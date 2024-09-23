Much like the Mists of Tirna Scithe dungeon, The Necrotic Wake was first introduced in World of Warcraft's eighth expansion, Shadowlands. It's located in Bastion, home of the Kyrian covenant.

The Necrotic Wake is now making a return for The War Within's first Mythic+ season, currently ongoing, and while the bosses you'll encounter remain the same, some changes have been made for its return to the Mythic+ roster. As you increase in Keystone difficulty, you'll also have to deal with this season's various Mythic+ affixes.

There is a Portal Room located in Dornogal at coordinates 53.7, 38.7. From there, players can take the far left portal to Bastion for quick access to The Necrotic Wake dungeon entrance.

First Boss: Blightbone

Blightbone is the first boss you'll face off against in The Necrotic Wake, but before you start your fight with him, you'll want to make sure you clear enough space surrounding him because you'll likely be moving. A lot. Blightbone casts a Heaving Retch that spews toxic poison at players in front of him, and he'll cast Fetid Gas, which turns the ground into poison that damages and silences players standing within it. The only way to avoid this Fetid Gas is by continuously moving Blightbone to a clear and "safe" area.

Blightbone will also spit up Carrion Worms that target random players and eventually explode, dealing damage and leaving pools of Fetid Gas on the ground.

A complete list of Blightbone's abilities can be found below:

Heaving Retch Blightbone spews toxic poison in a cone in front of him, damaging players caught in the cone for 12 seconds. Heaving Retch also causes Blightbone to summon up to 3 Carrion Worms. Carrion Worms target random players and attack them. Each time they bite their target, they inflict damage and gain a stack of Blood Gorge, increasing their damage done by 30%. At 5 stacks of Blood Gorge, Carrion Worms explode, dealing damage to players and leaving behind a pool of Fetid Gas. Fetid Gas Covers an area in putrid gas that lasts for up to 2 minutes. Standing in the area causes damage and prevents all actions and spell casting, so the boss must be moved out of the fetid gas zones. Crunch Blightbone smashes his current target (typically the tank), dealing heavy physical damage.

Second Boss: Amarth, The Harvester

The next boss you'll face is Amarth, The Harvester, who is called down after some very brief character exchanges. He rides upon a skeletal creature called Bonefang. The boss fight itself is fairly straight-forward: Bonefang has a necrotic breath, which deals damage in a frontal cone; he also enrages with Unholy Frenzy, and this should be dispelled to limit the damage Bonefang does. Amarth's most important mechanic is his spell, Land of the Dead, which summons several skeletal minions. These minions must be burned down before the boss casts Final Harvest, in which Amarth will harvest the bodies of any remaining minions to inflict stacking damage on players.

A complete list of Amarth, The Harvester's abilities can be found below:

Land of the Dead Amarth summons skeletal minions to his side. Shadow damage is inflicted on players standing within 3.5 yards of the minions' summoning location. The skeletal minions, in order of priority to kill, are a Reanimated Mage, which casts frost spells and slows players; a Reanimated Crossbowman, which shoots ranged damage; and a Reanimated Warrior, which does melee damage. Final Harvest Amarth harvests the bodies of his minions, destroying any that are still alive. Minions that are still alive explode, inflicting damage to all players; minions that are dead still explode, but only inflicts damage on players within 8 yards. In Mythic+ difficulty, Amarth gains stacks of Tortured Echoes for each skeleton or player killed during Final Harvest. Tortured Echoes Amarth deals damage to all players every 3 seconds for each stack of Tortured Echoes in Mythic+ difficulty. Necrotic Breath Bonefang spews necrotic gas in a frontal cone, damaging players caught in his breath and reducing their healing received by 50%. In Mythic+ difficulty, getting hit by Necrotic Breath also applies Necrotic Ichor, which applies shadow damage over time and reduces healing received by 30% for 10 seconds. Unholy Frenzy Amarth enrages Bonefang, increasing its attack speed for 16 seconds. This can be dispelled. Necrotic Bolt Amarth inflicts shadow damage on his primary target and causes them to absorb healing received.

Throughout The Necrotic Wake, players can pick up discarded weapons for a variety of buffs. Items include Discharged Anima, which inflicts damage on enemies and interrupts spellcasting for 8 seconds; Bloody Javelin, which inflicts damage to all enemies it passes through and causes enemies to take increased damage for 16 seconds; Forgotten Forgehammer, which inflicts damage and stuns an enemy for 8 seconds; and Discarded Shield, which can be activated to reduce damage taken for all allies within 8 yards for 6 seconds.

Third Boss: Surgeon Stitchflesh

After defeating Amarth, Kyrian valkyries will lift players to a platform where the third boss, Surgeon Stitchflesh, awaits. He's not immediately targetable, however. First, you'll have to clear the room of enemies and defeat waves of his different abominations. Eventually, he'll have enough of you killing his precious creations, and the boss fight will begin when he summons Stitchflesh's Creation.

There's a catch: You cannot attack Surgeon Stitchflesh until the abomination casts Meat Hook on a random player. The player targeted with Meat Hook must position themselves in front of Surgeon Stitchflesh and move out of the way after the countdown ends. The abomination will throw a meat hook in the direction the player positioned themselves in and, if positioned correctly, will pull Surgeon Stitchflesh off of his platform for a period of time. During this time, he can be attacked, but he will eventually retreat back to the safety of the platform and, when he does, players will have to pull him down again with Meat Hook.

A complete list of Surgeon Stitchflesh's abilities can be found below:

Awaken Creation Surgeon Stitchflesh awakens one of his monstrous creations with Festering Rot. Festering Rot will inflict plague damage on all players every 3 seconds while the Creation is active. Meat Hook Stitchflesh's Creation targets a random player with its meat hook and, after 3 seconds, will swing the hook in the targeted direction, pulling the first target it hits. This hook should be positioned to pull Surgeon Stitchflesh down from his platform. Embalming Ichor Stitchflesh throws a jar of embalming ichor at a player, inflicting damage to all players within 4.5 yards of his target and leaving behind a puddle of Embalming Ichor on the floor, which causes further damage to players that stand in the puddles. Stitchneedle Stitchflesh throws a sharp needle at a target, causing the player to bleed for physical damage every second over 10 seconds. Morbid Fixation Surgeon Stitchflesh fixates on a nearby player for 8 seconds, increasing his damage done to them by 100% but reducing his movement speed by 60%. Sever Flesh Surgeon Stitchflesh inflicts heavy physical damage on his primary target. Escape After some time, Surgeon Stitchflesh will escape back to his platform, and he'll become undamageable until he is again pulled into the arena with Meat Hook.

Fourth Boss: Nalthor the Rimebinder

After defeating Surgeon Stitchflesh, a portal will open in the center of the room, which all players can take to be immediately led up to the fourth and final boss, Nalthor the Rimebinder, Nalthor's abilities include Comet Storm, in which players have to keep moving to avoid being struck; and Frozen Binds, which root players in place. Throughout combat, when Nalthor reaches 100 energy, a random player will be banished to another room, where they'll have to make their way through a frozen gauntlet to rejoin their allies.

A complete list of Nalthor the Rimebinder's abilities can be found below:

Comet Storm Nalthor calls down icy comets that follow each player's location for 4 seconds. Each comet that strikes a player will inflict frost damage and increase damage taken from Comet Storm by 25% for 5 seconds. Players should keep moving during Comet Storm and avoid running into each other. Icebound Aegis Nalthor shields himself with ice, absorbing damage. Players must break this shield as soon as possible. While the shield is active, waves of frost damage hit all players every 3 seconds. In Mythic+ difficulty, each wave of frost damage will also increase the damage taken from Icebound Aegis by 10%. This effect stacks. Frozen Binds Nalthor binds a random player with ice, rooting them in place and dealing frost damage for up to 12 seconds. This should be dispelled, but first, make sure other players move away from the Frozen Binds target because once dispelled, the effect will jump to other players within 16 yards. Icy Shard Nalthor hurls a shard of ice at his primary target, dealing damage. Dark Exile During Dark Exile, a random player will be banished from his platform. The banished player must fight their way through an icy gauntlet, avoiding damage and killing an enemy, Zolramus Siphoner, to escape and return to the fight. This must be done within 50 seconds or the banished player will be killed.

