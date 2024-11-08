The mystery continues with the World of Warcraft 20th anniversary questline. The quest, Restoring A Grand Tale, can be picked up from Volunteer Assistant Guest Relations Manager Alyx at the Caverns of Time in Tanaris.

The quest requires you to "return a Green Hills of Stranglethorn to Raenie Fizzlebog outside the Caverns of Time," but how, and where can you find the documents required? We've provided the steps for completing this quest below.

There is a built-in skip for this quest. If you'd rather not complete the steps below, you can buy a completed copy of the Green Hills of Stranglethorn from Cravitz Lorent (coordinates 63.6, 48.7), just underneath the Fashion Frenzy stage, for 100 gold.

Finding Page 16

Page 16 is located not too far away from the main stage. Look for the doghouse by the anniversary event battle pet area, nearby where Taivan is located. In the bowl in front of the doghouse (coordinates 61.9, 49.8) will be a loose sheet of paper. Click on it to collect Page 16.

Finding Page 18

Page 18 can be found behind the Story Time stage in the anniversary event area, at coordinates 64.5, 51.8, between a cluster of three rocks. Click on the Wet Paper to collect Page 18.

If you can't find the page, you can use the Idol of Ohn'ahra at each listed location, which you should have from earlier quests in the Guest Relations questline. It can be found in your "Toy Box" collection panel and will highlight items of interest (i.e the pages).

Finding Page 21

Page 21 can be found behind the Fashion Frenzy stage in the anniversary event area, at coordinates 63.6, 47.8. Go past the barbershop area behind the stage until you see an outhouse. Next to the outhouse, on the ground, will be a clickable piece of paper. Collecting it will give you Page 21.

Pages 25 and 27

Pages 25 and 27 require a little bit more effort, as they require killing mobs until the pages drop. You'll have to kill Sand Devils, which can be found inside the Caverns of Time. The good news is that these Sand Devils are clustered in groups and respawn quickly, so it shouldn't take long for you to get the pages you need.

Pages 6 and 11

Blizzard Assets

Pages 6 and 11, like the two above, also require a little bit more effort - and a little bit more luck. These pages drop from the anniversary world bosses in Tanaris (the Sha of Anger, Doomwalker, and Archavon the Stonewatcher) as well as Lord Kazzak in the Blasted Lands, Azuregos in Azshara, and one of the four Dragons of Nightmare (depending on which one is up that day). Lethon is located in The Hinterlands; Emeriss is in Duskwood; Taerar is in Ashenvale; and Ysondre is in Feralas.

The world bosses can be killed once a day per character for rewards, so if you're unlucky, it may take a couple of days for you to gather the last two pages. It's also possible for you to get multiple copies of the same page from multiple world bosses, but you only need one of each for the questline. Once you've collected all the pages, you can return your completed copy to Raenie Fizzlebog to complete the quest.