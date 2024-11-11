WoW: The War Within currently has several quests that are tricky to both start and complete as part of the anniversary event. When it comes to picking up Spot the Difference, you need to get fairly far in the Guest Relations secret event quests first. Specifically, you need to complete the quests with Maru through The Trail's Gone Cold before you can speak with Alyx and pick up Warn the Detective, which leads to Spot the Difference.

The anniversary event has a shapeshifter problem, and it's your job to figure out which detective is the real deal, and which one is an impersonator who killed Scrapes before you could bring him to justice for killing Herrkrop. Unfortunately, that means you need to follow footprints that are difficult to spot in Tanaris' sandy environment.

How To Complete Spot The Difference

Close

It doesn't take long to realize that the shapeshifter is impersonating Athelton Jones, and you need to figure out which detective is real. When you speak with each version of Athelton and ask what he's done today, the answers start similarly. It doesn't actually matter which one you accuse, as it seems like players have had either one end up as the shapeshifter, so it might be the opposite of whichever one you accuse. If you're a class that's able to track demons, however, you can use that ability to find the shapeshifter.

Chasing The Demon

Now the demon has run away, and you're left to track him alone. The quest wants you to use the Idol of Ohn'ahra for this part, but multiple players have had issues with the demon being out of range, so it just spins above your head. Instead, you need to follow the footprints in the sand before you can use the idol to track down the demon.

The footprints end in the water, but when you pull out the idol, it'll likely keep pointing you to the nearby set of hoofprints, making it tough to find where to go next. Instead, you'll need to travel in the direction that the hoofprints point towards to find each next set and lead you to Y'lliya Xennin.

If you're having issues finding Y'lliya, head to Bootlegger Outpost on your map and travel along the chasm's edge until you find Y'lliya. Defeat him, then return to Alyx in the event area to turn in the quest and receive your Bronze Celebration Tokens.

