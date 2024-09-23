Mists of Tirna Scithe is a three-boss dungeon that was first introduced in Shadowlands, World of Warcraft's eighth expansion. It can be found in Ardenweald, a zone in Shadowlands that serves as home to the Night Fae.

The dungeon is back again in The War Within's first Mythic+ season, and despite facing up against the same bosses - Ingra Maloch, Mistcaller and Tred'ova - there are some minor changes made for its return. Like other dungeons this season, as you increase in Keystone difficulty, you'll also have to deal with various Mythic+ affixes that make the dungeon a more challenging experience.

There is a Portal Room located in Dornogal at coordinates 53.7, 38.7. From there, players can take the left-most portal to Ardenweald for quick access to the Mists of Tirna Scithe dungeon entrance.

First Boss: Ingra Maloch

The first boss, Ingra Maloch, functions very similar to the original Shadowlands iteration of this dungeon. At the start of the fight, Ingra Maloch takes control of Droman Oulfarran, and players must avoid attacks from both enemies while focusing their own attacks on Droman Oulfarran. When Oulfarran reaches 20% health, they will break free and cast Droman's Wrath on Maloch, enabling players to attack the boss. Eventually, Maloch will regain control of Oulfarran, so it may take a couple of phases worth of whittling down Oulfarran's health to kill this boss.

A complete list of Ingra Maloch's and Droman Oulfarran's abilities can be found below:

Soul Shackle Ingra Maloch uses magic to take control of Oulfarran, forcing them to attack players with the following spells: Bewildering Pollen: Oulfarran expels a cone of pollen that inflicts damage and disorients players hit for 4 seconds. Tears of the Forest: Oulfarran shoots forth missiles that cover the ground in anima puddles, inflicting damage to players within 3 yards of impact and inflicting further damage to players caught standing in the anima puddles. Weakened Resolve: Each time Oulfarran is forced to cast Tears of the Forest, the number of missiles shot out increases by 1. In Mythic+ difficulty, breaking free of Maloch's control with Wrath of the Forest removes this effect. Wrath of the Forest At 20% health, Oulfarran will temporarily break free of Maloch's control and assist players in battle. Spirit Bolt Maloch fires a bolt of energy at his primary target, dealing shadow damage. Repulsive Visage In Mythic+ difficulty, Maloch compels all players to flee in fear for 3 seconds. Embrace Darkness Maloch protects himself with dark energy, applying Death Shroud to players and reducing his damage taken by 80%. Death Shroud also inflicts shadow damage on players every second, while Maloch is protected by Embrace Darkness. Droman's Wrath removes this effect. Droman's Wrath Oulfarran overpowers Maloch, stunning him and increasing all damage he takes by 200% for 15 seconds.

Night Elves, Tauren, Highmountain Tauren, Druids and Herbalists with a skill level of at least 25 can interact with Overgrown Roots and Depleted Anima Seeds throughout the dungeon. Overgrown Roots provide a shortcut at the beginning of the dungeon, and unlock an area with mushrooms that can be consumed for buffs before the first boss. Depleted Anima Seeds unlock multiple respawn points within the dungeon.

Second Boss: Mistcaller

This second boss is all about games, so everyone should stay on their toes. Mistcaller's Freeze Tag summons an Illusionary Vulpin that will fixate on a player; Patty Cake will cause heavy damage and confuse the primary target for 5 seconds; during Dodge Ball, Mistcaller will throw several anima balls in directed lines that must be dodged; and during Guessing Game, Mistcaller summons several clones and players must destroy the clone that doesn't match the rest.

The games begin before even getting to this boss, where you have to find your way through a maze. Throughout the maze are "rooms," and each room has three or four possible doors covered by fog. Each door will also have a pillar with a symbol in front of it. Your job is to identify which one of the symbols has a unique feature and is different from the rest - that's your key that you've found the correct door to proceed. But be careful, if you choose the wrong symbol, you'll be sent back to the beginning of the maze.

Using a WeakAura like Tirna Maze Navigator will make navigating the maze to get to Mistcaller much easier, as it eliminates guesswork.

A complete list of Mistcaller's abilities can be found below:

Guessing Game Mistcaller summons 4 illusionary clones, each with a symbol. You must destroy the clone with a symbol that is unique from the others. Players will take increased damage during this phase until the correct clone is killed, and if the wrong clone is killed, "Oopsie" will cause the wrong clone to explode, doing heavy damage to all players. In Mythic+ difficulty, Mistcaller will still be targetable during the Guessing Game phase, but will take 100% reduced damage until the correct clone is killed. Dodge Ball Mistcaller throws anima balls in targeted directions, inflicting damage to all players hit. Look for blue arrows that show where Mistcaller is targeting, and side-step out of the way if you are standing in front of those arrows. Patty Cake Mistcaller deals heavy damage to a targeted player (typically the tank) and confuses them for 5 seconds. This spell can be interrupted. Freeze Tag Mistcaller summons an Illusionary Vulpin that fixates on a random player and chases them for 14 seconds. If the vulpin reaches its target, it triggers Freezing Burst. Freezing Burst: If an Illusionary Vulpin comes into contact with its fixated target, it will explode, dealing frost damage and stunning all players within 8 yards for 8 seconds.

Third Boss: Tred'ova

If you manage to beat Mistcaller's games, they'll open a path to jump down a waterfall that will eventually lead you to the third and final boss of this dungeon: Tred'ova. The most important ability to be aware of is that at 70% and 40% health, Tred'ova will feast, triggering Consumption which deals damage to all party members and causes anima missiles to shoot forth at random locations. Each time she feasts, the power of several of Tred'ova's abilities will be increased.

All players should be mindful of their location during this fight. Many of Tred'ova's abilities involve constantly moving, so damage dealers will want to make sure that they don't put themselves out of range of their healer. We'd recommend giving your healer a target marker to easily see where they are at all times.

A complete list of Tred'ova's abilities can be found below:

Coalescing Poison A cloud of poison gathers underneath Tred'ova, and players are pulled in. The poison cloud explodes after 5 seconds, dealing damage to all players within 15 yards of impact. Consumption At 70% and 40% health, Tred'ova feasts on the Cocoon of Lakali and triggers Consumption. During Consumption, all players take damage for 14 seconds and blasts anima missiles at random locations, leaving pools of anima on the ground. Stepping in these anima puddles causes further damage. Accelerated Incubation Tred'ova incubates nearby eggs, summoning 4 Gormling Larva. These larva explode into a pool of acid once killed, dealing damage over 1.5 seconds to any player caught in the pool. Mind Link Tred'ova tethers two random players together, inflicting damage to players for as long as they are linked. Players must move 40 yards away from their linked ally to remove Mind Link. Marked Prey Tred'ova marks a random player that Gormling Larva fixate on for 20 seconds. Acid Expulsion Tred'ova spits acid at nearby players' locations, inflicting damage to any players within 4 yards of impact. As Tred'ova gains power with each Consumption, she will attempt to predict where players are moving and fire globs of acid at those locations as well. In Mythic+ difficulty, missile impact leaves pools on the ground that must be avoided.

