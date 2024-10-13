World of Warcraft's latest expansion, The War Within, launched its first Mythic+ season last month. The season introduced a new affix to challenge players: Xal'atath's Bargain. Xal'atath's Bargain shows up as early as Keystone Level 2, so it is the first affix you'll be tasked with when completing Mythic+ dungeons.

Xal'atath's Bargain has four potential modifiers - Ascendant, Voidbound, Oblivion and Devour - and this past week, we saw Devour in play for the first time this season. This affix had many players turning to social media to ask just how they should counter this debuff, with others asking for tips and advice.

What is Xal'atath's Bargain: Devour?

Xal'atath's Bargain: Devour is a modifier of the Mythic+ affix Xal'atath's Bargain. This affix is present in Mythic+ dungeons at a difficulty of 2 or higher, but the modifier swaps each week. As there are four modifiers in total, it will be three weeks before we see the same affix come into rotation.

Xal'atath's Bargain: Devour calls on Xal'atath, who will appear in combat to summon a Void Rift debuff on all players. The debuff lasts 15 seconds and failure to remove the debuff will cause surrounding mobs to heal for 10% of their health. This effect stacks, so you definitely want to make sure those debuffs are removed. Successfully removing the debuff will also grant all party members a stacking buff that increases critical strike and max health, so it's well worth your while to get rid of those debuffs as soon as possible.

How to counter Xal'atath's Bargain: Devour

Players afflicted by Xal'atath's Bargain: Devour will have half of their health bars shaded and have a debuff that counts down from 15. However, this is not a healing absorb debuff, only healing a player until their health bar is no longer dark will remove the debuff. Healing over time spells can do this quickly, and it's a good idea to put healing over time spells on party members before the actual debuff is applied.

A second, more reliable way to remove this debuff is with a poison cleanse. Most healers have a single-target poison cleanse, which will immediately remove the debuff. Restoration Shamans are also equipped with a Poison Cleansing Totem, which will remove poison effects from all nearby party members. Whichever way you choose to remove Xal'atath's Bargain: Devour, you'll want to pay attention to the timer and make sure that the debuff is removed from all party members before that timer runs out.

While Xal'atath's Bargain: Devour is considered a "healing affix," meaning healers are primarily responsible for handling it, players can also consume an Algari Healing Potion to help speed up the process.

