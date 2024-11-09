Quick Links How To Complete The "Great" Detective

In WoW: The War Within, The "Great" Detective quest can be a bit confusing. That's partially due to the actual quest objectives, but also because you pick this quest up right after completing The Great Detective. It's also done after you complete other quest chains with Maru, such as Lost and Busy and Thoughtful Pursuits. All of these quests are part of the Guest Relations secret event that takes place in and around the anniversary event area.

Since you need to complete other quests with Maru before you can pick up The "Great" Detective, you'll luckily have the items you need. Although they aren't required if you know where to go, you can use both the Idol of Ohn'ahra and Torch of Pyrreth from your Toy Box to guide you through each step.

After you pick up this quest from Athelton, you need to complete the objectives in a specific order. The hard part is that you have a progress bar, so it doesn't give you a lot of exact information about what to do. However, the steps are always the same, so you can follow the order and complete the quest in no time.

Your first objective is to speak with Team Solid, who are standing across from Maru. You need to speak with them in this order: Ellanoir, Duryllin, Juddson, then Ellanoir again. This brings you up to almost 50% quest completion.

Finding The Body

Now, it's time to visit Nat Pagle, who you find fishing at 65.9, 40.5. If you're using the Idol of Ohn'ahra, you'll find that it's not pointing at Nat, but at the pile of sand to his left. Use the Torch of Pyrreth on the sand to burn it away, and the Discarded Torch that's revealed adds another chunk of progress to your quest objective bar. This makes the idol point to Nat's other side, where you'll find a few more NPCs and another pile of sand. Once the sand is burned away, you'll find the body of Herrkrop.

Uncover The Culprit

Time to speak with the nearby NPCs and uncover what happened to Herrkrop. Start by interacting with Herrkrop's body to find that it's covered with stab wounds. Next, speak with Athelton, Scrapes, and Nat, in that order, and find that none of them know what happened, or they aren't willing to admit to anything if they witnessed the event. From here, follow the shore to the southwest and speak with Julia Henning.

Julia believes she knows what happened, and after speaking with her, you need to return to Athelton and tell him that you know what happened. Tell him that Scrapes was the one who murdered Herrkrop to move on with the quest. Scrapes, once accused, will use the nearby rowboat to make his escape, and Athelton decides that it's time to consider this mystery a cold case.

If you want to hear what Athelton says to the other accusations, then make sure you pick Scrapes at the end. Otherwise, you won't be able to go back and hear them later without doing the quest on a different character.

From here, you can speak with Julia again if you want to hear what she has to say about Scrapes' escape. Otherwise, it's time to return to Alyx at the center of the anniversary event area to turn in the quest and move onto Tracking Quest.

