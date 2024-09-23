The final dungeon in World of Warcraft: The War Within's first Mythic+ season is a blast from the past - Grim Batol, located in the Twilight Highlands, first came out in the Cataclysm expansion.

Related WoW: The War Within: Guide to Season 1's Mythic+ Affixes Affixes begin at Keystone Level 2, the first keystone you'll start with this season, and new affixes are introduced as you climb in difficulty.

The four-boss lineup remains the same - you'll face off against General Umbriss, Forgemaster Throngus, Drahga Shadowburner and Erudax - but tweaks have been made to make this a more challenging Mythic+ experience, in addition to the seasonal affixes you'll see as you climb in difficulty level.

There is a Portal Room located in Dornogal at coordinates 53.7, 38.7. From there, players can take the first portal on the right to Twilight Highlands for quick access to the Grim Batol dungeon entrance.

First Boss: General Umbriss

The first boss you'll face off against in this dungeon is General Umbriss, who commands a fleet of twilight drakes. His primary mechanic involves the use of these drakes. General Umbriss will periodically use Commanding Roar, which calls on multiple twilight drakes to cast Shadowflame Breath across the platform in a line. The sections of the arena targeted by twilight drakes will be highlighted in purple - move to the clear part of the arena to avoid being struck by shadowflame.

Other spells used by General Umbriss include Rock Spike, which targets random players and leaves patches of Rumbling Earth behind on the battlefield. It's best to drop these on the sides of the arena, as standing in these patches will inflict damage over time.

A complete list of General Umbriss' abilities can be found below:

Commanding Roar General Umbriss lets forth a Commanding Roar that damages all players and summons twilight drakes to descend on the platform and cast Shadowflame Breath. Shadowflame Breath: Twilight Drakes unleash shadowflame in purple lines across the arena, dealing heavy damage to any players caught in the impact area. Rock Spike Earth shoots up from underneath players in a spike, inflicting damage and knocking players forward. In Mythic+ difficulty, Rock Spike also leaves behind Rumbling Earth. Rumbling Earth: Earth Spike leaves behind patches of rough terrain. Coming into contact with these patches inflicts damage and reduces movement speed by 30%. Skullsplitter General Umbriss unleashes heavy physical damage in an attack on their primary target. The target then bleeds for further physical damage every second for 8 seconds. This effect stacks.

Second Boss: Forgemaster Throngus

A blacksmith for the Twilight Hammer's cult, Forgemaster Throngus forges various weapons throughout the fight that damage players. With Molten Mace, Throngus forges a large fiery mace that increases his melee damage significantly for 10 seconds; with Molten Flurry, Throngus crafts blades that unleash a flurry of fiery attacks on his primary target and periodically damages other players with Molten Sparks. Forging a Molten axe enables Throngus to cast Fiery Cleave, dealing damage to players caught in front of him.

A complete list of Forgemaster Throngus' abilities can be found below:

Forge Weapon Throngus periodically forges new weapons with molten lava to use in battle. Forging weapons takes 4 seconds and during this time, Throngus generates Blistering Heat, which inflicts fire damage on all players. Molten Mace Throngus crafts a mace made out of lava, significantly increasing his melee damage for 10 seconds. His primary target should be prepared to use a defensive spell. Molten Flurry Throngus forges a set of blades, which he uses to attack his primary target over 6 seconds, dealing both physical and fire damage. During his attack, ember sparks will occasionally fly off from the blades and inflict players with Molten Spark. Molten Spark: An ember spark from Throngus' blades deals fire damage to a random player, every second for 6 seconds. Upon expiration, the player leaves behind a Molten Spark Pool. Fiery Cleave Throngus crafts a molten axe and cleaves players in front of him, dealing heavy physical damage to those caught in his path.

Third Boss: Drahga Shadowburner

Drahga Shadowburner attacks with dark magic, using Curse of Entropy to absorb players' health and summoning Shadowflame Spirits that fixate on random players and explode, inflicting party-wide damage with Shadowflame Nova. Decurses are a must for this fight, and as always, we'd recommend using an add-on like Deadly Boss Mods to receive alerts when important spells are about to be cast.

A 1% health, Drahga will call on the assistance of Twilight dragon Valiona. Players will want to burn Valiona down quickly, as Valiona's two spells - Twilight Buffet and Devouring Flame - will deal heavy damage and knock players away. Once Valiona reaches 50% health, the fight is over.

A complete list of Drahga Shadowburner's abilities can be found below:

Invocation of Shadowflame Drahga Shadowburner periodically creates portals around the battlefield. These portals open after 5 seconds, inflicting damage on all players within 10 yards, and releasing a Shadowflame Spirit to fixate on a random player. Flaming Fixate Summoned Shadowflame Spirits will fixate on a random player. They must be burned down quickly as contact with their fixate target will result in heavy damage for that player. Shadowflame Nova: The Shadowflame Spirit explodes, dealing heavy damage to all players. Curse of Entropy Drahga curses players, inflicting shadow damage and absorbing healing equal to 30% of the player's health for 20 seconds. This curse also reduces player movement speed by 40%. This can be dispelled. Shadowflame Bolt Drahga targets a random player with dark energy, inflicting shadowflame damage. Summoning Valiona At 1% health, Drahga will summon Twilight drake Valiona, who will fight alongside Drahga until she reaches 50% remaining health. Twilight Buffet: Valiona unleashes a powerful gust of wind that inflicts shadowflame damage to all players and knocks them back. In Mythic+ difficulty, Twilight Buffet leaves behind traveling Twilight Wind. Twilight Wind: In Mythic+ difficulty, Twilight Wind deals damage to players caught in its swirl every 1 second, and reduces their movement speed by 20%. Devouring Flame In Mythic+ difficulty, Drahga inflicts heavy shadow damage to all players in front of him.

Fourth Boss: Erudax

Upon defeating Drahga, you will make your way to the fourth and final boss in Grim Batol, Erudax. Erudax can channel void energy and call on Void Tendrils to erupt from the ground. These tendrils grab hold of players that step over them, stunning them and dealing damage for 4 seconds, so players will want to be mindful of their surroundings and avoid contact. Erudax's signature move, Shadow Gale, calls on shadows to engulf the arena. Players will have to find and move to a safe space to avoid taking fatal damage from Shadow Gale.

A complete list of Erudax's abilities can be found below:

Shadow Gale Erudax calls on shadows to engulf the arena, inflicting damage to players caught in its storm. Players must move to the safe space - the eye of the shadow - to avoid being caught in the shadow storm. The shadow storm lasts 6 seconds. Abyssal Corruption In Mythic+ difficulty, Erudax infuses a random target with void energy, inflicting shadow damage to players within 6 yards of Erudax's target for 8 seconds. Void Surge Erudax calls on void energy from deep in the earth, inflicting shadow damage to all players and causing Void Tendrils to erupt on the battlefield for 2 minutes. Depth's Grasp: Void Tendrils grab hold of players that step on them, stunning them and inflicting shadow damage for 4 seconds. Void Infusion Erudax infuses the arena's eggs with void energy, causing them to hatch into Mutated Hatchlings. Shadow Corruption: Upon death, Mutated Hatchlings unleash shadow energy that inflicts players with Shadow Wound. Shadow Wound: This debuff causes the player to take 5% increased shadow damage for 15 seconds; this effect stacks. Crush Erudex crushes its primary target, inflicting heavy physical and shadow damage and knocking them back.

Next WoW: The War Within: Guide to Mythic+ Ara-Kara, City of Echoes Ara-Kara, City of Echoes is one of World of Warcraft: The War Within's new dungeons, and it joins the lineup for the expansion's first Mythic+ season.