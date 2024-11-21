The World of Warcraft 20th anniversary questline continues with Not Ready on Set. The quest can be picked up from Alyx at the anniversary event hub outside the Caverns of Time. We're all familiar with her by now, but you might notice something different about her: Her name.

That's right, with the latest quest update, her title has grown even longer, and she's now labeled as the "Volunteer Senior Assistant Lead Guest Relations Manager, Executive Associate Event Coordinator, and Temporary Service Agent." (Let's hope this poor Draenei gets a raise.)

Here are the steps you should take to complete the quest Not Ready on Set.

Head to Ardenweald

After accepting the quest from Alyx, the next step is relatively straightforward: It tells you to find Dapperdew in Ardenweald. This is a zone from the Shadowlands expansion. You can take the portal from the Caverns of Time to Stormwind (for Alliance) or Orgrimmar (for Horde), and take the portal to Oribos. This is the Shadowlands capitol city.

There is also a portal to Ardenweald right in the anniversary hub, so if you've never played the expansion before, or don't feel like doing too much traveling, you can find the portal nearby the pet area.

Once in Oribos, teleport to the second floor and take a flight path to Ardenweald. Any flight path in the zone will work, but the closest is Heart of the Forest. Once there, follow the quest marker to find Dapperdew (at coordinates 41.57, 44.86) and speak to him. The next part of the quest will involve helping Dapperdew collect items for his show.

Finding Props

Prop Sword

The Prop Sword item can be found at the very back of the amphitheater audience area, behind a single bench, at coordinates 42.24, 46.74. Click on the sword to pick it up.

Conductor's Baton

The Conductor's Baton can be found near the prop sword, up on the stage where Ampitheater Musicians are playing. The baton can be found on the ground in front of a large drum, at coordinates 43.27, 46.43. Click on the baton to pick it up.

Mask of the Trickster

Head back to the main stage where you first spoke to Dapperdew and go all the way to the back. Next to a glowing lantern, you'll find the Mask of the Trickster on the floor, at coordinates 41.17, 43.77. Click on the Mask of the Trickster to pick it up.

Play Script

Behind where you collected the Mask of the Trickster will be a ramp. Follow it upwards until you come to a small rest area, where you'll see a table with scattered papers, at coordinates 41.24, 42.79. Click on the papers to collect the missing Play Script.

Return to Dapperdew

Once you've collected all the missing props, return them to Dapperdew to complete the quest. You will receive 5 Bronze Celebration Tokens as well as the achievement progress "The Case of Staged Disaster" for your efforts.