Bloodworkers - little mobs that will come running in from the sides all throughout the fight. They only need to be hit once, and they'll flee, leaving behind puddles of Black Blood on the ground. Standing in these puddles will root you, ensuring that you don't get pulled to your death during Cosmic Singularity.

A complete list of Ki'katal the Harvester's abilities can be found below:

Bloodworkers Ki'katal the Harvester calls on Bloodworkers, who come running with Black Blood. Any damage taken will cause these workers to drop the blood and flee. Grasping Blood Spilled blood will leave behind puddles of Black Blood on the ground. Standing in these puddles will summon Grasping Bloods, which root players in place and inflict damage on them for 1 minute. Grasping Bloods must be destroyed to free the player. On Mythic+ difficulty, only one player can stand in each puddle, meaning you need to make sure there are at least 5 puddles on the ground for each Cosmic Singularity. Cosmic Singularity Ki'Katal the Harvester pulls in all players with Cosmic Singularity. Once the cast is finished, all players within 10 yards of Ki'Katal suffer immense damage and are knocked away. If players survive the initial knockback, they will receive the Faded debuff, reducing damage done and increasing damage taken for 12 seconds. Cultivated Poisons All players are infected with cultivated poison, which deals nature damage every second for 8 seconds. Upon removal, it travels across the battlefield in waves, causing additional damage to any players caught in those waves. Erupting Webs Ki'Katal the Harvester will summon several spiderwebs onto the battlefield, causing damage to any players caught in the webs and stunning them for 6 seconds.