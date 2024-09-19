City of Threads is a four-boss dungeon, newly introduced in World of Warcraft: The War Within, and it is one of the six dungeons that make up the expansion's first Mythic+ season.

This dungeon is an instanced version of the zone by the same name, which is located in the southwest corner of Azj'Kahet. As you explore this Nerubian city, you'll face off against Orator Krix'vizk, Fangs of the Queen, The Coaglamation and Izo, the Grand Splicer. As you increase your Keystone difficulty, you'll also have to deal with this season's numerous Mythic+ affixes.

Using an add-on like TomTom, you can plug in the coordinates 46.81, 68.95 to easily find your way to the City of Threads' entrance.

First Boss: Orator Krix'vizk

Orator Krix'vizk of the Fifth Strand is the first boss you'll face off against in the City of Threads, and he also packs a great deal of damage. The most important thing to know here is that you'll be forced to fight this boss at close range - at the start of the fight, his Chains of Oppression will pull everyone in close to him, and will continuously pull back anyone who gets too far away.

You'll also have to keep moving during this boss fight, and all players should be mindful of when Orator Krix'vizk casts Vociferous Indoctrination; this will leave behind Lingering Influence, which does intense damage to everyone standing in the area, so be prepared to move out of it. And fast.

A complete list of Orator Krix'vizk's abilities can be found below:

Chains of Oppression Orator Krix'vizk pulls all players into close range with shadowy chains. If a player moves more than 10 yards away, they will be forced back into range and take shadow damage. Subjugate Orator Krix'vizk deals heavy damage to his target and reduces their movement speed for 10 seconds. Terrorize Orator Krix'vizk unleashes a screech in a cone shape in front of him. Players caught in this cone will take shadow damage and be feared for 4 seconds. Shadows of Doubt When cast, this spell inflicts shadow damage on two random players for 6 seconds. Upon expiration or removal, four shadowy orbs explode outward from the player, dealing damage to players hit and stunning them temporarily. Vociferous Indoctrination Orator Krix'vizk inflicts shadow damage to all players and leaves behind an area of Lingering Influence. Lingering Influence will inflict heavy shadow damage every second to any players that remain in the area.

Second Boss: Fangs of the Queen

The Fangs of the Queen, twins Nx and Vx, must first be revealed. After defeating the first boss, Orator Krix'vizk, carry on across the bridge, and you'll come across an enemy named Xeph'itik. After getting him to half-health, Xeph'itik will surrender and throw "perfumes" at all players. This gives players the debuff Pheromone Veil, which will create a scent trail to all of Queen Ansurek's hidden guards in the area.

Players need to kill 4 Eyes of the Queen, which spawn randomly. These Eyes of the Queen can only be found by following the scent trail, which will appear as purple shadowy figures pointing you in the right direction. Once located, expose the Eyes of the Queens and dispose of them. After you've killed all 4, Vizier will lead you to the actual boss fight - Fangs of the Queen. This fight is a bit different from others in this instance, as there are two bosses to worry about. This fight is also split into two phases, with abilities changing in each phase.

A complete list of the abilities in Stage One: Nx, the Shrouded Fang can be found below:

Synergic Step The Fangs of the Queen dash towards a targeted player and inflict damage to each player caught in their path. After completing this move, Nx and Vx swap positions. Shade Slash Nx launches towards a targeted player, inflicting damage to all enemies in a frontal cone, and leaving behind an Echoing Shade. Echoing Shades mimic the original Shade Slash attack in the direction they're facing. Duskbringer Nx inflicts heavy shadow damage on the targeted player for 3.5 seconds, and then unleashes its power to deal shadow damage to all players within 15 yards of Nx and any Echoing Shades. Ice Sickles Vx casts frosted daggers at all players, inflicting frost damage to all players caught in the dagger's line of travel. The dagger then embeds itself into players, reducing movement speed and inflicting additional frost damage for 12 seconds. Ice Sickles can be dispelled. Knife Throw Vx throws an icy knife at a random player, inflicting heavy damage for 3 seconds.

A complete list of the abilities in Stage Two: Vx, the Frosted Fang can be found below:

Rime Dagger Vx slices her primary target, dealing damage. The frosted daggers then explode, applying Freezing Blood to the target and inflicting frost damage on all players. Freezing Blood Freezing Blood is a stacking effect caused by Rime Dagger. Freezing Blood inflicts frost damage on players affected every 1 second, unless standing nearby another player. If a player reaches 16 stacks of Freezing Blood, they will be frozen solid and stunned for 30 seconds, while taking heavy amounts of frost damage. Dark Paranoia Nx targets a random player and inflicts shadow damage on them every 2 seconds for 20 seconds. Standing near allies while under the effects of Dark Paranoia will inflict them with shadow damage and horrify them for 5 seconds. Shadow Shunpo Nx shadowsteps to a random player and stabs them, causing immediate physical damage and additional shadow damage for 8 seconds.

Throughout the dungeon, you'll see projected images of Queen Ansurek. Rogues, Priests and Khaz Algar Engineers with at least 25 skill level can interact with these projections to grant the party a 30 second Stolen Power buff. This buff increases damage and healing done, and heightens movement speed.

Third Boss: The Coaglamation

Your journey in the City of Threads will eventually lead you to a room with a dozen or so hostile globs on the floor - killing these enemies is easy as they have low health and don't have any spells of note. Once you kill them all, they will coagulate and turn into the third boss of the dungeon, The Coaglamation.

The main thing to remember here is that The Coaglamation will periodically summon orbs of black blood with his move, Viscous Darkness. These orbs move towards The Coaglamation and, if they reach the boss, they will heal him. You don't want that to happen, so that means that everyone in the party will want to keep an eye out for these orbs and soak them before they reach the boss.

A complete list of The Coaglamation's abilities can be found below:

Viscous Darkness This is The Coaglamation's signature move. The Coaglamation will slam the ground, knocking back and doing damage to all players. This move will also summon orbs of black blood from all corners of the room that will travel towards The Coaglamation. If these orbs reach the boss, they will be absorbed, healing The Coaglamation. Players should absorb as many orbs as possible. Corrupted Coating Players that come into contact with orbs of black blood will be afflicted with Corrupted Coating. Corrupted Coating absorbs healing done, so it should be healed off as soon as possible. Oozing Smash The Coaglamation attacks its current target, inflicting shadow damage and reducing healing received for 10 seconds. Blood Surge The Coaglamation inflicts shadow damage on all players within 8 yards and creates a growing pool of black blood at its location. Move The Coaglamation out of this pool, as standing in these pools will cause shadow damage and reduce players' movement speed. Dark Pulse Upon reaching 100 energy, The Coaglamation will inflict heavy shadow damage on all players.

Fourth Boss: Izo, The Grand Splicer

Upon reaching the final room of the dungeon, you'll see that the fourth boss, Izo, The Grand Splicer, is not immediately targetable. You'll have to kill her two guards first. The guards will cast a lot of the same spells that the boss will ultimately use, so it's a good idea to pay attention to what they're doing as Izo will repeat much of it on a grander scale.

Many of Izo's spells do heavy group damage, so things can get chaotic very quickly. Tanks and healers should be on guard for this final fight, while damage dealers should be prepared to pop a health potion or use a healthstone, if available.

A complete list of Izo, The Grand Splicer's abilities can be found below:

Shifting Anomalies Izo creates 4 spheres that knock back and inflict shadow damage on players who make contact with them. These anomalies move positions every 9 seconds. Splice Izo injects all players with an experimental serum, inflicting shadow damage for 6 seconds. Tremor Slam Izo assumes the form of a Nerubian Lord and slams the ground, dealing heavy damage to all players in a circle around her. The Tremor Slam summons Ravenous Scarabs that will attack players. These Ravenous Scarabs must be killed. Umbral Weave Izo assumes the form of a Nerubian Sage to ensnare all players in shadowy webs. These webs do damage and root players in place for 12 seconds, or until destroyed. Process of Elimination Izo calls all 4 Shifting Anomalies to her location and attacks the targeted player with them one at a time. This also deals damage to all players within 10 yards of Izo's target.

