WoW: The War Within is currently filled with activities for the ongoing anniversary event, and you have until January to complete everything you want for this event. With achievements like Photo Op, that time constraint can feel particularly limiting, considering it takes days for the portals to update to a new set. Also, the portal options repeat so you have the chance to get any you missed, but that also means it can take longer to visit a wide enough variety for the achievement.

The key to this event achievement is staying on top of when the portals change to a new set, and making sure that you have an idea of which ones you've been through and which ones will give you progress towards completion.

How To Complete Photo Op

To earn the Photo Op achievement, you need to visit at least 10 vista locations by using the vista portals in the anniversary event area found in Tanaris outside the Caverns of Time. There are always three portals at a time, which means that the quickest you can complete this achievement is in four reset cycles, and that would take just under two weeks, considering that the portals change every 3–4 days. However, it's possible that this could take longer if there are vista portals that are repeated during those cycles.

You can check how many and which locations you've visited by finding the Photo Op achievement in the Achievement Menu under World Events and Anniversary Celebration.

You'll find the portals across from Chromie's area and between the Fashion Frenzy stage and the battle pet area. There's a total of 24 possible portals, so you only need to visit a little less than half of them to mark off the achievement. When you go through any of the vista portals, there's a return portal that brings you back to Tanaris, so you don't need to worry about finding your way back to the event area through other means, which is convenient for anybody not playing a mage.

What If The Achievement Doesn't Get Marked Complete?

There's currently a bug with this achievement that some players have run into where it's not properly marked as complete when they go into their tenth vista portal. Luckily, the solution to this problem is nice and easy. All you need to do is log out and log back in, and the achievement should be marked as complete when you enter the game again.

