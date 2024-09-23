Siege of Boralus is a returning dungeon for World of Warcraft: The War Within's first Mythic+ season. Originally introduced in the game's seventh expansion, Battle for Azeroth, Siege of Boralus originally had two versions - a version for Alliance and for Horde.

For its return to the Mythic+ roster, you will be running a slightly tweaked Alliance version of the dungeon. The Siege of Boralus features four bosses - Chopper Redhook, Dread Captain Lockwood, Hadal Darkfathom and Viq'Goth. In addition, as you increase in Keystone difficulty, you'll have to deal with this season's various Mythic+ affixes.

There is a Portal Room located in Dornogal at coordinates 53.7, 38.7. From there, players can take the center-right portal to Tiragarde Sound for quick access to the Siege of Boralus dungeon entrance.

First Boss: Chopper Redhook

Chopper Redhook is the first boss you'll face in the Siege of Boralus. The most important thing of note here is that Chopper Redhook cannot be tanked. He will continuously fixate on random enemies with On The Hook and chase after them. If you don't have Deadly Boss Mods, pictured above, we'd strongly recommend installing the add-on for this dungeon so you can be alerted if you are the fixated target. Otherwise, pay close attention to the fight, because if Chopper Redhook catches up with the person he's fixated on, he will do massive damage to them with each hit.

Chopper Redhook also casts Cannon Barrage, which continuously pelts the arena with cannons and causes damage to anyone caught in the area. Heavy Ordnance appears during this barrage; an explosive that must be detonated (by leading the boss into the bombs) before the associated timer expires, or the Heavy Ordnance will explode and inflict damage on the whole party.

A complete list of Chopper Redhook's abilities can be found below:

On The Hook Chopper Redhook fixates on a random player and chases them. In Mythic+ difficulty, Redhook gains Boiling Rage every 2 seconds, which increases his movement speed by 5%. The only way to remove this buff is by leading Redhook over Heavy Ordinance explosives. Iron Hook In Mythic+ difficulty, Redhook damages all party members and pulls them in close. He follows this with Gore Crash, which deals heavy physical damage and knocks back players within 10 yards of him. Cannon Barrage Cannons assault the area, dealing damage to everyone caught in impact locations and knocking them back. During this time, a Heavy Ordnance explosive will also be planted in the arena. Heavy Ordnance: Heavy Ordnance inflicts heavy damage on targets that come into contact with it, or when its timer expires, and also knocks them back. Walking over the ordnance detonates it. Leading the boss into the Heavy Ordnance damages and temporarily stuns him, and increases his damage taken for 10 seconds. In Mythic+ difficulty, if the ordnance is not detonated before its timer expires, it explodes and deals damage to the whole party. Heavy Slash Redhook attacks enemies in a line in front of him, dealing damage and stunning anyone caught in the attack for 4 seconds. Molten Slug Redhook targets a random player, shooting them and inflicting fire damage.

Second Boss: Dread Captain Lockwood

Dread Captain Lockwood commands a fleet and, at 66% and 33% health, she will withdraw from battle and send her crew out to fight for her. During this time, the battlefield will also be bombarded by Dread Volley, which must be avoided. The only way to return Captain Lockwood to the fight is by picking up Unstable Ordnance that her crew will leave behind, and using it to damage her ship.

Beyond intermission phases, Captain Lockwood herself has several abilities she will use when she is present on the battlefield, including Fiery Ricochet - which shoots a player for fire damage and bounces to nearby players - and Sighted Artillery, which will target random players with gunfire.

A complete list of Dread Captain Lockwood's abilities can be found below:

Mass Bombardment In Mythic+ difficulty, Dread Captain Lockwood will periodically call on her crew to bombard targeted players with Sighted Artillery. Sighted Artillery: Lockwood's crew marks random players for bombardment and inflicts heavy damage on players caught in the impact. Fiery Ricochet Shoots a random player and bounces to 3 nearby players, inflicting fire damage over 5 seconds. Evasive In Mythic+ difficulty, Captain Lockwood will frequently leave melee combat unless snared or rooted and perform Gut Shot. Gut Shot: While not in melee range, Lockwood shoots random enemies, dealing damage on impact and additional damage for 8 seconds. Clear the Deck Lockwood targets players in a cone in front of her, inflicting heavy damage on impact and knocking them back. Withdraw In Mythic+ difficulty, Dread Captain Lockwood will retreat back to her ship at 66% and 33% health. Dread Volley: While retreating, Lockwood's crew assaults the battlefield with Dread Volley, dealing heavy damage to players in the impact zone. Crimson Swipe: An Ashvane Deckhand will jump into the fray, inflicting physical damage on a party member and increasing their damage taken for 10 seconds. This effect stacks. Broadside: An Ashvane Cannoneer will fire a cannon that inflicts heavy damage to all players caught in its path. Unstable Ordnance Upon defeat, the Ashvane Cannoneer will leave behind Unstable Ordnance. Players should pick up this ordnance and fire it at the ship to force Captain Lockwood back onto the battlefield. In Mythic+ difficulty, carrying unstable ordnance will reduce movement speed by 45% for 10 seconds.

Third Boss: Hadal Darkfathom

After defeating Captain Lockwood, you'll have to fight your way through enemies and avoid gunfire to come across the third boss, Hadal Darkfathom. The most important part of this fight is the statue in the center of the arena, which you'll be using constantly.

Hadal Darkfathom's signature move, Tidal Surge, will unleash damaging waves from a random side of the arena. To avoid being killed by this wave, you'll have to break line of sight by standing on the opposite side of the statue to avoid being swept away. In this Mythic+ reiteration, Tidal Surge crashes twice in a row - each time from a different direction - so players should be mindful of their surroundings and constantly be ready to move around the statue.

A complete list of Hadal Darkfathom's abilities can be found below:

Crashing Tide A wave crashes over players in a line in front of Darkfathom, inflicting damage to all players hit. In Mythic+ difficulty, Crashing Tide also leaves behind brine pools at impact locations that do further damage to players standing in them. Break Water Pools of water erupt from random locations on the battlefield. These pools inflict frost damage on all players within 5 yards and knocks them back. In Mythic+ difficulty, Break Water also leaves behind brine pools at impact locations that will inflict continuous frost damage to players that stand in them. Tidal Surge Upon reaching full energy, Darkfathom conjures a massive wave of water from a random direction that travels across the arena, inflicting heavy damage to all players caught in the wave. In this reiteration of the Mythic+ dungeon, Tidal Surge crashes twice in a row from different locations. Be prepared to move around the statue at the center of the arena to break line of sight.

Fourth Boss: Viq'Goth

Killing Darkfathom will open up a direct pathway to the final boss, Viq'Goth. A massive sea monster, this fight is distinctly different from the rest as you never actually attack Viq'Goth himself. Instead, this fight involves moving from platform to platform, killing tentacles (Gripping and Demolishing Terrors) and repairing cannons to fire at Viq'Goth.

There are three platforms in total that you must travel to together as a party. Players should kill the Demolishing Terror first as it does the most damage and knocks players back - the Gripping Terror does nothing of note to the party, but must be killed to free Kul Tiran Engineers in order to repair the cannons. After repairing and firing the cannons at all three platforms, the fight will be complete.

A complete list of Viq'Goth's abilities can be found below:

Putrid Waters A debuff that targets two random players, inflicting frost damage on impact and further frost damage every 2 seconds for 30 seconds. Note: This can be dispelled. In Mythic+ difficulty, once dispelled, Putrid Waters inflicts damage on nearby party members and knocks them back. Terror From Below In Mythic+ difficulty, players that stand in water for too long will be constricted by tentacles and crushed, taking continuous damage from Crushing Embrace. Call of the Deep A torrent of water is called up from the depths, inflicting frost damage on impact to all players. Gripping Terror Destroying these tentacles will free a trapped Kul Tiran Engineer to repair broken artillery. However, these tentacles do nothing of note to harm the party and are a lesser priority than Demolishing Terror. Demolishing Terror There will be a Demolishing Terror at each platform, dealing heavy damage to the party. Hull Cracker: The Demolishing Terror will continuously smash the ground when not in melee combat, doing repeated physical damage to all players. Slam: The Demolishing Terror slams into the ground, inflicting damage to all players. Eradication A blast of water inflicts heavy frost damage to all players caught within 10 yards of impact.

