If you're doing the quests that involve Maru in WoW: The War Within, you'll do a chain of them that teach you how to use various items that are useful in later quests. Out of all the items that you get during the Guest Relations secret event quests, the ones that you'll use the most are likely the Torch of Pyrreth from Tweasure Hunt, and the Tricked-Out Thinking Cap, which you receive as a reward from Thoughtful Pursuits.

Using the Tricked-Out Thinking Cap can be a bit strange at first, especially since the coordinates for it start at 0, 0 at the location where you equip it. Then, you're supposed to head to coordinates that won't match up with any add-ons you use for your map to add coordinates, such as TomTom, which adds extra confusion to the quests that want you to use this item.

How To Complete Thoughtful Pursuits

Close

The goal of Thoughtful Pursuits is teaching you to use the Tricked-Out Thinking Cap so you're ready to use it in Tracking Quest later. When you accept the quest from Benatauk, he gives you a book in your inventory that has coordinates for three locations that he wants you to visit. The coordinates are based off of you equipping the thinking cap while standing next to Benatauk, otherwise you won't go to the correct locations as they're listed in the book. However, you can also just go straight to the locations without using the cap, and the quest will still progress, meaning that the cap isn't necessary if you know where to go.

Removing the Tricked-Out Thinking Cap and equipping it again will reset its coordinates to 0, 0 if you need to start over.

First Location

The first location's clue mentions balloons, so you want to head to the NPC that's releasing balloons that you can grab onto and ride. This NPC is located right outside the entrance to the Caverns of Time. However, standing by the balloons is enough to trigger Maru to find the Crystal Ocular Lenses that you're looking for, which marks that location as complete for the quest.

Second Location

After going by the balloons, it's time to head to the little area behind the Fashion Frenzy stage. It's the part with the three large mirrors. You don't need to interact with anything, just like in the previous location. When you get close enough, Maru will move and say a line about finding the Calculating Apparatus, which marks this part as complete.

Third Location

Your final destination is over by the battle pet area, which is on the same side as the Fashion Frenzy stage, but on the opposite end. By the little pet obstacle course, you'll see a large wolf-like creature named Taivan lying around. Go near it, and Maru will find the Downey Helmet Liner, finishing the quest. Then, it's time to return to Benatauk to turn it in, after giving Taivan some pets.

Problems You Might Encounter

If Benatauk doesn't have Thoughtful Pursuits available for pickup after you turn in Tweasure Hunt, then you'll want to either log out and back in, or reload your UI to make it show up. Otherwise, the other problem that some players have had is being unable to turn in the quest after going to all three locations. In this case, you can try relogging, but you might need to abandon the quest and do it again to get it to work properly.

World of Warcraft: The War Within