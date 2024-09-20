The Dawnbreaker is a new dungeon introduced by World of Warcraft's latest expansion, The War Within, and it is also one of the dungeons in rotation for the expansion's first Mythic+ season.

The Dawnbreaker can be found in Tenir's Ascent in Hallowfall, and much of the action takes place on the Arathi flagship, where you'll have to defend it from enemy forces. You'll face off against three bosses: Speaker Shadowcrown, Anub'ikkaj and Rasha'nan. As you increase your Keystone difficulty, you'll also have to deal with this season's numerous Mythic+ affixes.

Using an add-on like TomTom, you can plug in the coordinates 54.7, 62.7 to easily find your way to The Dawnbreaker's entrance.

First Boss: Speaker Shadowcrown

The first boss you'll face off against in this dungeon is Speaker Shadowcrown, but to summon her, you'll first have to defend the Arathi flagship from assault by enemy Nerubian airships. To do this, you'll receive a Radiant Light buff that will allow you to take flight in combat. You'll have to fly to each surrounding Nerubian airship, take out the enemies on board, and plant an explosive. After you've taken out all the enemy airships, you'll return to the Arathi ship where Speaker Shadowcrown will appear.

The most important ability to watch out for in this fight is Shadowcrown's Darkness Comes spell, which will cover the deck of the Arathi ship in shadow magic. You'll have to take flight during this spell to avoid the onslaught.

A complete list of Speaker Shadowcrown's abilities can be found below:

Darkness Comes Shadowcrown covers the deck in shadow magic. When the cast completes, a shadowy explosion will kill anyone on board the ship. To avoid dying from this cast, you must take flight with the Radiant Light buff and leave the ship until Darkness Comes is complete. Enroaching Shadows When the Radiant Light buff has 10 seconds remaining, players outside of the Lamplighter's Influence range will gain Enroaching Shadows. This kills instantly when the Radiant Light buff falls off completely. To avoid death from Enroaching Shadows, player should collect orbs of light to extend the duration of Radiant Light. Obsidian Beam Shadowcrown attacks her current target with a shadowy beam that also does damage to other players. For 7 seconds, shadow magic will radiate in targeted directions around Shadowcrown, and players caught in the beam will suffer damage. Collapsing Night Shadowcrown opens shadowy portals at random locations, inflicting shadow damage for 30 seconds to any player caught in one. In Mythic+ difficulty, these shadowy zones increase in size over time. Burning Shadows Shadowcrown inflicts shadow damage on a targeted player and reduces their movement speed by 50%. Upon removal, Burning Shadows applies Shadow Shroud to 4 players. In Mythic+ difficulty, Shadow Shroud inflicts damage over time to affected players. Shadow Bolt Shadowcrown attacks her primary target with a bolt of shadow magic, doing single-target damage.

Second Boss: Anub'ikkaj

After defeating the first boss, take flight again and descend into the city of Mereldar, where the next boss, Anub'ikkaj, awaits. Before jumping right into this boss fight, especially at Mythic+ difficulty, you should first defeat Anub'ikkaj's three lieutenants. Deathscreamer Iken'tak, Ixkreten the Unbreakable and Ascendant Vis'coxria buff the boss with Empowered Might, which gives Anub'ikkaj increased damage and increased health. Defeating the lieutenants first will make for a much more doable boss fight.

Anub'ikkaj's main spell is Dark Orb, which targets a random player and sends a large dark orb of shadow magic in their direction. Players should direct this orb away from the party, as contact with this orb will cause heavy damage. He also casts Terrifying Slam, and melee will want to be wary of that and get out of close range when it's being cast.

A complete list of Anub'ikkaj's abilities can be found below:

Empowered Might Anub'ikkaj is empowered by his lieutenants, and his damage and maximum health is increased for each lieutenant alive. Defeating the lieutenants removes this power. Dark Orb Anub'ikkaj conjures an orb of dark magic and directs it at a player. This orb travels outwards until it hits an object. It then explodes, dealing damage to all players. However, this damage is decreased the farther away the orb travels, so players targeted by Dark Orb should direct it away from party members. Terrifying Slam Anub'ikkaj strikes his current target for heavy damage, knocking them back. Additional damage is dealt to other targets within 15 yards; targets in this range are also feared for 3 seconds. Shadowy Decay Anub'ikkaj inflicts heavy shadow damage on his target every second for five seconds. Animate Shadows In Mythic+ difficulty, Anub'ikkaj summons living shadows that deal damage to players. These shadows should be handled before refocusing attention on the boss.

Third Boss: Rasha'nan

It's back to the ship for the third and final boss fight of this instance. After defeating Anub'ikkaj, mount up and fly directly upwards to once again board the ship. Rasha'nan is a boss fight with two phases, including an intermission period.

The first half of the boss fight will take place on the ship. After suffering enough damage, Rasha'nan will flee, flying away from the ship. With the Radiant Light buff, players have to mount up and fly after her, but remember to collect orbs of light along the way to extend the Radiant Light buff. Rasha'nan will land in Mereldar, where she'll keep casting Acidic Eruption, doing damage to all players, until interrupted. The second half of the fight then takes place on the ground.

The Radiant Light buff for flight only lasts 10 seconds, so it's important that you gather orbs of light to extend the buff while chasing after Rasha'nan. If your Radiant Light buff expires, you will die before making it to the final location of the boss fight.

A complete list of Rasha'nan's abilities during Stage One can be found below:

Arathi Bombs Nightfall bombers drop explosives onto the deck of the ship, which detonate after 20 seconds, inflicting stacking fire damage to all players for 10 seconds. Bombs can be picked up by players, and should be thrown at Rasha'nan to damage the boss instead of exploding on the party. Rolling Acid Rasha'nan marks two targets with poison. The two players marked should move off to the sides because, after a few seconds, the poison will travel off the marked players in waves. Players should position themselves to make sure the direction of the waves will go towards the far sides of the ship, and not through the center. Any players hit by the poison wave will take damage and have their movement speed slowed. Expel Webs Rasha'nan sprays webs in a targeted direction, dealing damage to all players within 3.5 yards and momentarily rooting them in place.

A complete list of Rasha'nan's abilities during Stage Two can be found below:

Spinneret's Strands Rasha'nan attacks targeted players with webs, dealing shadow damage to players within 10 yards of the targeted player, and tethering the original target to the web. The tether inflicts shadow damage every second. Snapping the tether by moving away from it will create a Spinneret's Websnap. Spinneret's Websnap Caused after snapping Spinneret's Strands. This inflicts shadow damage to all players and leaves behind Sticky Webs in the arena, inflicting damage and reducing movement speed for players caught in the webs. Rolling Acid Similar to phase one, Rasha'nan marks targets with poisonous acid that, after a few seconds, will roll off players in waves in indicated directions. Marked players should move away from others to ensure that the waves do not hit the party. Players hit by the acid waves will take damage and have their movement speed slowed. New for Phase 2, the rolling acid waves will destroy Sticky Webs, dealing groupwide damage, and create Acid Pools instead. Expel Webs Similar to Phase 1, Rasha'nan will spray webs in a targeted direction, inflicting damage on players within 3.5 yards and momentarily rooting them in place. Erosive Spray Rasha'nan spews acid, dealing nature damage to all players for 2 seconds. Erosive Spray leaves behind Lingering Erosion, which deals additional damage every second for 8 seconds. Tacky Burst Rasha'nan sprays webs at players when there is no one in melee range, dealing damage to the whole party for 9 seconds. This effect stacks, so be sure to keep at least one player in melee range!

