The Stonevault is a four-boss dungeon introduced in World of Warcraft's newest expansion, The War Within. It joins the lineup for the expansion's first Mythic+ season.

Located at the most northern zone in The Ringing Deeps, you'll face off against E.D.N.A, Skarmorak, the Master Mechanics and Void Speaker Eirich in this dungeon. In addition, as you increase in Keystone difficulty, you'll have to deal with the season's various affixes, making The Stonevault a more challenging experience.

Using an add-on like TomTom, you can plug in the coordinates 46.84, 9.53 to easily find your way to The Stonevault's entrance.

First Boss: E.D.N.A

E.D.N.A is the first boss you'll come across, a golem that defends the workers of The Stonevault against intruders. The mechanics here are fairly straight-forward; E.D.N.A will cast Volatile Spikes, causing spikes to erupt from the floor. These spikes cause damage and knock players back, and the only way to get rid of them is by aiming E.D.N.A's Refracting Beam at them. Tanks should be prepared to mitigate high levels of damage when multiple Volatile Spikes are destroyed, and healers should be ready to keep the tank topped off.

A complete list of E.D.N.A's abilities can be found below:

Volatile Spikes E.D.N.A calls on volatile spikes that erupt from the ground below. Being within 4 yards of these spikes will cause them to explode, dealing damage to the whole party and knocking everyone back. Refracting Beam E.D.N.A targets a beam at up to 3 players. This deals damage to any player in the beam's path and detonates any Volatile Spikes that it hits. Earth Shatterer E.D.N.A slams the ground, causing damage to all players and detonating all Volatile Spikes. Seismic Smash E.D.N.A attacks its primary target, doing heavy damage and afflicting them with Seismic Reverberation. Seismic Reverberation causes damage over time for 30 seconds - if dispelled (and it should be dispelled as soon as possible), the player will be granted Earth Shield, which reduces damage taken for 6 seconds.

Second Boss: Skarmorak

After the first boss, you can choose to kill either Skarmorak or the Master Mechanics next, depending on which route you take. The most important mechanic to be mindful of here is Skarmorak's Crystalline Smash, which will deal damage to the boss's primary target and, more importantly, create several Crystal Shards. These shards will bolster Skarmorak's defenses and cause damage to all players during Crystalline Eruption. On Mythic+ difficulty, Crystalline Eruption will also apply a stacking debuff that increases damage taken, so it's imperative that the shards are killed before that happens.

A complete list of Skarmorak's abilities can be found below:

Crystalline Smash Skarmorak smashes their target for heavy shadow damage. Parts of Skarmorak fracture off, inflicting damage to players within 6 yards of where they end and creating Crystal Shards at their locations. Reclaim: Any shards that are still up when Skarmorak reclaims them will reinforce Skarmorak's defenses, increasing the damage absorbed by his Crumbling Shell. Crystalline Eruption: Any shards that are still up will explode, dealing damage to all players. In Mythic+ difficulty, Crystalline Eruption also applies a stacking debuff that increases damage taken. Crumbling Shell Skarmorak's defenses are bolstered by any crystals he absorbs, and he gains a shield that absorbs damage taken. After players break this shield, Skarmorak will be stunned for a brief period of time. Void Discharge Skarmorak inflicts shadow damage to all players every 2 seconds. Void Discharge damage is increased by 10% each time it is cast; this effect stacks. Unstable Crash Skarmorak smashes the ground, dealing damage to all players within 15 yards of him. He also will launch a Void Fragment at players. Void Fragments will inflict shadow damage to players within 5 yards of their location and leave behind a mote of energy that grants players Void Empowerment. Void Empowerment: Players take shadow damage every 2 seconds, but will also gain 50% increased healing and 50% increased damage to Crumbling Shell for 30 seconds.

After defeating Skarmorak (or the Master Machinists, if you choose an alternative route), a minecart track will open up. Interacting with this minecart will provide fast travel back to the Central Processing room, which saves a lot of time during Mythic+ dungeon runs!

Third Boss: Master Machinists

The Master Machinists - Speaker Brokk and Speaker Dorlita - have a number of abilities that, used in tandem, will require a lot of moving around the arena and paying attention to your surroundings. Brokk calls a scrap cube down the middle of the arena with Scrap Song, which will one-hit anyone caught in its path, whereas the Speakers' Exhaust Vents will turn on 3 of 4 vents that surround the arena, creating only one safe space. Both Speaker Brokk and Dorlita must be killed at the same time.

A complete list of the Master Machinists' abilities can be found below:

Activate Ventilation Speaker Brokk causes the arena's vents to launch Flaming Scraps to the surrounding area, leaving behind burning puddles on the floor that cause damage when stepped on. Standing on these vents while they're active will inflict fire damage during Exhaust Vents, which cause flames to inflict fire damage to players on the vents. There is one "safe" vent turned off during this time, which is where the party should move. In Mythic+ difficulty, the burning puddles left on the floor by Flaming Scraps will last for a substantially longer period of time, creating fewer and fewer safe spaces in the arena. Molten Metal Speaker Brokk attacks targets with liquid metal, dealing damage and slowing targets' movement speed by 50% for 8 seconds. Scrap Song Speaker Brokk sends a metal cube down the middle of the arena, causing heavy damage to players caught in its path and stunning them for 3 seconds. In Mythic+ difficulty, getting hit by Scrap Song is likely to be a one-shot mechanic. Deconstruction Speaker Dorlita recalls the Scrap Cube to the center platform. The cube will explode, inflicting heavy fire damage to all players within 0 yards of the cube. Molten Hammer Speaker Dorlita infuses her mech suit with molten energy, and strikes her primary target for heavy damage. Lava Expulsion Speaker Dorlita fires an orb of lava towards a random target, inflicting fire damage for 10 seconds. In Mythic+ difficulty, Lava Expulsion will also remove any Flaming Scrap that gets hit.

Look for anvils with Imbued Iron Bars located throughout The Stonevault. Warriors, dwarves, and Khaz Algar blacksmiths with at least skill level 25 can interact with these anvils to grant party members a versatility buff for 10 minutes.

Fourth Boss: Void Speaker Eirich

If you've made it this far, you'll soon enter the final room of the dungeon where the final boss, Void Speaker Eirich, awaits. You'll see that he has shadowy rifts located on either side of him, and these rifts are the most important part of this boss fight. Void Speaker Eirich will inflict players with Void Corruption, a stacking damage debuff that will increase in damage by 25% every 3 seconds. If you reach too many stacks of Void Corruption, you will die, so you must clear them, and the only way to clear Void Corruption is by moving near (not on top of) one of the Void Rifts that surround the arena. In Mythic+ difficulty, once a player clears Void Corruption, the Void Rifts will change location.

A complete list of Void Speaker Eirich's abilities can be found below:

Void Rift High Speaker Eirich opens rifts to the Void that attempt to pull in nearby players. You want to move near, not on top of, these rifts to clear stacks of Void Corruption. Touching the center of the rift will result in immediate death, so it's important for players not to get too close. Void Corruption High Speaker Eirich infects players with Void Corruption, which does stacking damage every 3 seconds until removed. The damage increases by 25% each time it stacks, so players must clear Void Corruption by moving near (not inside) a Void Rift. Entropic Reckoning High Speaker Eirich unleases entropy, dealing shadow damage to all players within 8 yards of the points of impact and leaving behind a zone of entropy. Players that step in these zones of entropy will take shadow damage for every second they are in the zone. Unbridled Void High Speaker Eirich directs a cone of void energy at a player, dealing damage to all players within 45 yards of this cone. It's best to move behind High Speaker Eirich when he casts this spell.

