The mystery deepens with World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary questline. The latest part of the quest chain, A Pirate Predicament, can be picked up from Alyx outside the Caverns of Time. You might notice her name growing increasingly longer too: It's now Volunteer Assistant Lead Guest Relations Manager and Executive Associate Event Coordinator. It's all a part of the mystery.

Here are the steps required to complete the quest A Pirate Predicament.

Coordinates are provided for each step of this quest. We suggest using an add-on such as TomTom to plug in the coordinates for easy, fast travel.

Check in with the pirates

After accepting A Pirate Predicament, Alyx will tell you to check in with the pirates. They can be found just north of the celebration area, by the shore (coordinates 60.89, 44.66). Once you arrive, talk to Booty Bay Boatswain Bonenose, who will provide the next quest, Pirate Foods and Superstition. This is where the real traveling begins.

Head to Booty Bay

For the next part of the quest, you'll want to head to Booty Bay, which is located in the southernmost part of Stranglethorn Vale. For Alliance players, the fastest way to do this is to fly south from Stormwind. For Horde players, this means taking the zeppelin from Orgrimmar to Grom'gol.

Talk to Kelsey Yance

Once you arrive in Booty Bay, find Kelsey Yance, a cook who can be found inside The Old Port Authority building, at coordinates 42.75, 69.04. Talk to him and choose the dialogue option "I'm trying to find where Cooktholomew used to bunk. Can you help?"

Find Cooktholomew's belongings

Using Kelsey Yance's clue (or simply go to coordinates 42.82, 72.98), go into the building on the lowest level of Booty Bay where you'll find two hammocks in the back, as well as an interactable barrel. Click on the barrel to receive Boonful Banquet.

Find Scowling Rosa

The next part of the quest calls on you to "Find someone to make sense of the notes." This is Scowling Rosa, the Texts and Specialty Goods vendor, who can be found walking on the lowest level of Booty Bay around coordinates 41.07, 68.38. This will complete the quest, leading immediately to the next quest, Pirate Gastronomy, which requires you to collect a bunch of ingredients.

Collecting ingredients

The next part of the questline, naturally, requires you to find the ingredients after deciphering Cooktholomew's notes. You'll have to collect several ingredients, which will require a lot of traveling. Alternatively, you can buy these ingredients on the auction house, but expect the prices to be marked up.

Rogue's Thistle

You'll need 2 Swiftthistle to check this ingredient off of your list. Swiftthistle can be found when gathering Briarthorn and Mageroyal herb nodes around most classic zones.

Banana Rum Berries

You'll need 2 Witchberries to check this ingredient off of your list. Witchberries can potentially drop off different mobs in The Jade Forest, Kun-Lai Summit and Vale of Eternal Blossoms. You can also buy Witchberries from Nam Ironpaw, located in the Valley of the Four Winds (coordinates 53.6 51.2), in exchange for 1 Ironpaw Token if you have that currency available. Personally, this author found Witchberries to be the most affordable on the auction house, at only 9 gold a piece, so we would suggest buying this ingredient if you don't have the Ironpaw Token to save you from farming.

Koatini's Oil

You'll need 2 Aromatic Fish Oils to check this ingredient off of your list. Luckily, this one is easy, and only requires a bit of traveling. You'll want to head to any Battle for Azeroth zone and fish. Most fish in this zone have a "use" effect, and if you right-click on them, they will break down into an Aromatic Fish Oil. Repeat the process twice.

Fire Breathing Chili Sac

You'll need 1 Small Flame Sac to check this ingredient off of your list. Small flame sacs can be farmed from most whelplings - however, this author found that the most reliable way to get one is to run Dire Maul West, where there are at least two guaranteed Eldreth Darter spawns. The Eldreth Darter has a 50% chance of dropping a Small Flame Sac.

Deadwind Catfish

You'll need 5 Bloodfin Catfish to check this ingredient off of your list. Bloodfin Catfish can be fished in Deadwind Pass - follow the path to the right of Duskwood to get there.

Giant Growth Fish

You'll need 4 Deviate Fish to check this ingredient off of your list. Deviate Fish can be fished in the Northern and Southern Barrens on the continent of Kalimdor.

Sholazar Nettles

You'll need 2 Nettlefish to check this ingredient off of your list. Nettlefish can be fished up from Wrath of the Lich King era zones, including Wintergrasp, Dragonblight and Ulduar.

Highland Crawdaddies

You'll need 3 Furious Crawdad to check this ingredient off of your list. Furious Crawdads can be fished up in Terrokar Forest, a zone from The Burning Crusade era.

Deep Sea Monsterbelly

You'll need a Deep Sea Monsterbelly. You can fish this up from multiple locations, including the Shimmering Expanse, Throne of Tides, Vash'jir and Dragonblight. Alternatively, if you're tired of fishing at this point, it should be a relatively low-cost item on the auction house.

Return to Bonenose

After you've collected the ingredients above (through whatever means necessary), it's time to return to Bonenose north of the Caverns of Time in Tanaris. Unfortunately, he'll inform you that you're still missing one last ingredient - a "secret ingredient" - and he'll send you on your way again.

'Cold Storage' located

To find the final secret ingredient, you'll want to head back to the Wrath of the Lich King era zones. The fastest way to do this is to take the portal from the Caverns of Time to either Stormwind or Orgrimmar, and take a portal from there to Dalaran (make sure it's the Crystalsong Forest Dalaran!) You want to find the northernmost part of the map, a little island called Hrothgar's Landing.

Once you arrive at Hrothgar's Landing, you'll want to head to the northeastern corner of the island, at coordinates 55.38, 10.86. Look for a formation of crystals on the ground and fly down. This will trigger the requirement of "locating" the Cold Storage. As an added bonus, you can click on each crystal to get grey items to sell for a small chunk of gold.

Return to Bonenose... again

You know the drill. It's time to once again return to Bonenose north of the Caverns of Time. This time, thankfully, he'll complete your quest, rewarding you with Bronze Celebration Tokens as well as achievement progress.