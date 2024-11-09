Quick Links How To Complete A Whiff Of Help

Now that you’ve finished Thoughtful Pursuits, it’s time for the next part of the Guest Relations secret event in WoW: The War Within. By now, you have the Idol of Ohn’ahra, Torch of Pyrreth, and Tricked-Out Thinking Cap.

All of these are useful tools for the rest of the quest chain, but you won’t need them just yet. Also, if you haven't yet, make sure you add them all to your Toy Box so that you're able to use them later.

Since Maru is young and the upcoming quests are too dangerous, according to Benatauk, it’s time to use a Tuskarr method to allow Maru to keep accompanying you moving forward, but without putting her in any danger in the process. The key lies in using some specific incense that lets Maru continue helping you in the form of a spirit.

How To Complete A Whiff Of Help

This quest might be the quickest in the chain, but it can end up feeling like it leaves you with a dead end. After accepting the quest, speak with Benatauk again and open his vendor menu. He only sells two items, and the first one is the Spiritual Incense that you need for this quest. The incense goes into your inventory, so find it and use it like you would any other consumable item. This makes a blue spirit version of Maru appear. Speak with the spirit of Maru to finish the quest.

After completing the quest, you can keep using Spiritual Incense to summon Maru's spirit and ask her for hints about your current task in this questline.

Potential Issues

Some players have had problems with Maru's spirit form disappearing right after using the incense, stopping them from talking to her and completing the quest. Make sure you aren't in a group, especially if you recently did Chromie's Codex, as she doesn't remove you from the instance group when you speak with her to be teleported back to the normal version of Azeroth. If that isn't the source of the issue, then try logging out and logging back in, as this seems to solve a lot of random issues that pop up with the anniversary events.

The Next Quest

Since neither Maru nor Benatauk have a quest to give you once you complete A Whiff of Help, it can feel like you just hit a dead end with the chain. It does unlock the next quest, but you're going to return to Alyx in the middle of the anniversary event area to pick it up. If you head over and speak with her, you should be able to grab a quest called The Great Detective and move onto the next part of Guest Relations.